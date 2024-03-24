Is Maximalism Still In Style? This Is How Designers Are Doing Bold Spaces Now

How is it that such an elaborate, decorative interior design style has managed to transcend passing trends over and over again and stay relevant for so long, I hear you ask? Maximalism, one of the most popular decorative trends, has taken many shapes, but we do wonder if perhaps it’s now reached its peak.

Have we seen all that it has to offer? Can it hold its own in front of the rise of minimalist, calming interiors that are all about a less is more ethos? One of the strongest arguments in favor of maximalism is its undoubted power to reinvent itself and, through its detailed aesthetic, provide outlets for creativity that seem to run without end. And these attributes, as luck would have it, make for designer favorites. I set out to find out whether this interior design trend that divides opinions is still in style now, and if it is, how are designers making sure it stays relevant and fresh. Here’s their unanimous verdict.

Is maximalism still in style?

(Image credit: Erik Rotter. Design: Audax)

I won’t keep you guessing for too long. The chameleonic design style that is maximalism is still going strong, and designers seem to love experimenting with its creative possibilities more than ever, forever shifting and adapting its shape to stay on top of trends. ‘A maximalist approach will always speak to me,’ interior designer Matthew Williamson confesses.

‘Maximalism is experiencing a resurgence in style, presenting itself as a counter to minimalism,’ says Gianpiero Pugliese, Founding Principal of architecture, interior design, and construction firm Audax. Interior designer Jennifer Kole says that although for her, maximalism has never gone out of style, maximizing your home's potential has never been more exciting than right now. ‘Bold patterns, dark moody paints and papers, moldings galore, and a nod to over-accessorizing have become 2024's hottest trend. Let no spaces go unnoticed!’ she tells me.

‘Maximalism is more than just a trend; it's a category of creative expression that has spanned centuries,’ says interior designer Lindsie Davis. ‘From historic designers like Dorothy Draper to modern-day industry leaders like Jonathan Adler and Miles Redd, maximalism has always been relevant to the design conversation,’ she adds, while interior designer Hayley English thinks that ‘maximalism will never go out of style for those willing to bend the “rules” of color and pattern’.

How are designers doing maximalism now?

1. As a tool for self-expression

(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design by Zoe Feldman)

Maximalism has seen many interpretations throughout the years, and designers are constantly finding new ways to bring it to life. Filling your home with items that reflect your unique taste and personality is the key starting point to creating a maximalist interior you’ll love.

‘Maximalism enables unique and expressive choices and celebrates eclectic, joy-inducing interiors,’ says Matthew. ‘A big part of how you can achieve this look is by buying items that you’re drawn to. Personally, I’ve been forever drawn to things which have a pattern, patina, interesting texture or colour, and any items which seem to tell a story. Ultimately, our homes are or can be a reflection of our personalities and tastes, so try to pull these characteristics out when designing your space,’ he says.

2. Thoughtful curation is key

(Image credit: Patricia Burke. Design: James Yarosh)

Maximalism is not just about a collection of random decorative objects. In order to avoid a space looking like a colourful thrift shop, designers know how to master the art of curation. ‘As a designer and art collector, I consider myself a curated maximalist,’ interior designer and gallerist James Yarosh tells me. ‘I don’t view maximalism as excess, but rather I embrace maximalism as a means of celebrating the beauty that I see in the world and showcasing a life well-lived for myself and my clients. That said, without a strategic eye, the style can become chaotic and overstimulating. Every piece of art, decor, or furniture needs to move the design forward in a meaningful way,’ the designer explains.

‘You can dip your toe in different levels of maximalism. One way is to take a monochromatic approach and curate items by color. Another option is to select just a couple of objects or star fabrics that will really shine in the space. Another successful application of the concept is to marry patterns and create a conversation with the art in the room,’ he adds.

Gideon Mendelson, Founder and Creative Director of Mendelson Group, warns that proper maximalist design requires an experienced eye for it to be successful. ‘While maximalism continues to grow in popularity, the style can be hard to nail down; it’s often overdone, creating a cluttered or over-styled look. For those who may want to incorporate the design trend in their home without going over the top, designers are implementing a careful balance, layering colors and vintage decor with a level of restraint – a new style we’re calling ‘quiet maximalism,’ he explains.

3. Layering styles and materials in fresh ways

(Image credit: Heather Talbert. Design: Jenami Designs)

While the aesthetic has traditionally been about a more is more approach, designers today are finding new ways of layering styles, colors and textures that push boundaries. ‘Today, maximalism doesn’t mean that your home should look like a museum rather, it allows you to play with color, pattern, and layer in varying pieces of furniture and décor,’ says interior designer Samantha Stathis Lynch. ‘For a modern look, take a contemporary side chair and wrap it in vibrant chintz or wrap your room in a monochromatic but patterned wallpaper! The sky is the limit,’ she adds.

‘Maximalism can take many forms and isn't necessarily an over-the-top, "more is more" expression,’ Lindsie tells me. ‘There are so many nuanced ways to approach this style genre, using pattern play and bold color tones while keeping other design choices more subdued. This approach still allows you to indulge in the maximalist style without overwhelming a space. It's all about being playful and a bit adventurous, and that's why maximalism will always remain relevant,’ says the designer, while Daniella Hoffer adds that ‘maximalism today is about combining contemporary fresh patterns, unique textures and neutral hues for a layered effect’.

Why is maximalism still a designer favorite?

(Image credit: Erik Rotter. Design: Audax)

I asked designers what it was about a maximalist style that worked so well for us and made it so fun to create around, and their passionate answers made it all sound like such a no brainer. ‘Maximalism transcends fleeting trends; it embodies a timeless design ethos that will endure over time,’ explains Gianpiero, adding that ‘maximalism offers a diverse palette of design possibilities. Today we are seeing more designs that accentuate lavish layers and incorporate traditional elements, showcasing a rich array of materials and colours. These enduring details, exemplified by timeless fixtures, ensure longevity in design while striking a balance between trendiness and enduring appeal,’ he says.

For Lindsie, it’s the unapologetical way in which maximalism pushes boundaries, balancing patterns, colors, and textures in really artful ways that appeals. Daniella observes that our evolving personal style has a big role to play: ‘As our clients are exposed to more and more design through social media they have started to branch out and uncover their own personal style. They want to see color and details and not a design that everyone else can mimic,’ she tells me.