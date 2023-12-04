12 Minimalist Bookshelves - Quietly Understated Design For Calming Decor Schemes
Minimalist bookshelves are key to curating spaces that are filled with your favorite things - but displayed in calming ways. Here's our edit of the 12 best
Minimalist bookshelves are a key part of the calming, curated home. But they can be hard to get right - how do you find something functional that doesn't get in the way of your soothingly pared back aesthetic? I've been there and know it can be particularly overwhelming for anyone with minimalist tendencies. In a world in which we're spoiled for choice, how could anyone possibly have the time to find the perfect understated and sleek selection?
That's where I come in, dear reader. Off the back of my round-up of the 15 best bookshelves available now (required reading for anyone in the market), I've curated a selection of the best minimalist bookshelves, at the end of which I speak to an expert about how to spot a minimalist bookshelf in the crowd and how best to style one. You're welcome in advance.
12 of the best minimalist bookshelves
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $1099
Highly modular and entirely minimal, the appeal of this bookcase is that it has nothing else going on and can fit into any design mold.
23% off
Price: $139.99
At a great price under $150, you could a lot worse than this etagere bookcase from Wayfair, whose glass shelves and open structure are hallmark minimalism.
Price: $999
Speaking of glass shelves, this elegant brushed brass shelving unit designed by Melbourne-based VUUE for CB2 also knows a thing or two about how to employ them. Sheer in nature, they nearly remove the shelf visual entirely from whatever you place on them, lending an almost magical quality to your display.
Price: $1349.25
A unique take on a classic design. The alternating front-back-legs on Lulu and Georgia's Ceil Bookcase add a layer of interest to the piece, which, comprised of nothing more than rods and shelves, couldn't be more minimalist if it tried.
30% off
Price: $1119
It's modern and natural and inspired by vintage shelving in a French bakery. While that scene itself might be quite busy, this bookcase is not.
20% off
Price: $240
I positively love this horizontal bookcase from Target's Threshold brand. Its oblong shape and open construction are chic and accessible, respectively, and the price point isn't one to miss.
10% off
Price: $34.19
If stacked correctly, the unsuspecting eye might barely notice the shelves on which your books are resting thanks to a vertical column wall shelf, like this one from Target. If that's not minimalist, I don't know what is.
Price: $1899
It's timeless, minimal and low slung, with asymmetrical struts that add some interest. The antique brass finish in particular is elegant and luxe.
Price: $470
You think you've seen the silhouette of this industrial-inspired etagere bookcase before, but upon closer inspection you realize the subtle, differentiating details that really make the whole thing pop.
20% off
Price: $4228
Combine mid-century sensibilities with minimalism and you have this stunning piece from Carl Hansen & Søn. Could be perfect for an aspiring minimalist with maximalist tendencies (i.e. hide your clutter in the base cabinets).
30% off
Price: $153.99
And for mid-century minimalism on a budget, turn to Target for all your needs. The frame is really the star here, so you wouldn't need much decor to finalize the look.
What makes a good minimalist bookshelf?
"I'd look for a clean-lined, simple design, preferably with an open back so that it isn't too chunky or overwhelming," Abi Dare of interior design blog These Four Walls told me. "Modular shelving units are ideal because you can configure them how you like and adapt them in the future as your needs change."
If you'd prefer a more fitted bookshelf, "floating designs with no visible fixtures create a sleek, pared-back look." Or, "you could also consider painting the shelves the same color as the wall, meaning they fade into the background and place the emphasis on whatever they display, rather than becoming the feature themselves."
How should I style a minimalist bookshelf?
First and foremost, the perfect minimalist bookshelf isn't "overcrowded," Abi told me. To avoid this, "I like to break the books up with vases, sculptures, plants and other objects, varying heights and layering some items in front of each other for interest and depth."
To style a minimalist bookshelf, Abi also recommended leaving "sections of negative space, too – it looks far better on the eye than a dense, monolithic swathe of books." Further, she might also "vary the way the books are stacked, placing some upright and some on their sides, perhaps with an object on top of them here and there."
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
