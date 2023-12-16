The 12 Best Affordable Bookshelves — On-Trend Styles That Won't Break the Bank

They say you get what you pay for — but what if that weren't always the case? What if — and hear me out — you had Livingetc and its handy dandy style editor to suss out all the deals for you, so that you're not only paying a fair price but getting a quality product at the same time?

After combing the internet for the 15 best bookshelves to buy right now, I'm back with another specialty bookshelf edit, this time focused on the intersection of affordability and quality. If you're hoping for a well-made, well-reviewed piece that won't break the bank, your time to shop has come.

Keep reading for my budget-friendly edit of affordable bookshelves available now.

12 of the best affordable bookshelves available now

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

How can I make an inexpensive bookshelf look more luxurious? To make an inexpensive bookshelf look more luxurious, Sarah Fleischer of SRF Interiors recommends that you edit yourself first and foremost. "Don't put out every book and object you own," she told me. "Stick to hardcover books when possible, and often I find removing the book jackets goes a long way to making them look nicer." She also suggested mixing in art and accessories, some of which can lean on small brass or acrylic easels, as well as thinking about "creating a visual balance — some taller items, some shorter to let your eyes travel."