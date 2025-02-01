How to Clean Outdoor Patio Furniture — And Prepare Your Space for Luxurious Parties and Dining, Come Spring

As the warm weather rolls in, our outdoor spaces become an extension of our homes. Whether it’s a tranquil spot for morning coffee or the lively setting of an al fresco dinner party, your patio furniture plays an important role. However, after months of exposure to the elements, your furniture may not look as inviting as you’d like.

While the prospect of cleaning outdoor furniture might seem time-consuming, it doesn’t have to be. With a little preparation and some know-how, you can have your patio pieces looking as good as new. From wood to metal and fabric to plastic, every material demands a slightly different approach. But worry not — with the right tools and techniques, you can follow the right steps.

In this article, we’ll guide you through everything you need to know about cleaning outdoor patio furniture. From the essential tools you’ll want to have on hand to a step-by-step walkthrough for tackling different materials, you’ll be ready to restore your outdoor living room to its former glory.

What You’ll Need

Whether you're looking to clean your outdoor side tables or outdoor metal garden furniture, you'll need to gather the right cleaning supplies. Having the right materials will not only make the job easier but also help protect your furniture from damage. Here’s furniture maker Richard Louis’s list of what you’ll need:

• Soft-bristled brush or an old toothbrush for scrubbing corners and crevices.

• Mr Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Amazon for wiping surfaces.

• Bucket of warm, soapy water — mild dish soap works well for most materials.

• White vinegar from Amazon for tackling mould, mildew, or tough stains.

• Bicarbonate of Soda from M&S for additional scrubbing power on stubborn spots.

• Garden hose or a pressure washer (used cautiously) for rinsing.

• Outdoor fabric cleaner for cushions and upholstery.

• Furniture wax or sealant such as Shabby Chic Multi Surface Sealant from Amazon for wood and metal surfaces.

How to Clean Outdoor Patio Furniture

From rattan outdoor furniture to wood outdoor furniture, it's important to keep materials in mind before you get to cleaning. Here is a step-by-step guide on what you need to do when it comes to cleaning outdoor patio furniture.

Step 1: Clear and Inspect

Before you start scrubbing, clear your furniture of any cushions, throws, or accessories. Check the furniture for signs of damage, such as rust, cracks, or mold. Address these issues as necessary before deep cleaning to avoid worsening the problem.

Step 2: Dust and Rinse

"Use a soft-bristled brush or a dry microfiber cloth to dust off loose dirt and debris," says Richard. "Then, use a garden hose to rinse the furniture thoroughly. Avoid using a high-pressure setting, as this can damage delicate materials like wood or wicker."

Step 3: Clean Based on Material

Theresa Butler, Principal and Founder of Theresa Butler Interiors, recommends treating furniture differently, depending on what material it is made from, as some cleaning methods may work on one type but potentially damage others.

Wood: Mix warm, soapy water and dip a microfibre cloth or soft brush into the solution. Gently scrub the surface, following the grain. Rinse with clean water and allow to dry. Apply a wood sealant or oil to restore shine and protect the material.

Metal: "For aluminium or steel furniture, use soapy water and a microfibre cloth," says Theresa. "Pay attention to any rust spots; you can remove these using a mix of white vinegar and baking soda." Once cleaned, dry thoroughly and apply a protective wax to prevent future rust.

Wicker or Rattan: For wicker furniture like pottery barn’s outdoor furniture, use a soft brush and soapy water to clean woven surfaces gently. Theresa suggests that you try to not oversaturate the material, as this can weaken it. Use a vacuum with a brush attachment for hard-to-reach crevices. Dry immediately with a clean cloth.

Plastic: Plastic furniture is among the easiest to clean. Soapy water and a microfibre cloth should do the trick. For tough stains, add a small amount of baking soda to the mix. Rinse well and let it air dry.

Fabric Cushions: Remove the covers, if possible, and wash them according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For non-removable cushions, use a specialised outdoor fabric cleaner and a soft brush. Allow them to dry completely in the sun to prevent mildew.

Step 4: Rinse and Dry

After cleaning, rinse all surfaces thoroughly with your garden hose to remove any soap residue. Ensure everything is dried properly to prevent water spots, rust, or mold. Use a clean microfiber cloth to speed up the drying process if necessary.

For wood and metal furniture, apply a protective finish to shield against future wear and tear. Rearrange your cushions, adding fresh covers such as the Gracie Oaks Outdoor Cushion Cover Set from Wayfair if needed, and consider using furniture covers when your patio set is not in use. This will extend its lifespan and reduce the need for frequent deep cleans.

FAQs

Can You Use Dawn to Clean Outdoor Patio Furniture?

"Yes, Dawn dish soap can be an effective and safe cleaner for outdoor patio furniture," says Richard. "Its grease-cutting formula works well on plastic, metal, and even fabric surfaces."

To use, mix a small amount of Dawn from Amazon with warm water in a bucket. Dip a soft sponge or cloth into the solution and gently scrub the furniture. Be sure to rinse thoroughly with clean water to remove any soapy residue. This will prevent streaking or potential residue build-up.

For tougher stains, you can increase the concentration slightly, but always test on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it doesn’t harm the material. Dawn is also mild enough for cleaning outdoor cushions, though for fabric, it’s important to allow them to dry fully in the sun to avoid mildew.

Can You Hose Down Outdoor Patio Furniture?

In short, yes you can hose down outdoor patio furniture as a quick and effective way to remove loosen dirt. It’s particularly useful for hard surfaces like metal, plastic, or resin. Simply use a garden hose and adjust the spray nozzle depending on the water pressure needed. For more delicate materials, such as wicker or certain types of wood, use a gentle spray setting to avoid causing damage.

According to Theresa, while hosing is convenient, it’s not always sufficient for deep cleaning. After rinsing, follow up with soapy water and a sponge or brush to scrub away any stubborn grime. Always dry the furniture thoroughly afterwards to prevent water spots.

Taking the time to clean your outdoor patio furniture can transform your outdoor living area and make it more inviting for both daily use and special occasions.

With regular maintenance, your patio set helps turn your backyard into an outdoor living room no matter the weather. And remember, a quick clean every few weeks during peak use will save you time and effort when it comes to a more thorough refresh. With your outdoor space restored, all that’s left to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy.