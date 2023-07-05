Some of our favorite interiors brands have released "Barbie" collections - turns out ‘Dreamhouse’ decor is surprisingly chic
Even if you're not ready to fully embrace the Barbiecore aesthetic, these brand collabs give a nod to nostalgia with chic homeware pieces
It seems that Barbie fever is taking over the world. In true Barbie fashion, the marketing team for the upcoming Greta Gerwig 'film of the year' has been working overtime to produce some of the most iconic collabs we have seen a movie produce since the early 2000s. Think bright pink everything.
Barbiecore has been slated as one of the big interior design trends for this year, but it's not for everyone. It's glitzy, it's garish and it's a little bit kitsch. But if you are looking to add a nod to the trend without a wall-to-wall pink living room, check out these suggestions. There are paint colors we never knew we needed, divine ombre rugs (without a Barbie logo in sight) and scented candles inspired by Barbie's Dreamhouse.
As the world preps for the film to hit our screens later this month, we've been admiring some of the homeware collaborations that are bringing Barbiecore to our homes in a big way. And even if you are not into the full-on Barbiecore aesthetic there might still just be something for you, too.
Barbie x Ruggable
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
This Ruggable collection was our first clue that these Barbie tie-ins weren't just going to be about kitsch design. The Ruggable x Barbie collab provides a touch of Art Deco as much as classic Barbie if you are looking for something a little more sophisticated and understated, and it's not just limited to pink, either.
The most kitsch find in this collection? A doormat emblazoned with the Barbie logo.
Barbie x Wallshoppe
This beautiful collaboration with wallcovering brand Wallshoppe is giving us the motivation to take on that preppy powder room makeover we have been thinking about. It is giving vintage, old money, 'house in the Hamptons' vibes.
This collection has some more kitsch designs, including illustrations of vintage Barbies, but this Roman Holiday print wallpaper is our absolute favorite, and comes as a grasscloth finish, as well as a temporary wallpaper.
Joybird x Barbie
Joybird's 'Dreamhouse' collection is filled with furniture in ruby, rose quartz and teal, finished with pretty brass accents. It's exactly what you'd imagine Barbie's Dreamhouse to look like through a modern interior lens.
This gorgeous jewel-toned couch is one of our favorite pieces - it's a sofa fit for a Barbie for sure. The brand's best-seller Lewis sofa has been reimagined and is unapologetically Barbiecore. This shade of pink is definitely not for the faint of heart, but it will pack a punch for your living room.
Barbie x Backdrop
For their Barbie collaboration, paint brand Backdrop has created the perfect shade of Barbie 'Dreamhouse Pink' - the perfect shortcut for creating an unmistakably Barbiecore look.
However, it's not just about pink. Blue paint is probably not what you were expecting from this collaboration, but it does not disappoint. It is the turquoise blue you didn't realize you were missing, bringing the Dreamhouse pool to life.
Barbie x Homesick
Homesick is one of our favorite modern home fragrance brands, and they're always on the front foot when it comes to creating clever, exciting candle scents for our homes. Their collab with Barbie is no different.
Ever wondered what the Dreamhouse smells like? We know we have. Lucky for us we can now have the same scent in our abode. With top notes of sweet peony and rose this will be a big hit in your home.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
