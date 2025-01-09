A Closet for Coats? How Boring — This DIY Speakeasy Gave Awkward Storage a Seriously Cool Upgrade

Goodbye, Dry January! See you later, coats! I am transforming my hallway closet into a dry bar; here is how you can too

closet speakeasy with red walls, burl cabinet and mirrored wall
(Image credit: Mallory Wackerman)
Jump to category:
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in Ideas

There's nothing that makes a house feel quite like a home than adding special touches that feel uniquely you. And it doesn't get much more unique than transforming a boring and awkwardly-shaped storage closet into a stylish at-home speakeasy, like LA-based interior decorator and DIYer Mallory Wackerman did.

For those of us with homes that fall on the smaller side, ample closet space is a rarity, so sacrificing crucial square meters for storing coats in order to squeeze in this ingenious home bar idea may seem a little too luxurious. But then again, why not? Ever heard of a coat rack?

See you later Dry January. I'm adding this insane idea straight to my DIY to-do list. To find out exactly how to recreate the look, I spoke to Mallory to get her top tips and tricks for creating your own chic closet speakeasy. Here's what she shared.

A post shared by mallory interiors (@malloryinteriors)

A photo posted by on

Mallory says the inspiration for this renovation project sparked when she first moved into her new home, and noticed a closet with a deadlock instead of a regular doorknob. "I thought 'oh, what fun thing is behind here?'," she says. "I was slightly disappointed when I realized it was just a regular coat closet — but from then on I knew I wanted to do something fun with the space."

It might not seem like a practical way to make the most of a small closet, the idea actually ended up being a savvy solution to Mallory's impractically small kitchen. "I quickly ran out of room in my home to store all of my fun cocktail glassware," she tells me. "That is when I realized the hall closet would be the perfect place to set up a home bar to store alcohol and glassware, and also to get people out of the way in my tiny kitchen when someone is cooking and someone else wants to make a cocktail."

Creating separate, designated spaces for these separate activities helped to increase the livability of her home design more, and in this case, made it more stylish, too.

The Space Before

Image of an open small closet that is full of cleaning supplies, jackets, toilet paper, and a mix of random house items.

(Image credit: Mallory Wackerman)

The Space After

Image of a small closet that has been renovated into a home bar. The walls are a glossy, bright red, and there is a wooden cabinet and a high shelf full of bottles and glasses

(Image credit: Mallery Wackerman)

The key to success with this DIY was really thinking creatively about how much space she had, and little ways to make it feel bigger. "The space is small but I wanted it to seem bigger than it is so I knew I needed a lot of reflective surfaces where it made sense," she explains. The mirrored wall in the back of the closet adds deceptive depth to the space and keeps the design from feeling claustrophobic.

And while it may look like it involved an intense renovation, Mallory says the process only took about two months all up, including the time it took waiting for pieces to arrive. It's all fairly DIY-friendly, and is perfect is your trying to personalize a rented apartment, she adds. Opting for peel-and-stick mirror tiles and a fabric wallpaper over a glued option means it can easily be removed when she leaves (although we're not sure any landlord will want to lose this valuable detail!)

"I’ve always been a huge fan of lacquer," says Mallory, "so when I sampled the patent leather fabric for the walls I knew it would be the perfect renter-friendly solution to get the same high-gloss lacquer wall look without the mess, hassle, and permanence."

Here are the steps:

  1. Clear out your closet
  2. Fix the 'lacquer' fabric to the walls with a staple gun
  3. Install shelving that fits your bottles and glasses
  4. Install a cabinet of your choice
  5. Paint the shelving and install a trim to hide the wallpaper seams
  6. Stick mirror tiles to the back wall, with silver buttons between each
  7. Spray the mirrors with an 'antique' finish
  8. Add in the decorative ceiling tiles
  9. Add acrylic risers to the shelf to stack bottles (like this riser from Walmart)
  10. Add LED lighting (like these from Amazon) to illuminate bottles, or even a portable lamp

Shop the DIY

American Tin Ceilings [5 Pack Kit 2410% Off
American Tin Ceilings

Price: $81.25, Was: $89.99

Size: 5 Pack Kit 24" X 24"
Covers 20 sq, ft.

Trahome Wall Mirror Full Length Mirror for Wall,home Gym Mirror 14''x12'' X 12pcs, Glass Frameless Body Mirror Wall-Mounted for Gym, Bedroom, Living Room, Over the Door
Vasuhome Mirror Tiles for Wall

Price: $32.29, Was: $41.99

Size: 12" x 12", 12pcs

5 Sizes Large Display Riser Stands Clear Decorations Shelf Riser Acrylic Showcase Fixtures for Pop Figures Table Decorations Stands Jewelry Candy Display
5 Sizes Large Display Riser Stands

Price: $25.96

D-C-Fix 346-8345 Decorative Self-Adhesive Film, Glossy Red, 268% Off
Decorative Self-Adhesive Film, Glossy Red

Price: $18.39, Was: $19.99

Size: 26" X 78" Roll

Pandery Cob Led Strip Lights, Warm
Pandery Cob Led Strip Lights, Warm

Price: $29.99

Small Cordless Table Lamp, Gold Battery Operated Lamp for Restaurant Dinner Table, Rechargeable 3-Way Dimmable Touch Light Portable Metal Lamp for Bedside Dining Room Bedroom Patio Bar Outdoor Décor
Small Cordless Table Lamp

Price: $32.99

Fluted Martini Glass Sets
Fluted Martini Glass Sets

Price: $96, Set of Four

Union Rustic Khuong Mdf Accent Cabinet
Union Rustic Khuong Mdf Accent Cabinet

Price: $279.99

5pc Metal Bar Tool Set With Stand Gold
5pc Metal Bar Tool Set With Stand Gold

Price: $30

The result of this DIY is a bar space that looks reminiscent of hotel bars and 1920s speakeasies — seriously cool. To finish it off, simply add all your favorite personal touches and you will have created a feature in your home that you and your guest will no doubt enjoy endlessly.

Mallory's biggest tip is to "be sure to add in lots of lighting (bonus if you already have an outlet or electrical in your closet! I’ve been troubleshooting ways to get an extension cord to run into my cabinet so I can put a mini wine fridge or ice maker in there which would be so helpful!"

Close-up image of a home bar that is red on the inside. There is a wooden cabinet and a mirrored back wall. On top of the cabinet is a small gold lamp with a black shade and there are bottles and glasses decorating the space

(Image credit: Mallory Wackerman)

Now that you know how to get the look, it is time to roll up our sleeves and get DIYing. The only thing left to do — figure out where all your coats will go! These clever IKEA hacks might inspire and idea or two...

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸