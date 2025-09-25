Anthropologie Just Launched a Collab With the New York Ballet's The Nutcracker — Including the Sweetest Snowglobe Ornaments

I can't put my finger on exactly why, but Anthropologie just seems to get Christmas so right every year. In the store's take on festive decor, it always seems to strike the perfect balance between childlike wonder and cool, design-forward ideas. Last year, it went all in on bows, and this year, its Christmas collection has already gone live, giving us fabulous pieces like beautifully ornate Christmas village houses and super luxurious-looking pearl ornaments for your tree.

Well, as if we weren't fed well enough already, the Anthro team had another ace up their sleeves — a new Christmas decor collaboration with the New York City Ballet inspired by George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®. Yes, there are Sugarplum Fairies, mice, and, of course, nutcrackers, but there's also some pretty yummy tableware that captures the magic of this story in a slightly more subtle way, too.

My favorite pieces from the collection? Well, everyone's going to want the snowglobe ornaments for Christmas decorating this year, which are very pretty and so detailed, but I'm also very fond of the nutcracker-shaped cocktail shaker. I can see that being a bit of a Christmas heirloom in the making.

Anthropologie New York City Ballet Ornament £32 at Anthropologie (US) A bauble filled with Christmas trees and jette-ing ballerinas? This is promising to be a family favorite for your tree year after year.

“We are thrilled to see the artistry of New York City Ballet take on this life beyond the stage,” says Katherine Brown, Executive Director of New York City Ballet. “This collaboration brings the spirit of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® and Anthropologie’s artful allure into people’s homes, making the magic of this timeless ballet a part of holiday traditions in a new and exciting way.”

Some of these pieces, undoubtedly, have a life in your home outside of the festive season, too — think serving trays and glasses that are not overtly Christmas table decor, but have the sense of glamour and occasion that will make you keen to break them out whenever you have guests over you want to impress.

If you want even more magic in your Christmas decorating scheme, we've also been dreaming of these super pretty house ornaments from Anthropologie, too. Deputy editor Debbie Black even offered up some of her best advice on styling a Christmas village around them.