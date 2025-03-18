12 Things Pro-Organizers Will Always Pick Up When They're in Thrift Stores to Keep Their Home in Order

Thrift stores are a goldmine for antiquities of all kinds. And while most people tend to go for pre-loved fashion, we find that vintage homeware is an untapped treasure trove of organization buys.

As it turns out, the experts have been thrifting their organizers for a while now and it's about time we catch up to the trend. Aside from offering easy home organization, the focus on sustainability makes this a winning retail practice in our books.

But if you're like me and have no clue what to look for, the question on your mind might be: what are organizers thrifting? And what do they even use them for? Well, let's find out.

1. Trays and Platters

A thrifted tray as a catchall is pure genius. (Image credit: Christopher Morrison. Design: Atelier Bond)

Professional organizer Di Ter Avest tells me that trays are always a useful find at thrift stores. "My very favorite pre-loved find has to be my decorative wooden tray in the shape of a leaf," she says. "I love using thrifted trays to create a stylish drop-off zone for jewelry.

"I recommend placing your decorative tray on a nightstand or dresser to keep rings, bracelets, and earrings from getting lost. Additionally, they also work well in the way of entryway organization for keys and sunglasses."

2. Apothecary Bottles

Avoid spending on overpriced packaging and DIY your own. (Image credit: Cieran Murphy. Design: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture)

Arabella Drake, co-founder of Ankersen Drake, apothecary bottles are another thrifty find that can be used around your home as organization tools. "Pre-loved apothecary bottles can be used to decant oils and vinegars," she explains. "Making them both functional and decorative."

Whether you use them for pantry organization or leave them on display, they're sure to be a major upgrade from the general packaging your oils come in. Plus, instead of paying unfathomable amounts just for a cute bottle, this way you can curb the environmental impact and focus your efforts on reusability without compromising on style.

3. Planters, Vases and Jugs

Display your pretty cutlery in a thrifted vase or two. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Maison August)

Next on Arabella's list of finds to look out for when thrift shopping is plant pots, vases, and jugs. "They are perfect for storing utensils on your kitchen surface next to the hob," she notes.

This is a great hack for decluttering your kitchen counters of excess items and letting your culinary space be perfectly tidy for easy cheffing. I also find that thrifted jugs make for unique, vintage accessories to floral bouquets.

4. Wicker Baskets or Produce Crates

Thrift your wicker baskets for a charming pantry. (Image credit: Ankersen Drake)

The next time you find yourself at your favorite neighborhood thrift store, Arabella suggests keeping an eye out for charming wicker baskets or cute produce crates. "They are ideal for storing a myriad of things, from toys to laundry," she says. "Or they can also be used to keep pantry items neat and tidy."

If you choose to utilize wicker baskets as laundry room storage, consider unboxing your Tide pods into them or even using them to store your dryer sheets and other miscellaneous items housed in this space.

5. Small Dishes and Bowls

Elevate your desk organization with thrifted fine china. (Image credit: Brooke Aitken Design)

Small dishes and bowls tend to be a dime a dozen in charity shops and Di finds that they can be put to good use for home organization. "Thrift stores always have unique ceramic or glass dishes that work especially well for organizing smaller items," she explains. "Think along the lines of home office organization for paper clips, or even for hair ties and loose change."

Plus, if you ever find a chip or a crack in the dishes, don't let that discourage you. For with a gentle hand, some patience, and the art of kintsugi, you can transform them into Japanese-style décor.

6. Wooden Ladders

Hang your favorite throws on a wooden ladder for easy access. (Image credit: BC Designs)

"I recommend thrifting wooden ladders," says Arabella. "Whether you use them as makeshift towel racks, vertical blanket holders, or even to display accessories, they're worth a buy."

Now, this is a brilliant thrift store recommendation since wooden ladders tend to cost a pretty penny on the regular. So when you can find them at half price and in good condition, why not cash in on some ladder storage?

7. Ornate Picture Frames

Take ornate picture frames and give them a second life. (Image credit: Jasmine Bautista)

You know those beautiful vintage frames you see in charity shops? The ones that might not have art that you're particularly drawn to but feature frames that seem timelessly ornate. Turns out they can also be used for home organization.

"I recommend repurposing thrifted picture frames as stylish memo boards with cork or wire inserts," she suggests. Plus, you can also use them as DIY hidden storage compartments to conceal any eyesores.

8. Silverware Caddies

Vintage silverware caddies have more then just one use. (Image credit: Cieran Murphy. Design: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture)

"Thrifted silverware caddies are great for desk organization, makeup brushes, or even remote controls," says Arabella — and although we never considered the multi-faceted organizational benefits of caddies in the past, we will now.

However, when parsing through a charity shop in order to find the perfect caddy, we recommend opting for sturdy, durable, and preferably rust-averse versions as they will stand the test of time.

9. Vintage Trunks or Old Suitcases

A spacious trunk flawlessly doubles as chic storage. (Image credit: Lemieux et Cie)

Arabella tells us that some of the more expensive items she tends to look out for in thrift stores are vintage trunks and old suitcases. "Try using them stacked as chic storage for seasonal clothes, extra bedding, or children’s toys," she says.

As far as conscious storage hacks go, this has to be one of my favorites. It ties into the quiet luxury trend with ease, while also making for an efficient organization tool in any home.

10. Apothecary-Style Cabinets

Multiple mini compartments for intricate organization? Yes please. (Image credit: Steve Werney. Design: Floriana Interiors)

Next on the list, Arabella recommends looking for apothecary tables in your local charity shop. "You can use them to store stationery or craft supplies," she says. "Plus, they can double as a worktop, too."

This smart storage trend is super compatible with type-A homes that prefer a dedicated spot for every odd and end. Also, if you have a vast collection of paints and brushes, a good apothecary will set you up for good. And since its pre-loved, it'll sort you for less.

11. Bookshelves

Transform your bookshelf into clever storage in any space. (Image credit: Will Ellis. Design: OAD Interiors)

"A solid wood bookshelf can be repurposed for more than just books!" says Di. "Use one in the kitchen for extra pantry storage, in the bathroom for towels, or in a closet to organize bins and baskets."

If you're wondering how to make your pantry more functional in time for spring hosting, take Di's advice to heart and grab the first pre-loved bookshelf you can find. It'll make all the difference to your pantry organization game.

12. Dresser Drawers

Who knew a couple of drawers could make for stylish shelving? (Image credit: Joao Canziani. Design: Barrett Cooke)

"Lastly, I also enjoy thrifting dresser drawers separated from old dressers," she says. "You can have them mounted on walls as unique floating shelves or even slide them into your bedroom as under-bed storage."

So if you're thumbing through shelving ideas and you prefer to steer clear of basic wall shelves, this is an incredible hack. Easy on the wallet and completely customizable for a bespoke organization system, dresser drawers should be on your thrift list.

Now the next time you're on your way to the thrift store and want to have a clear idea of what to scan the aisles for, you'll have 12 brilliant tips from the home organization experts themselves.

And not only will you come away feeling better following a dose of sustainable retail therapy, but you'll also have some gorgeous home buys to order your home in style.