9 of the Most Beautifully-Packaged Panettone for 2025 — Stylish Eats (and Soon-to-Be Heirloom Tins) Judged by a Foodie Italian Editor
With so many disposable boxes accumulating in the house over the holidays, it's time to rethink how we approach even the smallest purchases, including your panettone for Christmas this year
They say never judge a book by its cover, but what about panettone? As Christmas prep enters its busiest stages yet, with Christmas Eve now only a few days away, I am wondering whether it's time to give even my favorite festive dessert the design upgrade. And no, I promise there is more to it than a desire to turn a fairly humble dish into an Instagram moment.
Just last week, writing about the Italian Christmas traditions that, since I was a child, have accompanied me in the runup to the holiday period, I caught myself thinking about the implicit importance that everyday essentials — from dried fruit and nuts to baked goods and, for the more atmosphere-oriented readers, a couple of candles — acquire this time of the year.
Much like those traditions, which vary from household to household, becoming a reflection of every family's story, choosing which panettone to share with our relatives, friends, and loved ones every year may sound like a banal, unimportant action at face value. But if there's one thing that's never banal for us Italians, it's taste.
Remembering how, in my nonna's house, even the simplest of cardboard boxes is seen as a gift worth keeping, so long as it's shiny, eye-catching, and colorful, I asked myself: could beautifully packaged panettoni help reduce some of the gifting-induced, disposable waste that clutters our homes during the winter break?
From Art Nouveau-y, golden tins all the way to three-digit-worth, velvet-wrapped precious boxes, this Christmas 2025 panettone edit looks to the beloved festive staple as something more than what it is. Presenting you with nine limited-edition dessert cases (and in the priciest of instances, even tote bags and jewel box-like caskets) not only filled with the finest festive bakes, but also easy to repurpose as storage come the end of the holidays, each of the below panettone design editions unite style, function, and flavor into striking containers that'll keep your memories safe.
Naturally the most classical inclusion in this edit of panettone design editions, this Chiostro di Saronno option is tradition made collectible. Not only is the brand, hailing from the Varese province, Lombardy, one of the leading names in the Italian (and global) confectionery world, but its reusable tins are the sort of heirloom that, in Italy, still gets passed down from generation to generation.
If there's a fashion house that paved the way for the now popular union between haute couture and gastronomy (also see the, sadly, sold out, chrome-packaged panettoni by Armani / Dolci) is Dolce & Gabbana. Teaming up, once again, with the award-winning artisanal panettone producers of Sicily-based manufacturer Fiasconaro, they make both the dessert's taste (shying away from the classical flavors to embrace ingredients like Sicilian orange and saffron and marron glacé and gianduia) and its packaging presentation a surprise.
For an affordable yet equally classy option, opt for this year's Angela Hartnett With Waitrose Panettone Classico. Not only has the recipe been overseen by the Michelin-starred celebrity English chef of Murano and Cafe Murano fame in collaboration with Maria and Giuliano Filippi's family-run panettone manufacture in Calabria, assembling the finest Italian ingredients by hand, but the salmon-tinted and brass tin itself — ideal for eternal nostalgics like me — feels rather high-end for the price. You can find it in Waitrose and, currently, it's even discounted.
With so many expert taste-tested, beautiful panettoni available via Sous Chef this year, it was truly hard to stay away from any that came packaged in ordinary paper — particularly given the numerous, stunning, and unexpectedly modern designs. That's why I decided to include Gustificio's Triple Chocolate Panettone as the only exception to my 'upcyclable box' rule. The cardboard box feels fresh, visually cool, and sturdy enough to survive for a while. Plus, it contains Italian chef Andrea Poli's artistry. From his bakery and restaurant in Carmignano di Brenta, Gustificio specialises in "modern pastry science", reimagining anything from "flaky croissants to pillowy panettone" for those with discerning taste.
As 1990s nostalgia and Y2K outfits enjoy their ongoing revival, it feels like to bring animalier lover and fashion trailblazer, Mr. Roberto Cavalli, back, just this time, off the runway and straight onto our dinner tables. In this collaboration with historical, family-run artisan pastry shop Olivieri 1882, located in the Venetian town of Arzignano, the iconic house makes its bold aesthetic within everyone's reach. Nestled inside a custom Cavalli tin basket, this panettone will hardly go unobserved — let alone forgotten and, therefore, stale.
With a Christmas tree signed by none other than Burberry's creative director, Daniel Lee, five-star luxury hotel Claridge's is no short of festive spectacle, as we reported on in a recent piece on the top ten things to do in London over the Christmas period this year. Packaged up in a structured jade presentation box complete with a handle, the hotel's branded panettone for Christmas 2025 brings a slice of its magic out of the stay and inside your home. Crafted in Turin in line with the traditional recipe, it tastes as great as it looks.
Among the stylish picks selected for this Christmas 2025 panettone edit, I have to admit Fornasetti's newest festive dessert and packaging is my absolute favorite. Exemplifying the marriage between gastronomic art and refined design at the heart of this curation, it is "the Atelier's tribute to Milanese tradition". To keep the sweet safe, the legendary furniture and homeware brand has imagined a unique embossed paper box conceived as "a true must-have for design collectors". The cat on its side gives instant Alice in Wonderland vibes, while the cake that lies inside it, created exclusively by Panificio Davide Longoni, elevates raisins, candied orange, and lemon peel with a touch of Jamaican rum and luscious vanilla pods.
Blame it on la cucina italiana ("Italian cuisine") having just recognized UNESCO heritage status, but pioneering Italian chef Massimo Bottura's panettoni for his global concept, Gucci Osteria, are already running low a week before the Big Day. This new, limited-edition floral silver tin by the acclaimed eatery is another fashion-meets-food success, and it is easy to see why that might be. Created in an exclusive partnership with Tiri, Italy's most awarded panettone and pandoro brand, it's a gift for both the eye and the taste buds, with a basket tin that will keep you company for years.
Last but certainly not least, it's the turn of Marchesi 1824. The leading Milanese pastry shop never ceases to amaze me, whether in person, when I stroll past its London shop on Mount Street, or online, thanks to its Wes Anderson-style, captivating new festive campaign. While its classic panettone starts at just 54 euros for 1 kg, when it comes to aesthetically packaged ones, Prada-owned Marchesi 1824 spares no expense — but that shows in the result. From the cutest, faux-gingerbread panettone meneghino box and a Pear, Cinnamon, and Ginger Panettone Gift Box looking nothing short of a jewel casket to a classic dessert sold alongside a stunning tome celebrating the pasticceria's 200-year anniversary (thank you, Assouline), and this plush, emerald green velvet box, the Milanese institution is crafting the ultimate gift for style-obsessed gourmands.
At the end of the day, the best panettone is the one that gets shared in a warmly relaxed moment with your loved ones and families, finishing before you even get to have a bite of it. So rather than just focusing on the delicacies you'll be serving up this Christmas, why not ensure the atmosphere of your home is as festive and sensory engaging as it can be?
You could steal a tip or two from culinary artist and chef Imogen Kwok or, instead, try your hand at 'scentscaping' your next dinner party to explore how fragrance and culinary taste combined can serve as the premise to an unforgettable night.
