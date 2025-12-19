They say never judge a book by its cover, but what about panettone? As Christmas prep enters its busiest stages yet, with Christmas Eve now only a few days away, I am wondering whether it's time to give even my favorite festive dessert the design upgrade. And no, I promise there is more to it than a desire to turn a fairly humble dish into an Instagram moment.

Just last week, writing about the Italian Christmas traditions that, since I was a child, have accompanied me in the runup to the holiday period, I caught myself thinking about the implicit importance that everyday essentials — from dried fruit and nuts to baked goods and, for the more atmosphere-oriented readers, a couple of candles — acquire this time of the year.

Much like those traditions, which vary from household to household, becoming a reflection of every family's story, choosing which panettone to share with our relatives, friends, and loved ones every year may sound like a banal, unimportant action at face value. But if there's one thing that's never banal for us Italians, it's taste.

Remembering how, in my nonna's house, even the simplest of cardboard boxes is seen as a gift worth keeping, so long as it's shiny, eye-catching, and colorful, I asked myself: could beautifully packaged panettoni help reduce some of the gifting-induced, disposable waste that clutters our homes during the winter break?

From Art Nouveau-y, golden tins all the way to three-digit-worth, velvet-wrapped precious boxes, this Christmas 2025 panettone edit looks to the beloved festive staple as something more than what it is. Presenting you with nine limited-edition dessert cases (and in the priciest of instances, even tote bags and jewel box-like caskets) not only filled with the finest festive bakes, but also easy to repurpose as storage come the end of the holidays, each of the below panettone design editions unite style, function, and flavor into striking containers that'll keep your memories safe.

Did You Know...

That Italians Often Enjoy Panettone Dipped in Coffee?

Well, now you do and therefore have no excuse not to replicate the treat for either merenda or breakfast in your own house, but not before taking your peek of shiny, colorful moka pots, or according to Livingetc's design writer, Maya Glantz, "coffee brewing, made superior".

At the end of the day, the best panettone is the one that gets shared in a warmly relaxed moment with your loved ones and families, finishing before you even get to have a bite of it. So rather than just focusing on the delicacies you'll be serving up this Christmas, why not ensure the atmosphere of your home is as festive and sensory engaging as it can be?

You could steal a tip or two from culinary artist and chef Imogen Kwok or, instead, try your hand at 'scentscaping' your next dinner party to explore how fragrance and culinary taste combined can serve as the premise to an unforgettable night.