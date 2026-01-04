Wide Plank vs Narrow Plank Flooring — Which Should I Pick for My Project This Year?

Certain elements of any home interior scheme form the backdrop of the space — the scenery, if you will — against which everything else plays out. The color and texture of the walls and ceilings play a huge role, but so too do the floors.

If there is one type of flooring that never seems to be off the list of top flooring trends, it has to be wood or, more specifically, wooden plank flooring, in one guise or another. And, today, it remains one of the most popular choices amongst homeowners with all kinds of design preferences.

If you, like so many others, love the warmth and character that a wooden floor brings, plank width is something you are going to have to familiarise yourself with. This type of flooring tends to fall into two main categories — wide and narrow. We reached out to top flooring experts to find out which works best where and discovered that one is definitely winning in the popularity stakes right now.

What's the Difference, Really?

Extra wide planks in pale tones can help visually stretch a space. (Image credit: Ted Todd)

Not wishing to state the obvious here, but the difference between these wood floor types lies in their width. However, perhaps what is less clear-cut is what kind of breadth each has to be to fall into either category.

“Wide planks are typically anything from 190mm upwards," elaborates Darwyn Ker, managing director at Woodpecker Flooring. "Narrow planks are usually anything under 190mm wide."

"Wide plank and narrow plank boards each bring something very different to an interior, and the right choice will always come down to the character of the property, the size of the room, and the atmosphere you want to create," adds Ian Tomlinson, managing director at Chaunceys Timber Flooring.

When to Choose Wide Plank Flooring

Wider planks allow the natural grain of the wood to shine. (Image credit: Woodpecker Flooring)

There is something hugely characterful about wide plank wood flooring, perhaps thanks to its use in many notable period properties, where its irregularities add bags of charm. However, in the eyes of Adam Robertson, managing director at Urbane Living, its appeal goes beyond this.

"Wide planks always bring a sense of grandeur and they tend to come in longer lengths too, which showcases the uninterrupted grain and turns the natural beauty of the timber into something that feels almost like a work of art underfoot," enthuses Adam. "They make a real design statement."

“Wide planks bring an instant sense of calm and spaciousness to a room," picks up Darwyn Ker. "Their broad format reduces the number of visible joins, which creates a cleaner, more contemporary feel that many homeowners and designers are gravitating towards.”

What Are the Downsides of Wide Plank Flooring?

Narrow plank flooring can work better in smaller areas than wide. (Image credit: Arna Interior Design. Flooring: Ted Todd)

For all its plus points, wide plank flooring won't be the right choice for everyone, including those decorating small spaces, as Jon Ashbrook, head of product development at Ted Todd explains.

"In smaller rooms, an extra-wide plank would feel too dominating, and because of the minimal amount of joins, it can actually make the space feel even smaller," says Jon.

"The key consideration is proportion," adds Darwyn Ker. "Wider planks tend to look best when paired with equally generous lengths — this avoids a blocky or stunted look. They also demand careful installation on very uneven subfloors, as their size makes imperfections more noticeable."

Where to Use Narrow Plank Flooring

Narrow planks are perfect where a statement pattern is being created. (Image credit: Richard Chivers. Interior designer: Emma Krikler Interior Design. Flooring: Urbane Living)

For all the benefits of wide plank flooring, don't discount narrow planks too quickly.

"Narrow planks offer a more traditional and structured look, and they bring a gentle rhythm to the floor because of the increased number of boards," points out Ian Tomlinson. "This can introduce real charm, particularly in older properties or rooms where you want to add character."

"At the very slim end, around 65mm, you can achieve a look reminiscent of traditional yacht decking," picks up Adam Robertson. "These need decent lengths to truly shine — somewhere between 800mm and 1,800mm. The more classic narrow widths, around 120mm to 135mm, can feel very premium in a prime grade, especially if specified in longer lengths."

Finally, Darwyn Ker has some useful advice for homeowners keen on introducing pattern through their flooring or looking at ways to add instant character to a new home.

"Narrow planks can bring warmth and detail to period homes and compact spaces, giving a crafted feel that celebrates the material," says Darwyn. "They also provide versatility for statement patterns. Herringbone floors, created from narrow blocks, remain the epitome of craftsmanship and heritage styling — they add instant architecture to a room.”

When Are Narrow Planks a Bad Idea?

Narrow planks can look too busy and overwhelming in large, open plan spaces. (Image credit: Chaunceys Timber Flooring)

If narrow plank flooring is high on your wish list, what, according to the experts, should you be aware of before going down this road?

"Narrow planks can look too busy in a rustic grade, while wider planks handle rustic characteristics beautifully because the knots and grain patterns have more space to breathe," explains Adam Robertson.

Darwyn Ker is keen to point out that wide planks are a better choice in larger spaces — so if you are keen to avoid making any open plan layout mistakes, take note.

"The only watch-out is scale," adds Darwyn Ker. "In large, open-plan spaces, very narrow planks can appear busy unless the pattern is an intentional design statement.

Do Wide or Narrow Planks Make a Room Look Bigger?

Room size should be a key consideration when choosing between narrow and wide plank flooring. (Image credit: Richard Chivers. Interior design: Emma Krikler Interior Design. Flooring: Urbane Living)

A large part of your decision should be based on the size of the space you are fitting the flooring into. If you are looking for a flooring to make a room look bigger, this is an area where wide plank flooring has the upper-hand, suiting both large and small rooms in equal measure.

"In large open plan spaces, narrow planks can look a bit lost and make the floor too busy with lots of joins," advises Jon Ashbrook. "Using extra-wide-planks usually feels more balanced, with fewer joins giving more room for the timber to breathe. A narrow plank often feels more natural for a smaller space."

"Although wide planks are often used to emphasise the scale of larger rooms, they can sometimes work beautifully in smaller spaces, where the reduced number of joints helps prevent visual clutter," further advises Ian Tomlinson. "The overall effect is elegant, streamlined and high-end, allowing the full beauty of the timber to take centre stage.

"There is sometimes an assumption that narrow boards are the only option for smaller rooms, but that is not always the case," continues Ian. "If you do want to use narrower boards in a small or narrow room, patterns such as herringbone or chevron can be incredibly effective. The directional lines draw the eye across the space and can make the room appear more generous in scale. In the same way, wider planks can fill the volume of a larger room with more confidence, helping the proportions feel balanced."

Which Do Designers Prefer?

Right now, wide plank flooring is a designer favourite. (Image credit: Ted Todd)

Along with room scale and the style you are after, it never hurts to brush up on the latest interior design trends when choosing your flooring.

"At the moment, wide planks of 220mm and over are a very popular choice," reveals Ian Tomlinson. "They provide a seamless visual flow, and designers love the way the grain and natural characteristics of the timber are showcased on these boards. People are gravitating towards interiors that feel natural, warm, and effortless, and wider boards complement this shift perfectly. They sit comfortably within quiet, pared-back schemes and offer a timeless look that feels both relaxed and refined."

Adam Robertson has also noticed trends falling strongly in favour of extra wide planks.

"Clients who want a sense of drama are increasingly choosing extra-wide boards — often over 340mm," says Adam. "Rustic grades are especially popular because the natural knots, splits, and grain variation create so much depth and character. European walnut is also in high demand for its warmth and beautifully expressive grain. That said, wide planks in a prime grade can look incredibly refined in more formal rooms."

In fact, due to this rise in wide plank popularity, boards are being made ever wider according to Adam.

"For very wide formats, from around 240mm upwards, you can create something incredibly striking," he says. "Prime grade typically tops out at about 300mm, but once you go wider, mixed widths are a great way to add subtle interest. We’ve completed projects with boards at 500mm wide, and we can even produce oak planks up to 800mm. The only practical consideration is ensuring the boards can physically be brought into the property, as four-metre lengths can be challenging in tight spaces."

Can You Mix Them?

Ditherers rejoice — according to the flooring designers we spoke to, it doesn't always have to come down to one or the other.

"These floors don’t necessarily have to work against each other — you can combine narrow and extra wide planks together for a random width laying pattern design that brings a more unique feel to your property," advises Jon Ashbrook.

"A mixed-width floor might include two widths, such as 180mm and 220mm, or three widths, such as 220mm, 260mm and 300mm," picks up Ian Tomlinson. "The widths should be arranged in a repeating pattern that feels intentional rather than random, creating a considered and harmonious finish. That said, we have broken this rule to great effect when the right project called for it, installing four or five different widths of plank across separate spacious areas."

FAQS

What Is the 'Rule of Three' in Flooring?

While researching your options, you may well come across something known as 'The Rule of Three'. Darwyn Ker explains.

“The ‘Rule of Three’ is a useful design shorthand for creating balance and cohesion in a home. With flooring, it applies slightly differently to the usual styling advice but is just as effective,” begins Darwyn. "Firstly, it’s about limiting the number of flooring materials used throughout the home. Sticking to a maximum of three – for example, wood for living room flooring, tile in kitchens and bathrooms, and carpet in bedrooms – ensures a natural sense of flow.

"Secondly, it relates to texture layering," continues Darwyn. “Pair your wood floor with two other tactile elements, such as a chunky rug and a woven mat, to give the space depth without overwhelming it.”

"Finally, designers often use the rule to balance tones and finishes. For example, three complementary wood tones – natural boards, darker furniture and lighter accents – to create visual harmony."

