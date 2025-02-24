This "Cowboy Cool" Colorado Home Proves That Rugged Can Be Refined — A Designer's Guide on Recreating Its Feel

“Cowboy cool” has been simmering in the zeitgeist for ages — fringe jackets, Brooklyn bars with mechanical bulls, and the internet’s fascination with Bella Hadid’s champion cattle-cutting boyfriend all peaked last summer. But now, with Cowboy Carter securing Beyoncé her long-awaited country Grammy, the look, the sound, the essence of all things Western has never been more top of mind. Enter “Any Way You Want It,” the latest project by Lindsey Jamison and Katie Burnet of Steamboat Springs-based Rumor Designs — a serendipitously timed ode to rustic-meets-refined mountain style.

Their clients — a multi-talented minister and Journey musician Jonathan Cain (whose band’s hit song inspired the project’s name) — wanted a space that felt "classic but mountain eclectic." Think salt of the earth, but sophisticated; Western decor influence with a sense of ease. Set against the backdrop of their ski-in, ski-out Chateau Chamonix condo in Colorado, the interiors reflect their surroundings with a rich, earthy palette of deep greens, blues, browns, and auburns.

Mixed materials and exposed wood grains lend a varied, rustic look to this living room. (Image credit: David Patterson Photography. Design: Rumor Designs)

While the eye is immediately drawn to bold wallpaper and striking Western-inspired artwork — commissioned from Wyoming-based artist Connor Liljestrom — the real swagger of the space comes from its grounding elements. “This sets the background,” says Rumor Designs lead designer Lindsey Jamison, pointing to the rugged wood planks framing the fireplace and the natural stone details in the kitchen.

“Adding refined elements through furniture — including a velvet curved sofa, soft silhouettes in the leather chairs, an alabaster stone chandelier, and brass and copper details — makes the space feel more polished,” she explains.

Four Hands Esben Round Ottoman View at Perigold Price: $499 This Four Hands ottoman, featured in the “Any Way You Want It" project's living room, is a perfect blend of mid-century charm with its dark brown wood base and saddle brown boucle upholstery. Thanks to its removable top, Lindsey notes it was the ideal solution for stashing spare throw blankets. 71417 Rust Grasscloth, 8" x 10" Sample View at Lindsay Cowles Price: $15 For a bold yet refined backdrop, the designers turned to Lindsey Cowles’ striking grasscloth-printed wallpaper. “The large-scale pattern and colorway were the perfect foundation for the artwork,” says Lindsey, adding depth and dimension to the space. CFC Furniture Bertha Chair View at Houzz Price: $2,903 These pleated leather accent chairs by CFC Furniture are a splurge, but are arguably the defining pieces of the project. “The armchairs were a great match to complete this vignette,” explains Lindsey. “The leather plays off of the cowgirl vibe, but the silhouette of the chair adds a modern touch."

Pairing textured finishes with lustrous ones heightens the richness of this bedroom's already contrasting jewel tones. (Image credit: David Patterson Photography. Design: Rumor Designs)

And about that copper? If "Cowboy Copper hair" (à la Kendall Jenner) was any indication, the material is having a moment — but in Western interiors, it never really left.

“On the bar’s drawer fronts, we used a copper-toned shagreen material,” says Lindsey, calling it “a fun way to do something different from the kitchen and bathrooms.” The warm metallic also plays beautifully with the dark walnut kitchen finishes and the rich auburn hues in the wallpaper and artwork.

Apparis Shiloh Faux Fur Blanket View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $204, Was: $340 This deep green throw blanket is almost an exact match to the project’s bedroom wallpaper and dining chairs. Add in its faux fur texture, and it’s hard to imagine a better cowboy-cool layering piece — consider it your new favorite fireside companion. Monarch Abode Hammered Decorative Bowl View at Amazon Price: $34.95 If there’s one material that defines this look, it’s copper. This hammered charcoal piece is an easy way to bring in the element without going all-in, offering just the right amount of contrast and shine. Luxe Mongolian Lamb Lumbar Pillow Cover View at Quince Price: $59.90 Fur pillows tend to come with a steep price tag, but Quince, per usual, makes this luxury more attainable. Their *genuine* lamb’s wool lumbar pillow cover is silky, soft, and just under $60 — an easy way to add rich texture to a sofa, armchair, or bed just like the designers.

Americana imagery is tastefully displayed throughout the Colorado home. (Image credit: David Patterson Photography. Design: Rumor Designs)

This project was a full-scale transformation — spanning wall treatments, paneling, a custom range hood and fireplace by Cacto Fab, and all-new paint, tiles, and flooring — but Lindsey insists that bringing the look home doesn’t require a full remodel.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her biggest tip? Layer in texture. “This includes adding leather, fur, faux fur, or bouclé to your throw pillows, throw blankets, and area rugs,” she suggests. Even small accents — like a leather-trimmed mirror or a textured table lamp — can bring that Western warmth into a space.

Lynn Lamp View at Rejuvenation Price: $199.99, Was: $399 With its ridged ceramic base and fluted details, this Rejuvenation table lamp brings texture and warmth to any space. Paired with a soft fabric shade, it gives off just the right amount of glow — the ideal balance to elevate an otherwise rustic nightstand or credenza. "Thousand 117" - Open Edition Print View at Connor Liljestrom Price: $175 The statement wall art in the living room was a custom commission by Connor Liljestrom, but fortunately, his prints are available for purchase. This archival ink — hand-torn, signed, and numbered — captures his signature Western-meets-abstract style. “It works with our color palette, but is still playful!” says Lindsey. Zahara Faux Cowhide Washable Rug, 3' 10" x 5' View at Rugs USA Price: $111.95 If you spotted the hide layered over an area rug in the living room, there’s a good reason — it’s a technique Lindsey swears by, especially in smaller spaces. “Adding a hide separated the two-chair vignette and made it feel distinct from the main living space,” she explains. The key to pulling it off? “Keep your area rug neutral and select a hide with a pattern — that contrast creates a nice moment for the eyes.”

Exposed shelving lends the condo's bar area an air of nonchalance. (Image credit: David Patterson Photography. Design: Rumor Designs)

For an easy DIY, swap out your cabinet hardware for — you guessed it — copper. “It is a great way to make a quick change and give your cabinets a new look,” says Lindsey.

Another quick update? Open shelving. They’re easy to install and source while offering a homey, lived-in look — not to mention, they make cocktail glasses extra accessible for your next gathering.

Copper details are chosen in lieu of chrome, gold, or brass. (Image credit: David Patterson Photography. Design: Rumor Designs)

Cozy, cool, cowboy — Cowboy Carter — Western-inspired homes are shaping up to be the biggest interior trend for 2025. A little rugged texture, a little polish, and a thoughtful mix of materials are all you need to make the trend your own. Giddy up, partner.