A Curated Bookshelf is a Key Part of the Characterful 'Bookshelf Wealth' Trend — Here's How to Perfect One

white bookshelf with books and decorative objects
(Image credit: Future)
Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
published

If you're an avid consumer of internet then chances are you've seen a curated bookshelf or two, collectively part of the growing 'bookshelf wealth' trend. Despite the name, it has nothing to do with actual 'wealth,' per se; rather, it's a design aesthetic linked to the look of a well-curated, cozy, and visibly lived-in home. While the style starts with a bountiful bookshelf likely overflowing with beloved, bent, and worn-in copies of one's favorite novels and memoirs, it extends beyond the at-home library, as well. 

A home that has fully embraced the bookshelf wealth interior design trend is likely 'demodernized' in that it retains some of its original construction and vintage elements; is no stranger to mixed and matched patterns and wallpaper; and proudly displays framed wall art in a purposely haphazard and non-linear manner. 

Bookshelf wealth 'combines literature, art, personal knickknacks, and relics to provide evidence of personal and educational background' and a sophisticated personal taste, said Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight. 'This type of trend turns a booker’s place into a fusion of a library and a gallery.'

In a viral TikTok video that seems to be one of the first to call out the trend, Kailee Blalock from luxury interior design studio House of Hive Design Co. describes bookshelf wealth as a 'whole home vibe.' In addition to a highly curated bookshelf, 'art is of the utmost importance, but it's not displayed traditionally,' she said, while things like stained glass windows and traditional wood molding are often preserved. There is also a 'major emphasis on cozy seating areas,' particularly those below windows, as well as library ladders, task lighting, and displays that emphasize lots and lots of collected items. 

Of course, if you're just starting your home design journey, this stylish trend presents one glaring problem: you don't have enough books or haven't collected enough items to really pull it off. At least that's what you think. Today, we're here to show you how to achieve the bookshelf wealth aesthetic with ease, including everything you need to shop to get the look. Remember, it's not just about the books; you can get this look with a new couch, a change in wallpaper, or even some added lighting. 

Ready, set, let's shop.

The 'bookshelf wealth' edit

black arched bookcase
Hattie Open Bookcase

Price: $2299
Was: $3299

This arched and open Arhaus unit is one of the best bookshelves to buy right now, and not only because its design is perfect for bookshelf wealth. It has a rich black color and a simple look that will never go out of style or come off as cheap. Definitely worth the investment. 

rattan plant holder
Rattan Pot for Plants

Price: $39.99

One of Artem's tips for building a bookshelf wealth vibe involved hints of greenery, which help make the space feel 'alive.' Turn your already-beautiful plant into a display-worthy piece by sticking it on a pedestal or stashing it away in a funky pot, like this one from H&M.

potted faux eucalyptus
Potted Faux Eucalyptus

Price: $49.95

Speaking of plants ... a faux Pothos or Eucalyptus would add that element of greenery without requiring additional care or maintenance on your part. 

green wallpaper with floral motif
Vintage Wallpaper — Green Tandrils

Price: $19.78

As Kailee mentioned in her video, patterned wallpapers are integral when it comes to the bookshelf wealth aesthetic, if only for the vintage and mismatched vibe they evoke. We're loving this Etsy option; as it's not from a big box retailer, it feels more unique and one-of-a-kind. Plus, the price is quite strong. 

framed glass wall art on double mat
Across The Plains Framed Glass Wall Art Double Mat

Price: $29.49

An art collection can be deeply personal and often takes years to curate. If you need to act fast, though, this simple landscape shot is bookshelf wealth perfection (the double mat hits the nail on the head).

vintage-looking globe
Tabletop Globe

Price: $105
Was: $125

It might feel strange to buy such a vintage-looking piece on Wayfair of all places, but, hey, it's a good deal and a great bookshelf add. Break up the book monotony with this globe, or use it as an unconventional bookend.

blue and white floral toile chair
Floria Toile Chair

Price: $499
Was: $599

This floral toile pattern might remind you of a lamp from your grandma's house — and that's why it's so perfect for this edit. Mix this in with the rest of your furniture, whether it explicitly matches this pattern or not, for that vintage, lived-in look.

pink and white upholstered dining chair
Jola Folkthread Dining Chair

Price: $299.95
Was: $498

Likewise, this upholstered Anthropologie dining chair would look great about an antique dining table. The perfect contrast. Also, for an Anthropologie piece, this is a fabulous price!

brown and cream-colored decorative staging books
Coffee and Cream Staging Books

Price: $56
Was: $70

Yes, bookshelf wealth is about curating your own worn-in book collection, but sometimes you just don't have the time. If that sounds like you, consider this set of staging books the perfect solution. Get the look without investing the time.

vintage-looking wall art
Behind The Trees Wall Art

Price: $179

It's hard to believe this Giclée print is from Pottery Barn; it looks so much more bespoke than that. We'd love to see this mixed with more modern prints and paintings for the ultimate contrast.

etagere low bookshelf with gold hardware and white shelves
39.45" Elowen 3 Shelf Bookcase

Price: $155

Bookshelf wealth is often arranged vertically, if you will, situated within built-ins or gorgeous and expensive freestanding bookshelves. On a budget, and for a different orientation, this 3-shelf etagere low bookshelf should work quite nicely.

Grecian bust bookends
Glenda Bookends

Price: $58

Artem also recommended using 'unique bookends' in your bookshelf wealth set-up. These halved Grecian busts are pitch-perfect.

purple leather-bound copy of works of Jane Austen
The Complete Novels of Jane Austen, Leather Bound

Price: $24.99

A leather-bound book looks smoother visually and adds a chic flair to a shelf. For example, this Jane Austen collection, which would add a great pop of color, as well. Of course, any other classic would do just as well.

vintage framed wall art print
Framed Vintage Art Print

Price: From $24

Ideally, you're sourcing your art from curators or thrift markets and antique stores — this gives things the"collected" energy you want. But if you can't, Etsy is surely a great bet. This replicated antique painting has all the allure of a piece painted just for you at a farmer's market or inside a Parisian park.

gold wall sconce
Mantis Swivel Wall Sconce Brass

Price: $149

In bookshelf wealth world, task lighting is ideal. We'd love to see some funky sconces here, so don't be afraid to play outside the box with colored shades or long arms. The best part of this brass option from CB2 is the touch of wood at the base.

How can I curate a good book collection?

There are two ways to approach the curation of a strong book collection, said Anna Popov of Interiors By Popov. 'The first is the good, old-fashioned way; buy what you like to read,' she continued. Disregard its size, color, or cover imagery and 'just buy the albums, anthologies, travel, art, photography, design, fiction or non-fiction that you want to read and subsequently keep because it means something to you.'As a result, you'll curate a 'book collection that brings you emotional satisfaction' because you've assigned value to 'these books and their contents.'

The second way is more modern and a result of the shift away from print books. 'Listening to books, or reading them on a device or online, means not everyone will have an authentic book collection any more,' Anna explained. In this case, 'the books we display are chosen as beautiful art objects,' but they can still hold 'true value' so long as they're selected per your 'interests, travels, and experiences.'

'This allows you to build a thoughtful collection where each item has sentimental value and is deserving of a place on your shelf,' she went on.

How should I style my bookshelf to incorporate bookshelf wealth?

'When styling a bookshelf I like to play with height and color ... by incorporating art, propping it up on a shelf on its own or on top of a stack of books,' said Samantha Tannehill of Tannehill Interiors. This draws the eye to different areas of the shelf. Moreover, it's fun to 'find treasures on a bookshelf and not just see a bunch of books lined up,' she continued. 'Instead of a bookend use a rock from the sea you picked up on holiday. Or a vase your great-grandmother gave you.. the more levels created the more visually appealing and fun!'

Artem also suggests 'covering plain looking book covers with decorative paper or fabric' if you're looking for 'an inexpensive but attractive change.' Otherwise, 'put in the work to find thrift shops for those inexpensive yet truly cool items.' And you needn't stress about splurging too much overall: 'One outstanding item is enough to 'lift up' a whole look,' Artem explained, 'making inequality between the costly components and budget items acceptable.'

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

