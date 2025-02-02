How to Clean Outdoor Cushions — And Get Them Looking Fresh Again for Sunnier Days
A professional guide to preparing your outdoor living space with effortlessly clean soft furnishings
Outdoor cushions add comfort and style to your patio or garden — but in order for them to look good (for longer), they require proper care to remain fresh and inviting. Regular cleaning will help prevent spills and stains from settling, in turn prolonging their lifespan and ensuring they stay as good as new.
It can be tempting to leave your cushions outdoors but to get the most out of your stylish finds in the long run; it's best to take them indoors and clean them. But how should you do this?
if you’re looking for ways to stop outdoor furniture from fading, we've got you covered with this simple guide to cleaning outdoor cushions. Keep reading to discover how to clean your outdoor cushions and why you should do this semi-regularly.
What You'll Need
Instead of replacing your outdoor sofa cushions, why not give it a refresh and bring it back to what it once was? Impress guests and dress your patio for upcoming parties by following this cleaning guide.
But before you get started, you'll need the right products. These include:
- Mild detergent, such as this Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap from Amazon
- Baking soda
- White vinegar
- A soft-bristle brush — This KONEX Bristle Brush for Cleaning is available on Amazon.
- Hand-held vacuum
- Sponge
- Microfibre cloth. We love these Mr Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Walmart
- Water
- A fabric protector spray for long-term maintenance is like this 303 Products Fabric Guard from Walmart.
How to Clean Outdoor Cushions
There are a few things people with perfect-looking outdoor furniture always do, and that includes giving your pieces a refresh every so often. Here, cleaning experts dive into what you should do to carefully clean your outdoor cushions ahead of the warmer months.
Step 1: Preparation before cleaning — Take a good look at your cushions and determine how dirty they are. Muffetta Kreuger from Muffetta’s Housekeeping says, "Identify the material of your cushions and check care labels to determine the appropriate cleaning method. Remove loose dirt and debris with a handheld vacuum or upholstery attachment."
Step 2: Mix warm water and mild detergent — Grab a bucket of warm water and squeeze a generous amount of mild detergent into it. This is when you can decide whether you require a microfibre cloth if your cushions aren't too dirty, a sponge if you need something firmer, or a soft-bristled brush if you’re trying to tackle tough marks and stains.
David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin, insists that "cleaning outdoor fabrics should be easy as long as they are of good quality. You can simply rinse them with water or spot-clean using a solution of mild soap and water and that will do the job."
Step 3: Tackle tougher stains — If the water and detergent haven’t quite worked, then you’ll want to try something a bit stronger. "Mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle," explains Muffetta. "Apply the solution to affected areas and let it sit for 15 minutes. Gently scrub and rinse thoroughly. You can always mix the white vinegar with baking soda to form a paste or a commercial mold remover if needed."
Step 4: Time to dry — Once you’re satisfied that you’ve cleaned your outdoor cushions properly and have got rid of all the marks and stains, it’s time to let them dry. Air-dry in direct sunlight to prevent mold and mildew.
David is the Fabric and Wallpaper Director at the global design brand, Andrew Martin. Based in London, he specialises in the fabric and wallpaper design categories at Andrew Martin, curating unique collections and products, resulting in characterful home décor for the globally admired interior brand.
FAQS
Why Should I clean My Outdoor Cushions?
Garden furniture and soft furnishings are out in the elements and can go through a lot — depending on the season. Muffetta agrees and says, "Outdoor cushions are exposed to dirt, pollen, rain and spills, which can lead to unsightly stains, odors and even health risks from bacteria."
"Routine maintenance for your outdoor cushions ensures longevity and comfort, and will ensure your patio or garden looks appealing and inviting."
Muffetta Krueger is a driving force in the domestic service business, with over 15 years of operational management experience in the industry. As a domestic service provider and executive, she understands what clients are looking for.
Can I use Dawn Soap to Clean Cushions?
"Yes! Dawn dish soap is an excellent cleaner for outdoor cushions. Its gentle formula removes dirt and grease without harming fabrics. Combine it with warm water for a reliable, effective solution," claims Muffetta.
If a gentle detergent such as Dawn doesn’t quite cut it, then trying a tougher stain remover, whether that's a natural concoction or a dedicated cleaning product, should do the trick — like this AL-NEW Patio Cushion Cleaner from Amazon.
And that's it! It's pretty simple to clean your outdoor cushions, but if you're looking to tackle a few more household cleaning tasks along the way, why not freshen up your patio ideas ahead of the spring and summer months?
If you love to dine al fresco and host parties in outdoor living spaces, it's important to give your home the time and energy it needs. After all, elegance and class can only be found in properly maintained spaces.
