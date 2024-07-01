Designers are Calling Tenniscore Decor “This Season’s Breakout Trend” — Get Ready to Serve!

Never in my life have I been more invested in the game of tennis. First, like anyone with a pulse, I watched The Challengers (2024), starring heartthrob trio Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. The entire movie, set to the cadence of the quiet game, had our hearts racing with its high-stakes drama. Now, with Wimbledon in full swing and every girl in New York seemingly sporting pleated skirts, headbands, and polo shirts (whether or not they actually play), it’s clear that tenniscore is having a moment. So, how do we bring it into our homes?

‘Tenniscore — the fusion of tennis-inspired fashion into an interior design trend — has swiftly emerged as this season's breakout trend,’ says interior designer Jodi Peterman, founder of Elizabeth Erin Designs. And that's no exaggeration. Searches for “tenniscore” have increased on Google by 286% globally over the past 30 days.

‘This trend incorporates the sport's elegance and athleticism into home decor,’ Jodi Peterman continues. 'It's a “leisurely” (with emphasis on the air quotes) fête of ‘clean lines, sporty accents, and a palette that harmonizes whites with bold pops of color.’

Since tennis is a sport, after all, we need to go a little abstract: ‘Start with a base of crisp white walls and furniture, resembling the all-white attire of athletes who play at Wimbledon,’ says Jodi. ‘Then incorporate elements like plush cushions in vibrant hues reminiscent of tennis balls or the traditional green and navy shades in tennis attire.’

And never, ever forget the accessories, which, according to Jodi, ‘play a pivotal role in capturing the essence of tenniscore.’ Think oval mirrors, vintage tennis posters, or even tennis ball-inspired lighting — all of which add a sense of elevated play.

Tennis-inspired decor is glamorous, but accessible. Yes, most of us could grab a racket and hit the courts if we wanted to, but there's also something so aspirational about it. And if there’s one thing TikTok loves, it’s all things elite. Hello, quiet luxury.

Pro or not, prepare to serve with this ace-worthy decor edit.

Tenniscore Decor