How much does a modern kitchen cost to buy and install?

The cost of installing a modern kitchen can be difficult to quantify with factors such as size and materials to consider. But don’t worry, we’ve asked some of our experts to give us an idea of what to expect when it comes to revamping the heart of the home, meaning your kitchen ideas can come together under budget.

So really, how much does a modern kitchen installation cost?

‘Kitchens are one of the most expensive parts of the homes to renovate,’ says Enass Mahmoud, Creative Director of Decor By Enass.

‘So it’s important to find out whether this is your forever home, and that will determine how much you would spend.’

Installing a modern kitchen, including new worktops, appliances, fittings and decorative touches can cost anywhere between £5,000 and £40,000, depending on the size and materials you choose.

If you’re looking to install a very small kitchen, you can spend between £5,000 and £7,000. For a medium-sized space, you can expect to spend upwards of £10,000, but for a super large kitchen, you can find yourself spending between £25,000 and £40,000.

So to help you plan your budget, and whether you're planning a full refurb or just looking for modern kitchen cabinet ideas, here is a breakdown of costs you’ll need to consider when giving your kitchen an update.

How much does a kitchen worktop cost?



(Image credit: Kate Martin)

When it comes to kitchen worktops, you won’t be short of modern ideas. Whether you choose to add some natural warmth with a hardwood worktop or opt for durability with a quartz design, you can’t go wrong. But how much do these materials cost?

You should be prepared to spend around a quarter of your budget on worktops, according to

Tony Cramp of Neptune. So here is a brief breakdown of the average cost of surface materials.

Porcelain: If you tend to cook up a storm in the kitchen, Enass Mahmoud recommends opting for a porcelain material. ‘In this day and age now you can get some really amazing high end porcelain Italian worktops,’ says Mahmoud.

‘They can range from £2,000 to £10,000 to £20,000. It depends on how you know how much you need and the quality. I always find that a neutral worktop works best.’

Wood: If you’re looking to add some warmth to your kitchen, then why not go for a wooden worktop. Alexandria Dauley of Dauley Designs recommends using a wooden surface for a kitchen island or a butcher's block as wooden material will stain and can rot. You should also bear in mind that wooden surfaces will need maintaining.

Prices may vary depending on the quality and thickness, so you can spend anywhere between £40 per square metre to £200 per square meter.

Granite: This hard-wearing material looks great in any home. While granite does require maintenance, it is durable and heat-resistant. A granite worktop can cost between £250 and £500 per square metre.

Quartz: With a similar finish to granite, this popular material is made by combining crushed quartz with resin and can be coloured in varied ways. This material is hard wearing and stain resistant and can cost on average £500 per square metre, but can easily reach higher prices.

When it comes to making a decision, Alexandria Dauley says ‘always invest in your worktops and buy the best quality you can afford.’

How much do appliances cost?

Bespoke Refrigerator collection from Samsung (Image credit: Samsung)

Electrical appliances are undoubtedly the most important parts of our kitchens - we use them to feed ourselves, wash our clothes and keep our plates clean, so it’s important to choose wisely.

But how much does it cost to buy and install kitchen appliances?

‘It depends on if you need everything brand new,’ says Mahmoud.

‘It can be anywhere from £5,000 but you may already have appliances that you want to work around. I always try to have the dishwasher and washing machine hidden within kitchen cabinets, so I understand if people want to splash out a bit more on that.’

Here are some suggestions:

Fridge freezers - The price of this essential appliance can range from £250 for a basic but reliable fridge freezer to £2,600 for a premium product.

Budget option: HOOVER - £379.99

Splash out option: Haier HTF-610DSN7 - £1,499.00

Average installation cost - £75

Electric ovens and hobs - Electric ovens can come to between £150 and £1,400, whereas the price of hobs can be anywhere from £90 to £2,000

Budget option: Hotpoint electric single oven - £249

Budget option: Russell Hobbs - £129.00

Splash out option: Stoves - £2,199

Standard installation cost: Built-in gas oven cost - £275

Built-in electric oven cost - £140

Washing machine - These appliances can cost between £190 and £1,700.

Budget option: Bosch - £369.00

Splash out: AEG freestanding - £949.00

Average installation cost - £45-65 per hour

Dishwasher - These appliances can cost anywhere from £170 to £1,400.

Budget option: Beko - £379

Splash out option: MIELE - £1049.99

Average installation cost - £77.50

How much do fixtures and fittings cost?

Armstrong tap by Perrin and Rowe (Image credit: Perrin and Rowe)

On average, kitchen fitters cost a daily rate of between £120 and £200, so it depends on how long the installation will take. But to give you a rough idea, kitchen installations tend to cost between £3,500 and £5,000 on average and include ripping out old kitchen units, painting, plastering, tiling and fitting worktops, sinks, taps and appliances.

Tony Cramp recommends hiring a carpenter for your kitchen fittings, and if you want a stress-free installation then home design companies like Neptune will provide a project manager to organise all of this for you.

How much does it cost to hire tradespeople?

Once you’re set on your design and materials, you’re going to need some expert help to build your modern kitchen. Here is a brief cost breakdown of key tradespeople.

Plumber - The hourly rate of a plumber in the UK tends to be around £50, but larger jobs such as fitting sinks and taps can be more expensive. So the average cost of this particular job tends to be around £112.50.

Electrician - You’ll need an electrician to fit electrical sockets and switches, and this will cost about £40- £60 an hour on average. A heating engineer will cost a similar amount.

How much does it cost to add decorative touches?

Kitchen by David Money Architects (Image credit: James Merrell)

There are lots of modern design trends to turn to when it comes to sprucing up your kitchen. Here are some ideas to help inspire you.

Glass cabinets

Enass Mahmoud recommends installing two or three glass cabinets: ‘It’s a great way to be really smart and creative in that area.’

‘You can have really beautiful, bold, vases and glassware, and you can display it in a way where it's symmetrical or artistic,’ she adds.

The cost of glass cabinets will depend on the size and quality of the material, but Mahmoud suggests sticking to only two or three glass cabinets to keep the price down.

Fruit bowls and flowers

Placing a fruit bowl in your kitchen is a great way of adding a splash of colour to your decor - and very cost-effective!

‘You might have dark green cabinets, for instance, and adding a bowl of lemons is something so simple but adds colour to the space,’ says Mahmoud.

Upholster seats

If you don’t want to splash out on brand new seats for your kitchen island, then why not reupholster them for as little as £50.

‘Reupholstering seat coverings and adding pattern and bold colours instantly draws attention to it,’ says Mahmoud. ‘You can source your fabrics from anywhere, be it high-end or low priced materials from your local market.’

Lighting

When it comes to kitchen lighting ideas, there are lots of options. From mood lighting to accent lighting, the choices will vary and so will the price. The average cost of installing a light fixture can be anywhere between £75 and £200.

Overall cost of installing a modern kitchen

It’s difficult to say what the overall cost will be. If you’re on a strict budget you can try and save by using appliances you already have, or if you’re going big then you might want to splash out on everything. But to give you a rough estimate, you can expect to spend around £8,000 on average.