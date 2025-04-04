Designing a Home for 7 (Plus Pets) Is No Easy Feat — This Designer Took the Challenge Head-On, and the Results Are Stunning

When designing any home, there are countless factors to consider. But imagine curating the perfect space for two adults, their five children, and three dogs. Of course, practicality must be at the forefront — but what about style?

Interior designer Sarah Tract accomplished the impossible in this New York home. Located in Sands Point, Long Island, the mid-century modern home underwent a gut-renovation of the kitchen, powder room, and kids bathroom, along with a dramatic modernization of other rooms of the home.

According to Sarah, of Sarah Tract Interiors, the home presented an opportunity for character enhancement through thoughtful design. "Our aim was to create an overall aesthetic that honored the home's original style while ensuring the interiors were contemporary, timeless, and functional for this large family," she shares.

The need for functionality was at the crux of this renovation. "Ensuring ample play space for the five children (and dogs) while providing cozy areas for relaxation and connection made the layout of the highest importance," Sarah shares. "Every piece had to be robust; sofas needed to withstand daily use, kitchen surfaces required exceptional durability, and storage needed to be both ample and seamlessly accessible."

A sticky challenge, right? Well, with careful, thoughtful, and practical design choices, Sarah was able to create a space that's not only durable, but stylish too — a home that effortlessly fits the needs of this family without sacrificing aesthetic appeal. Below, I've broken down some of the standout features that did it.

Choose A Calming Color Palette

In busy homes where there's constant activity, it can be a good idea to create simplicity through decor choices, and a calm color palette. Here, Sarah embraced shades of white, light gray, beige, and cream to foster a soothing atmosphere. The tones flow seamlessly from paint and wallpaper to furnishings and small decor choices.

In order to create a sense of continuity in the home, Sarah carried these colors from room to room. "These tones are meticulously integrated into every element, from kitchen surfaces to textiles and millwork, creating an intentional and effortless transition between rooms," Sarah shares. As you walk through each space, you're guided by the visual continuity which enhances the peaceful and calming ambience of the home.

Sarah also tastefully balanced light color choices with darker tones, which adds much-needed depth. "The thoughtful layering of textures — natural stone, woven fabrics, and rich wood tones — adds depth and sophistication, resulting in a beautifully lived-in ambiance," Sarah says. Not only do these details make for a visually appealing space, but they set a calming tone for the home.

Ample Spaces To Gather

Aside from having a large family, the homeowners love to entertain. This presented Sarah with an opportunity to create spaces that serve the necessities of the family, but could also adapt for guests. Therefore, key entertainment areas — like the kitchen, dining room, and living room — prioritized gathering, without, of course, neglecting style.

In the minimalist kitchen, Sarah continued the home's light color palette, "enhancing the kitchen's light and airy feel," through thoughtful decor choices.

"The kitchen, the heart of any home, was designed to be both warm and airy, sophisticated yet inviting, and above all, durable for daily use," Sarah says. "Achieving the perfect balance between elegance and function was paramount."

It's clear that Sarah was able to strike that balance. The room holds durable, practical, and beautiful features — from the quartzite countertops to the ample seating and table space. According to Sarah, "the result is a welcoming hub for cooking, conversation, and entertaining."

Along with the kitchen, the dining room and living room serve as additional places for gathering. The large dining table and the durable living room sofa become essential — not only do they accommodate several people, but they look stylish whilst doing so. These rooms demonstrate that this home is ready for intimate family dinners or lively social gatherings.

Let Personality Shine Through

Image 1 of 1 The library is the center of this home and serves as a reflection of the homeowners personalities. (Image credit: Image: Reid Rolls Photography. Design: Sarah Tract of Sarah Tract Interiors. Styling: Dorcia Kelley)

In a home that prioritizes functionality, how can you still ensure you infuse the space with personality? Focus on the small details. Sarah tastefully developed a home library with built-in bookshelves, and also just so happens to be the perfect space for personal touches. From books and vases to picture frames and vinyl records, a bookshelf can be the answer to a home that needs some character.

Located centrally in the home, the library receives high foot traffic and significant attention, making it a key space to reflect the homeowners' personalities. "The custom four-wall bookcase became the focal point, thoughtfully filled with a curated collection of books, cherished family photos, and meaningful keepsakes," Sarah says. "The library serves not only as a cozy retreat for reading and relaxation but also as a gentle invitation to pause and reflect amidst the bustle of daily life."

Well-curated bookshelves can make a home come alive, both visually and through contents. "The art of styling shelves lies in balancing personal expression with visual cohesion, all while crafting a layered and inviting display," Sarah shares, adding how "personal mementos, such as framed photographs, travel treasures, or cherished heirlooms, infuse the shelves with unique character."

And most importantly, Sarah focused on negative space to avoid a cluttered look, which benefits the overall calmness of the home.

What Sarah Tract and her team accomplished in this home is nothing short of a design masterpiece. A home that is visually stunning and tailored to the needs of a large and busy family. Not only that, but Sarah enhanced the character of this home through sleek, elegant, and tasteful interior finishes.

Of course, designing a home for seven people and pets is no easy feat, but Sarah's thoughtful approach proves it's possible with the end goal in mind — a calming home that encourages gathering and doesn't neglect personal style.

Sands Point is just that.