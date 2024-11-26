We’re Calling It: Spice Shades Are Winter’s Hottest Bedding Trend — Shop Them Now at Almost Half The Original Price

Every year, every season brings its own bed linen color story. This past summer was all about bold, unexpected pairings — red with periwinkle, purple with green. But if I had to define the fall bedding trend in one word? Spicy.

Not pumpkin spice exactly (though we love it in our mugs). This is a more refined take. Think, Quince’s “Clay” colorway, a warm, earthy hue with a little extra kick. It’s somewhere between the cozy draw of the autumnal beverage and the dramatic red rocks of Sedona, grounding and comforting all at once. And speaking of comforting, perhaps even more so is that these dreamy sheets are part of Quince’s Black Friday bedding deals, marked down a whopping 43%.

The signs were all there, subtly spiced: trends like Cabernetcore (a decadent take on oxblood) and the rising popularity of suede decor — more of a texture than a color, but often tied to warm chocolate or cognac tones — pointed to the season’s love for this peppery palette.

Classic Organic Percale Sheet Set (With Flat Sheet) Now $78.90, Was $163.50 at Quince Available Size Range: Twin to California King Material: Cotton Reviews (all 1,443 of them) confirm that this is one of the best bedding sets of the season, collectively rating it 4.6/5 stars. You can opt for the bundle with or without a flat sheet, though I'm going with the former (I’m a top-sheet girl through and through). And apparently, these bed linens emerge slightly wrinkled from the wash, but that’s part of the charm — effortlessly cool, just how I like it. Still on the fence? Shipping is free, and as you would expect from any of the best bedding brands, Quince's returns process is remarkably simple.

Quince’s Classic Organic Percale Sheet Set in Clay anchors all this seasonal spiciness, but is still more than just a pretty color. The set — flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases — is crafted from crisp cotton percale, the same smooth, cool material used in luxury hotel bedding. And seeing as these sheets (unlike their more expensive counterparts) soften with every wash, I dare say they might be even better.

At less than $100, let’s just say the bedscape of my dreams looks even better than the spiced chai latte I’m currently sipping on — high praise, indeed.

More “Spiced” Quince Sale Bedding

Quince’s additional Black Friday bedding sale styles pair perfectly with their Clay sheets — great on their own, but even more flavorful together.

European Linen Double Flange Duvet Cover Set Now $149.90, Was $273 at Quince Available Size Range: Twin to king/California king Material: European flax Obviously, I had to include a Cabernet in the mix — deep burgundy and clay are a match made in heaven. Why? Together, they create a compelling tonal effect, adding rich, cozy depth to your bedscape. This set, with its stellar 4.9/5-star reviews, is made from linen, maintaining that light and breezy vibe you love from the crisp cotton percale of the Clay sheets. Linen Quilt Now $139.90, Was $259 Available Size Range: Twin to King/California King Material: European Flax To the untrained eye, Quince’s Terracotta linen quilt might look like Clay, but while the two are similar, they each bring something unique to the table. Terracotta leans more orangey — closer to a true pumpkin spice. Like Cabernet, it pairs seamlessly with Clay for a tonal match that’s a little more understated. It’s these subtle color nuances that make all the difference. Classic Organic Percale Pillowcases, Set of 2 Now $29.90, Was $58 at Quince Available Size Range: Standard and King Material: Cotton Gingham: I’ve never met one I didn’t like, but I’m especially fond of this Cafe colorway — a light, spicy brown with just enough white to keep things airy. Even in fall and winter, a touch of brightness helps balance the richness of deeper hues. Peel back your Clay top sheet to reveal this playful pop of pattern — a fun and unexpected surprise to rest your head on at night.