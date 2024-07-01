Designers are Calling Tenniscore Decor “This Season’s Breakout Trend” — Get Ready to Serve!
"The Challengers." Wimbledon. Pipedreams of country club cool. All eyes are on center court, and tenniscore decor is acing the game
Never in my life have I been more invested in the game of tennis. First, like anyone with a pulse, I watched The Challengers (2024), starring heartthrob trio Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. The entire movie, set to the cadence of the quiet game, had our hearts racing with its high-stakes drama. Now, with Wimbledon in full swing and every girl in New York seemingly sporting pleated skirts, headbands, and polo shirts (whether or not they actually play), it’s clear that tenniscore is having a moment. So, how do we bring it into our homes?
‘Tenniscore — the fusion of tennis-inspired fashion into an interior design trend — has swiftly emerged as this season's breakout trend,’ says interior designer Jodi Peterman, founder of Elizabeth Erin Designs. And that's no exaggeration. Searches for “tenniscore” have increased on Google by 286% globally over the past 30 days.
‘This trend incorporates the sport's elegance and athleticism into home decor,’ Jodi Peterman continues. 'It's a “leisurely” (with emphasis on the air quotes) fête of ‘clean lines, sporty accents, and a palette that harmonizes whites with bold pops of color.’
Since tennis is a sport, after all, we need to go a little abstract: ‘Start with a base of crisp white walls and furniture, resembling the all-white attire of athletes who play at Wimbledon,’ says Jodi. ‘Then incorporate elements like plush cushions in vibrant hues reminiscent of tennis balls or the traditional green and navy shades in tennis attire.’
And never, ever forget the accessories, which, according to Jodi, ‘play a pivotal role in capturing the essence of tenniscore.’ Think oval mirrors, vintage tennis posters, or even tennis ball-inspired lighting — all of which add a sense of elevated play.
Tennis-inspired decor is glamorous, but accessible. Yes, most of us could grab a racket and hit the courts if we wanted to, but there's also something so aspirational about it. And if there’s one thing TikTok loves, it’s all things elite. Hello, quiet luxury.
Pro or not, prepare to serve with this ace-worthy decor edit.
Tenniscore Decor
Price: $42
The tennis vibe starts with a scent. But what could the game possibly smell like? I’ll tell you: Vacation-brand sunscreen, Prince cotton sweatbands, freshly opened tennis balls, and cucumber sandwiches. The sweet smell of tennis whites and polished athleticism. Though this may seem gimmicky, I assure you it is not — it’s going viral on TikTok for its uncanny ability to capture the sport and evoke nostalgia. Plus, how cute would it be on your coffee table? Quite the conversation starter.
Price: $90
Add some friendly competition to your cocktail hour with this sporty-inspired napkin holder by Tara Wilson Designs. It’s acrylic, so whatever napkin you choose will be the backdrop to the racquet and ball motifs on its surface. White is classic, but a geometric print would look even more elevated. It also makes a great gift for any tennis lovers in your life.
Price: $135
This black-and-white Jonathan Adler glass set is busy yet focused, just like the game itself. Each of the four glasses features a different mesmerizing pattern, adding a slightly eclectic but definitely glamorous, heritage feel to bar carts, tables and bookshelves. The set has earned an impressive 4.6/5 star rating, with one reviewer exclaiming, ‘Love these so much, I got another set!’ Consider layering these cups with other prints and pairing them with similarly gilded accents to bolster the sense of luxury.
Price: $2,195
With its cream piping and deep green color, this rug reminisces the court to a tee — but better, thanks to those sweet looping details and the fact that it’s made of soft New Zealand wool. Admittedly, it’s a bit of a splurge, but not only is it by Nordic Knots, an exceptionally high-quality rug brand, but it will also form the base of our tennis look. It does the tennis thing without being fluorescent — a backdrop you can actually live with.
Price: $329.99
Was: $980
Wagon wheel? I think not. Tennis bracelet? Now we're talking. This chandelier looks like the coveted country club diamond bracelet and surely rivals that of the most fortunate housewives. It’s crystal, which keeps the cost down on this stellar 4.9/5 star-rated piece but gives the impression of jewels. Imagine how many carats this would be. It comes in a range of dimensions and is currently 71% off — so low I thought it might have been a typo. Alert Sotheby's: we have sparkle!
Price: $105
What does the Ritz have to do with tennis? Everything. Let me explain: tennis is an elite, (perhaps hoity-toity at times) sport. Think about the luxe hotels that the pros stay in — like the ones we ogled over in The Challengers. This Ritz book denotes elegance and being well-traveled, striking the perfect vibe without being too on the nose. Also worth mentioning, these books are currently fetching close to $500 on the resale market. Since they literally just restocked, I advise scooping one up now — consider it an investment.
Price: $185
Reaching for the serve, and playing for glory! This sculpture might be up for interpretation, but its stretch really feels like a pro enveloped in their game (I'm envisioning Patrick Zweig). Ambiguous enough to go undetected, but if you know, you know. The perfect accent display for an office or bookshelf. Pair with other glittering gold because you're a winner, after all.
Price: $255
No one portrays heritage sports like Ralph Lauren, and this pillow is sporty and elegant with its pared-back racquet motif. I love the unexpected juxtaposition between the navy and orange, making for a timeless piece that’s also striking and perfect for summer. Pairs best with predominantly white bedding for added impact, or for a design-forward look, stripes, which lean into its heritage feel.
Price: $225
Are you expecting the win to be handed to you on a silver platter? No, but a green one? Absolutely, especially if the shade is Kelly. I came across this Italian ceramic beauty and fell in love with its charming handmade flair. Picturing a “grass court,” it evokes leisurely sun-drenched afternoons spent outside. At 9” x 14,” this tray is perfect for holding odds and ends like sunglasses and everyday jewelry. Place it atop a dresser, desk, or even near an entryway for easy access.
Price: $295
Obsessed would be an understatement — this brass and chrome racket bookend set is exactly what I had in mind, but much, much better. I looked long and hard for tennis-related bookends, and none hold a candle to these. And the best part is that, although they seem so literal, you don’t need to be a tennis fanatic to appreciate them. Equal parts luxe and quirky, I think these would sit pretty on any bookshelf.
Price: $1,228
‘Let’s go down to the tennis court,’ is the Lorde lyric I feel compelled to sing when I view this eye-catching photographic print by Thom Filicia. Its clay-red court offers a nice break from the usual greens and occasional navy tones in this edit, and in the sport more regularly. Timeless, classic, and bold. At 30'' x 45.5'', this is a great mid-sized piece to grace living rooms, hallways, and even bedrooms.
Price: $241
Was: $537
Stripes might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of tennis, but trust me, they’re there, whether in a canopy covering or a spectator blanket. I love this petite stool for offering just a splash of the classic pattern, blending seamlessly with the other picks on this list and especially with other patterns you might already own (stripes are, in my book, a neutral). With an impressive 4.9/5 star rating over 246 reviews and currently offered at 56% off, I think this one’s a must. Place it in bedrooms, sitting rooms, or even consider doubling up for a unique dining room seating option.
