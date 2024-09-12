5 Things You Shouldn't Keep on Your Countertops if You Want an Uncluttered, Minimalist Kitchen

Less is more when it comes to kitchen countertops. Whether it's down to how you decorate them, or how you tackle your kitchen's storage, it’s all about creating a functional, organized space that also feels inviting. Clutter-free countertops not only enhances the aesthetic of your kitchen, but also allows you to fully enjoy the craftsmanship and beauty of materials like metal, stone, or wood.

Many homeowners unknowingly sabotage their kitchen’s functionality by storing items on their countertops that simply don't belong there. Decluttering your kitchen countertops is not just about how they look; it’s also for efficiency, safety, and hygiene.

1. Small appliances

(Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: Banner Day Interiors)

While it's tempting to keep your toaster, blender, and coffee maker within easy reach, these items can quickly clutter your countertop. While these appliances are essential, they don't need to be out all the time. Storing them in cabinets or designated appliance garages not only frees up space but also creates a sleeker, more organized look.

This practice can be extended to your electronics too. Even though some people keep their electronic devices such as tablets, phones, or laptops on the kitchen countertop for easy access, it is not an ideal storage solution. “These devices can easily get damaged by cooking oils or spills and can also spread bacteria from your hands to your food,” says Muffetta Krueger, cleaning expert and founder of Muffetta's Domestic Assistants. “It's best to create a designated spot in your kitchen for charging and storing electronics, away from the potential hazards of the cooking space.”

Cluttered countertops can make your kitchen feel cramped and chaotic. Plus, having too many appliances on display can be overwhelming and make cleaning a tedious task.

2. Paperwork and mail

(Image credit: Sarah Elliott)

Kitchens often become the default spot for sorting through bills, papers, and other mail. However, leaving these items on the countertop can make the space feel disorganized and overwhelming.

Getting rid of paper clutter off your counters not only reduces visual clutter but also prevents important documents from being damaged by spills or food preparation. Instead, consider creating a dedicated area or a wall-mounted file system near the kitchen to keep these items together and off the counter.

3. Cooking oils and sauces

(Image credit: deVOL)

"While it might seem convenient to keep your cooking oils and vinegars within arm's reach, exposure to heat and light can degrade these products over time," says Alex Varela, general manager of Dallas Maids. "Leaving cooking oils on the counter, particularly near heat sources, is not only a safety concern but also creates visual clutter. Exposed oils can spoil faster and pose a fire hazard when left out."

When organizing a kitchen, Alex suggests storing oils in a cool, dark pantry or cabinet. This preserves their quality and helps keep your countertops free from drips and spills.

4. Fruit Bowls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is nothing better than a bowl of fresh fruit adding a pop of color to your kitchen surfaces, however an overflowing or neglected fruit bowl can quickly become an eyesore or worse—a breeding ground for fruit flies.

Rotting fruit can attract pests and create unpleasant odors. If you love having fruit on display, opt for a smaller bowl of fruit you know will be consumed quickly and refresh its contents regularly. Better yet, store most of your fruit in the fridge and keep just a few pieces out at a time. Reducing clutter and clearing rotting fruit is a practice that people with nice smelling kitchens always do .

5. Large knife blocks

(Image credit: SMAC Studio)

Knife blocks are a common kitchen accessory, but they can take up a significant amount of counter space. Consider opting for a smaller knife block that only holds essential knives or one that fits in a designated drawer instead of on top of a counter.

Alternatively you can switch to a magnetic knife strip from Amazon mounted on the wall, keeping your countertops clear and creating a safer, more manageable workspace.

In-Drawer 7-Slot Knife Organizer View at Williams Sonoma Price: $29.95 Use this organizer to store your kitchen knives safely in a drawer, instead. Acacia 18” Magnetic Wall Bar View at Walmart Price: $49.99 Make a feature of knife storage with this wall-mounted organizer. Walnut Knife Block View at Our Place Price: $95 If you want to keep a chic knife block, why not keep it in a pantry cabinet instead of on the countertop?

While a few decorative touches can add personality to your kitchen, too many knick-knacks can also create visual chaos and make cleaning more challenging. Opt for a few statement pieces that bring you joy and leave ample space for meal prep and other kitchen activities.

Remember, your kitchen countertops are valuable real estate. By keeping them clear of unnecessary items, you can create a more functional, hygienic, and visually pleasing space that's both inviting and inspiring.