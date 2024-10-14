Suede Is the Fashion-to-Interiors Crossover to Watch for Fall 2024 — Shop 6 Decadent Decors

Fall is a textural season — it’s not quite cold enough for puffer coats, and linens are over and through. Now is the time we romanticize the crisp cool air, reaching for items that look warm and rich before the weather turns from “brisk” to “oh goodness, help me." Call it cosplay, or call it cozy, but suede is bridging that gap for fall 2024 with its sumptuous, cashmere-like softness.

While suede is a perennial staple, it’s a major interior design trend this season. If the F/W 24 runways are anything to go by — Chloé, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and the like — this is a fashion-meets-interiors crossover as gleeful as ever, offering form, function, and the chance to match your coat with your couch.

Suede + fall = luxury, like 2 + 2 = 4. Whichever way you spin it, suede looks as autumnal as it does expensive. And while uttering "quiet luxury" may feel like a faux pas these days, if there’s ever a time to whisper it, it’s right now. Here are six suede decor pieces I’m loving this season.

Pieced Suede Pillow Cover View at Quince Price: $59.90 Real suede is obviously on the higher end, with pillows usually starting around $150 and climbing from there. Thank goodness for Quince, which skips the middleman to offer fantastic quality at a lower price point. I’m loving their chocolate brown pillow with four-piece stitch construction — it adds a rustic, tailored feel to sofas or armchairs. Suede Magazine Holder View at Pottery Barn Price: $149 If, like me, you're a compulsive magazine collector, you’ll need this mid-century-style magazine holder. It features a sleek metal frame and intricately woven suede strips, perfect for an office or cozy reading nook. Long Suede Window Curtain Panels View at Amazon Price: $33.99 While real suede would be too heavy for curtains, this soft, faux suede fabric looks just like the real thing. It adds warmth and a cozy texture to any room — perfect for swapping out those breezy summer drapes as you prep for fall. Available in several colors, I’m torn between this yellow-brown hue and the dusty pink. Toro Lounge Chair in Venice Vegan Suede View at Rove Concepts Price: $879 I'm completely obsessed with this softly shaped accent chair by Rove Concepts. Inspired by the peaks of a snowy mountain, it has a clean, organic look that comes across as quite calming. Suede often leans southwestern — a vibe I love — but this design flips the script, giving it a fresh, contemporary spin. If you add a pillow, I’d go with something spherical to keep the rounded theme going. Venus et Fleur Petite Square Suede Box with Pure Blush Roses View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $173 Venus et Fleur is one of my forever favorites. They claim their roses last a year, but in my experience, they’ve lasted much longer — I’ve had some for five years and counting! So their longevity justifies the price. I was already sold, but when I saw this petite arrangement in a suede box? Destiny. It makes the already luxe roses look even richer. Keep one in the bathroom, on your desk, or in the living room — these beauties belong everywhere. Leather Firewood Carrier View at West Elm Price: $169 While gathering firewood a month ago may have seemed absurd (save s'mores), the chilly season is upon us, and fireside evenings are near. This suede firewood carrier makes tending to the hearth a chic affair. Its sleek horizontal lines remind me of a luxury handbag that’s as stylish as it is practical. Even though my apartment doesn’t have a functioning fireplace, I still want one! It's also available in brown.