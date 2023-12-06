The 12 Best Modern Bookshelves our Editors Love Most Right Now - Shop Their Favorite Finds

This collection of modern bookshelves has it all — minimalist designs, clean lines, and some of the coolest and trendiest pieces we've seen in a while

a collage of modern bookcases
(Image credit: Illustrated | Modloft, Anthropologie, Nestig,, Lumens, Urban Outfitters)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

The best modern bookshelves are what turn a home into a space that feels truly ordered and curated. Because they're not just a place to cram books but a home for your most treasured objets, displayed in a way that feels artful and wonderful and personal to you.

So our editors have been trawling through all the best bookshelves to give you this edit of the ones which have a more than a touch of contemporary flair to them. , 

These are the 12 best modern bookshelves on the market right now, from the best home decor stores  like Anthropologie, Castlery and more. If you're still a fan of minimalism but prefer an additional focus on clean lines, geometric shapes, and natural materials, this edit is for you.

The Livingetc edit of modern bookshelves

green modern bookcase$100 off
Ebba Modern Bookshelf

Price: $399

She's playful, she's modern, she's unlike most other bookshelves on the market, WITH a cord cutout in the back panel to make living room integration a breeze.

geometric modern bookcase51% off
Anthracite Abston Geometric Bookcase

Price: $148.99

This geometric silhouette features engineered wood that wraps, bends, and twists in a way that will leave guests' heads scratching. The small shelf in the center is a particularly whimsical place for a plant or trinket.

modular wooden modern bookcase
Sloane Shelf

Price: $1099

Shelves of engineered wood with oak veneer shift left and right in this modern shelf from Castlery that's both sleek and functional.

brown modern bookcase20% off
Beekman Bookcase

Price: $1999

The sophisticated Beekman Bookcase would work perfectly as an elegant room divider, seeing as the back three panels are translucent. A bit of privacy done minimally and sleekly.

brown modern bookcase11% off
Ximena Wide Bookcase

Price: $760

A geometric bookcase is always an easy and reliable way to drum up a modern vibe. From Wayfair offshoot AllModern, this baby is Scandi-inspired and can work horizontally or vertically, depending on your space.

tangerine orange modern bookcase
Sound-Rack Cabinet

Price: $855

Light, versatile, and translucent, this cabinet from Kartell could also work as an elegant solution to a room in need of division. The five shelves can be easily moved and stacked, and this gorgeous orange color adds that extra modern touch.

white modular modern bookcase
Isobel Bookshelf

Price: $999

Eccentric and playful, this abstract bookshelf looks less like a bookcase and more like the set of a whimsical play. Hide your ceramics and tchotchke among the amorphous compartments.

teak half moon modern bookcase
Teak Modern Bookcase

Price: $2165

The rounded lines of this solid teak bookcase soften a room's hard edges, and add a much-needed refresh to the bookcase silhouette we're used to.

modern bookcase50% off
Etagere Bookcase

Price: $229.99

The airy, open shelving design on this set of two-toned full-length shelves is both contemporary and understated. 

wood modern bookcase
Spyglass Shelf

Price: $649

The Spyglass Shelf from Nestig, perfect for a child's room or nursery, is a design play in and of itself. With its modern rounded corners and unconventional silhouette, it's a shelf both adults and kids can admire.

iron modern bookcase
Profile Wide Bookcase

Price: $1697

Iron materials will always evoke somewhat of a modern, industrial vibe. Complete with staggered double vertical lines, this minimalist bookshelf from West Elm is the pinnacle of artful modern decor.

curved modern bookcase30% off
Eileen Tall Bookcase

Price: $1048.60

One curling line wraps back and forth across this hardwood and metal bookcase, creating five shelves with one gorgeous rounded corner. A modern, show-stopping look.

How should I style a modern bookshelf?

The best way to style a modern bookshelf is to think of them as an evolving art display of your favorite things. "Set up bookshelves to be a mix of personal items as well as pops of interest," said Erin Coren, a designer at Curated Nest. "Never underestimate what proper bookshelf styling can add to a room." 

For something different, Erin went on to suggest "decor that's large instead of lots of little items." It's a "simple way to refresh a living room," she says.

