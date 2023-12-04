12 Minimalist Bookshelves - Quietly Understated Design For Calming Decor Schemes

Minimalist bookshelves are a key part of the calming, curated home. But they can be hard to get right - how do you find something functional that doesn't get in the way of your soothingly pared back aesthetic? I've been there and know it can be particularly overwhelming for anyone with minimalist tendencies. In a world in which we're spoiled for choice, how could anyone possibly have the time to find the perfect understated and sleek selection?

That's where I come in, dear reader. Off the back of my round-up of the 15 best bookshelves available now (required reading for anyone in the market), I've curated a selection of the best minimalist bookshelves, at the end of which I speak to an expert about how to spot a minimalist bookshelf in the crowd and how best to style one. You're welcome in advance.

12 of the best minimalist bookshelves

What makes a good minimalist bookshelf? "I'd look for a clean-lined, simple design, preferably with an open back so that it isn't too chunky or overwhelming," Abi Dare of interior design blog These Four Walls told me. "Modular shelving units are ideal because you can configure them how you like and adapt them in the future as your needs change." If you'd prefer a more fitted bookshelf, "floating designs with no visible fixtures create a sleek, pared-back look." Or, "you could also consider painting the shelves the same color as the wall, meaning they fade into the background and place the emphasis on whatever they display, rather than becoming the feature themselves."