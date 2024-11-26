We’re Calling It: Spice Shades Are Winter’s Hottest Bedding Trend — Shop Them Now at Almost Half The Original Price
We want pumpkin spice in our cups — and on our beds, too. This warm, cozy color trend is having a major moment, and no one’s doing it like Quince
Every year, every season brings its own bed linen color story. This past summer was all about bold, unexpected pairings — red with periwinkle, purple with green. But if I had to define the fall bedding trend in one word? Spicy.
Not pumpkin spice exactly (though we love it in our mugs). This is a more refined take. Think, Quince’s “Clay” colorway, a warm, earthy hue with a little extra kick. It’s somewhere between the cozy draw of the autumnal beverage and the dramatic red rocks of Sedona, grounding and comforting all at once. And speaking of comforting, perhaps even more so is that these dreamy sheets are part of Quince’s Black Friday bedding deals, marked down a whopping 43%.
The signs were all there, subtly spiced: trends like Cabernetcore (a decadent take on oxblood) and the rising popularity of suede decor — more of a texture than a color, but often tied to warm chocolate or cognac tones — pointed to the season’s love for this peppery palette.
Available Size Range: Twin to California King
Material: Cotton
Reviews (all 1,443 of them) confirm that this is one of the best bedding sets of the season, collectively rating it 4.6/5 stars. You can opt for the bundle with or without a flat sheet, though I'm going with the former (I’m a top-sheet girl through and through). And apparently, these bed linens emerge slightly wrinkled from the wash, but that’s part of the charm — effortlessly cool, just how I like it.
Still on the fence? Shipping is free, and as you would expect from any of the best bedding brands, Quince's returns process is remarkably simple.
Quince’s Classic Organic Percale Sheet Set in Clay anchors all this seasonal spiciness, but is still more than just a pretty color. The set — flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases — is crafted from crisp cotton percale, the same smooth, cool material used in luxury hotel bedding. And seeing as these sheets (unlike their more expensive counterparts) soften with every wash, I dare say they might be even better.
At less than $100, let’s just say the bedscape of my dreams looks even better than the spiced chai latte I’m currently sipping on — high praise, indeed.
More “Spiced” Quince Sale Bedding
Quince’s additional Black Friday bedding sale styles pair perfectly with their Clay sheets — great on their own, but even more flavorful together.
Available Size Range: Twin to king/California king
Material: European flax
Obviously, I had to include a Cabernet in the mix — deep burgundy and clay are a match made in heaven. Why? Together, they create a compelling tonal effect, adding rich, cozy depth to your bedscape. This set, with its stellar 4.9/5-star reviews, is made from linen, maintaining that light and breezy vibe you love from the crisp cotton percale of the Clay sheets.
Available Size Range: Twin to King/California King
Material: European Flax
To the untrained eye, Quince’s Terracotta linen quilt might look like Clay, but while the two are similar, they each bring something unique to the table. Terracotta leans more orangey — closer to a true pumpkin spice. Like Cabernet, it pairs seamlessly with Clay for a tonal match that’s a little more understated. It’s these subtle color nuances that make all the difference.
Available Size Range: Standard and King
Material: Cotton
Gingham: I’ve never met one I didn’t like, but I’m especially fond of this Cafe colorway — a light, spicy brown with just enough white to keep things airy. Even in fall and winter, a touch of brightness helps balance the richness of deeper hues. Peel back your Clay top sheet to reveal this playful pop of pattern — a fun and unexpected surprise to rest your head on at night.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
9 Organizing Buys Professionals Swear By — They're Also Quite Stylish and Now on Sale!
Get your home organized and ready for the busiest time of year by investing in these popular finds
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
Help! All of Parachute’s Quilts Are on Sale — I’m Torn Between These 3
Quilt-off: linen, cotton, or velvet? I’m breaking down each of these Parachute sale players to find my perfect cozy companion
By Julia Demer Published