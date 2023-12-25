12 Low Bookshelves That Will Easily Change the Vibe of Your Entire Living Room
Stash these options behind your couch or at the foot of your bed for some stylish, easy, and functional decor. A great decluttering solution for the new year!
Are you in need of some hidden, low-profile storage? Are you looking to level up some of the vibes in your living room or bedroom with a singular piece of functional decor or furniture? Do you love to keep up with trends? If the answer to all these rhetorical questions was yes, then boy, do we have the edit for you.
We're on a quest to round up the best bookshelves to buy right now, and this special edition is focused on low bookshelves, in particular (otherwise often known as low-profile or horizontal bookshelves if you were confused); you can put these babies behind your couch, at the end of your bed, or hidden in corners of your living room. So prepare to get reading and shopping — we really think you're going to like this one.
12 of the best low bookshelves to buy right now
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $190
Best in the dark espresso colorway, add a bit of warmth and durability to your living room with this timeless horizontal silhouette.
Price: $214.99
Was: $242.61
A bit different from your typical ladder bookshelf, we love how this Wayfair piece channels the angled, cascading look of the ladder style but shrinks it down to size. If not a bookcase, it would make a great shoe rack for an entryway.
Price: $879.99
Was: $1379.99
Modular, modern, and sleeker than most other pieces you could get at this price point. It's also particularly well-reviewed with 4.5/5 stars across 46 ratings.
Price: $1095
This sleek, open, and long (it's all in the name) piece available at Lumens was dreamt up by design mainstays Blu Dot. The best part is how it combines a solid and open frame to satisfy both urges.
Price: $30.15
This Amazon option, great for behind the couch in the basement, is definitely the most affordable bookshelf here. For $30, it's hard to do much better.
Price: $520
Was: $1169
It would be easy to purchase something like this modern bookshelf for up to 3x the sale price here. But why would you do that when you have the option to buy it on Wayfair?
Price: $180
This option has some mid-century modern sensibilities ... and should excite out in the living room or tucked away in a bedroom.
Price: $416.69
Was: $436.52
The competing widths between compartments function as much like decor as the decor pieces themselves. If you need something multi-faceted, this should do the trick.
Price: $140.30
Simple but effective, perhaps use this bookshelf as an impromptu way to divide a room, especially if you're living in a small space.
Price: $699
Want a bookshelf that makes your living room look more expensive? Stop scrolling. This is the one. And it will surely start some conversations, too.
Price: $134.99
Was: $159
Chic and minimalist, the Arntraud should work for basically anyone and basically any room.
How should I style a low bookshelf?
Given its landscape makeup, you might be wondering if it's at all different styling a low bookshelf than a tall, traditional bookshelf. 'Obviously what's important is what you put on top of the shelf,' says interior designer Eliza Gran. 'I like the look of some large framed art against the wall, leaning works well to keep it casual, along with your favorite vases full of foraged flowers and eucalyptus branches, sculptures and other crafts projects from the kids in your life, and a few stacks of stray small books too.'
To keep things fresh, you'll want to 'rotate this collection frequently, adding whatever you feel like,' she adds.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
