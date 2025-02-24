This "Cowboy Cool" Colorado Home Proves That Rugged Can Be Refined — A Designer's Guide on Recreating Its Feel
With Western influences everywhere right now — thanks largely to Beyoncé and Bella Hadid — this "mountain eclectic" home couldn't be cooler
“Cowboy cool” has been simmering in the zeitgeist for ages — fringe jackets, Brooklyn bars with mechanical bulls, and the internet’s fascination with Bella Hadid’s champion cattle-cutting boyfriend all peaked last summer. But now, with Cowboy Carter securing Beyoncé her long-awaited country Grammy, the look, the sound, the essence of all things Western has never been more top of mind. Enter “Any Way You Want It,” the latest project by Lindsey Jamison and Katie Burnet of Steamboat Springs-based Rumor Designs — a serendipitously timed ode to rustic-meets-refined mountain style.
Their clients — a multi-talented minister and Journey musician Jonathan Cain (whose band’s hit song inspired the project’s name) — wanted a space that felt "classic but mountain eclectic." Think salt of the earth, but sophisticated; Western decor influence with a sense of ease. Set against the backdrop of their ski-in, ski-out Chateau Chamonix condo in Colorado, the interiors reflect their surroundings with a rich, earthy palette of deep greens, blues, browns, and auburns.
While the eye is immediately drawn to bold wallpaper and striking Western-inspired artwork — commissioned from Wyoming-based artist Connor Liljestrom — the real swagger of the space comes from its grounding elements. “This sets the background,” says Rumor Designs lead designer Lindsey Jamison, pointing to the rugged wood planks framing the fireplace and the natural stone details in the kitchen.
“Adding refined elements through furniture — including a velvet curved sofa, soft silhouettes in the leather chairs, an alabaster stone chandelier, and brass and copper details — makes the space feel more polished,” she explains.
This Four Hands ottoman, featured in the "Any Way You Want It" project's living room, is a perfect blend of mid-century charm with its dark brown wood base and saddle brown boucle upholstery. Thanks to its removable top, Lindsey notes it was the ideal solution for stashing spare throw blankets.
For a bold yet refined backdrop, the designers turned to Lindsey Cowles' striking grasscloth-printed wallpaper. "The large-scale pattern and colorway were the perfect foundation for the artwork," says Lindsey, adding depth and dimension to the space.
These pleated leather accent chairs by CFC Furniture are a splurge, but are arguably the defining pieces of the project. "The armchairs were a great match to complete this vignette," explains Lindsey. "The leather plays off of the cowgirl vibe, but the silhouette of the chair adds a modern touch."
And about that copper? If "Cowboy Copper hair" (à la Kendall Jenner) was any indication, the material is having a moment — but in Western interiors, it never really left.
“On the bar’s drawer fronts, we used a copper-toned shagreen material,” says Lindsey, calling it “a fun way to do something different from the kitchen and bathrooms.” The warm metallic also plays beautifully with the dark walnut kitchen finishes and the rich auburn hues in the wallpaper and artwork.
This deep green throw blanket is almost an exact match to the project's bedroom wallpaper and dining chairs. Add in its faux fur texture, and it's hard to imagine a better cowboy-cool layering piece — consider it your new favorite fireside companion.
If there's one material that defines this look, it's copper. This hammered charcoal piece is an easy way to bring in the element without going all-in, offering just the right amount of contrast and shine.
Fur pillows tend to come with a steep price tag, but Quince, per usual, makes this luxury more attainable. Their *genuine* lamb's wool lumbar pillow cover is silky, soft, and just under $60 — an easy way to add rich texture to a sofa, armchair, or bed just like the designers.
This project was a full-scale transformation — spanning wall treatments, paneling, a custom range hood and fireplace by Cacto Fab, and all-new paint, tiles, and flooring — but Lindsey insists that bringing the look home doesn’t require a full remodel.
Her biggest tip? Layer in texture. “This includes adding leather, fur, faux fur, or bouclé to your throw pillows, throw blankets, and area rugs,” she suggests. Even small accents — like a leather-trimmed mirror or a textured table lamp — can bring that Western warmth into a space.
With its ridged ceramic base and fluted details, this Rejuvenation table lamp brings texture and warmth to any space. Paired with a soft fabric shade, it gives off just the right amount of glow — the ideal balance to elevate an otherwise rustic nightstand or credenza.
The statement wall art in the living room was a custom commission by Connor Liljestrom, but fortunately, his prints are available for purchase. This archival ink — hand-torn, signed, and numbered — captures his signature Western-meets-abstract style. "It works with our color palette, but is still playful!" says Lindsey.
If you spotted the hide layered over an area rug in the living room, there's a good reason — it's a technique Lindsey swears by, especially in smaller spaces. "Adding a hide separated the two-chair vignette and made it feel distinct from the main living space," she explains. The key to pulling it off? "Keep your area rug neutral and select a hide with a pattern — that contrast creates a nice moment for the eyes."
For an easy DIY, swap out your cabinet hardware for — you guessed it — copper. “It is a great way to make a quick change and give your cabinets a new look,” says Lindsey.
Another quick update? Open shelving. They’re easy to install and source while offering a homey, lived-in look — not to mention, they make cocktail glasses extra accessible for your next gathering.
Cozy, cool, cowboy — Cowboy Carter — Western-inspired homes are shaping up to be the biggest interior trend for 2025. A little rugged texture, a little polish, and a thoughtful mix of materials are all you need to make the trend your own. Giddy up, partner.
