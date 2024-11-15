We Just Found the Most Stylish Inflatable Flocked Ornaments — Plus 6 Other Trending Styles to Shop
These fuzzy velvet decorations are this year's must-have. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the look
Every year I look forward to decorating the Christmas tree. My family gathers around on the weekend after Thanksgiving with a glass of eggnog and Christmas music on the radio, and we trim the tree with all of our favorite ornaments. But what is even more fun is finding stylish new pieces to add that bring the same touch of nostalgia as our cherished, classic Christmas ornaments. This year, it's been all about flocked ornaments.
Current Christmas decorating trends range from bows hung around the home, to bold pops of pink and oxblood red. And while flocked ornaments are not necessarily a new trend, they are everywhere at the moment. And in an array of colors that can be styled to fit any decorating ideas you may have.
Interior designer Isabel Cheltenham of Cheltenham Interiors says "Velvet flocked ornaments are certainly making a bold statement this year, and for good reason. They bring an element of rich texture and tactile luxury to holiday decor, creating a warm, soft, and sophisticated look that stands out."
While glass ornaments reflect the glittering lights of the tree, flocked velvet offers a cozy warmth while the colors of this stylish Christmas decorating idea will still pop on the evergreen stems.
"The plush texture creates a visual interest, especially when paired with soft lighting or natural elements, and the way the light catches the velvet gives it an almost ethereal glow," says Isabel.
How to Style Flocked Ornaments
Though you really cannot go wrong styling flocked Christmas ornaments, there are a few tips and tricks to get the look that is right for your holidays. "Flocked ornaments work particularly well in minimalist Christmas decor, where the ornments can take center stage," says Isabel. Think of the soft baubles as "statement" pieces, where each ornament adds something special to the overall look.
Or for a more eclectic look, try mixing textures and bold colors. The best thing about the flocked velvet trend is they are like the neutral of the Christmas ornament world — they go with everything. "They look great on a tree with other tactile elements like glass, metal, and ceramics," says Isabel. "You could combine them with glass ornaments in soft, muted tones for a chic, modern look or with more sculptural metallic ornaments for a bold, contrast-rich theme."
With all the prepping and planning that goes into the holiday season, I love a trend that makes stylishly decorating the house as smooth as possible. Velvet flocked ornaments compliment both traditional and contemporary holiday themes, making them an easy addition, no matter the interior.
Shop Stylish Flocked Ornaments
Can flocked ornaments go outside?
Perhaps our favorite version of the flocked ornament trend is this inflatable design that we discovered on Amazon. Perfect for styling out the front of your home, it's unique, creative, and, most importantly, chic.
Price: $36.99/set of 3
These inflatable Christmas balls from Amazon are the chic way to upgrade your indoor and outdoor holiday decor. They hop on the flocked ornament trend while offering a unique eye-catching moment, and in a stylish neutral colorway.
We all have a large collection of Christmas ornaments that we have collected over the years, and flocked ornaments emulate that hand-me-down, classic Christmas aesthetic. They are the perfect trend to spruce up the old while still bringing new, chic life to your tree. So, will you be shopping?
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
