Kelly Wearstler Designed an Animal Hospital Where "Anxiety Just Melts Away", and I'm Taking Notes for My Own Home
The renowned designer's foray into healthcare demonstrates have even the most functional of spaces can still be design-forward
"I’m always drawn to projects that challenge me," Kelly Wearstler tells me while discussing one of her latest, and perhaps most unexpected design projects, the King Animal Hospital. It marks the interior designer's first venture into the field of healthcare, but just by looking at it, I suspect not the last.
Spanning 60,000 square feet, Ontario-based King Animal Hospital serves as a speciality emergency care center for small animals and horses. Though fitted with all the technical and practical medical apparatus you'd expect, stylistically, it has all the allure you'd want from a modern home.
So how did they convince Kelly Wearstler to come on board? It was a former client with a passion for animals who first approached her. But it didn't take much persuading. "They wanted to completely reimagine veterinary spaces — to create something with soul," says Kelly. And that's exactly what they did.
Even with an impressive career already under her belt, this new venture pushed Kelly to rethink her typical design strategy. "I had to completely immerse myself in the clinical requirements, which was a fascinating learning curve," she tells me.
To do so, she spent time with the veterinarians and technicians to understand precisely how they worked and what they needed out of a space, and this become her main priority.
Then, of course, she needed to consider the comfort of the animals. Design-wise, the typical healthcare facility (for animals and humans alike) is cold, bleak, and uninviting — a look that certainly doesn't help to relieve tensions or anxiety. With Kelly's help, King Animal Hospital completely changes that.
The decision to decorate with color is one of the first things you notice about the interiors at King Animal Hospital. Within each room and every hallway, there is a feeling of warmth, a sense of depth, and alluring intrigue about the space — all of which are developed through the color choices.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
The predominantly neutral color scheme — the same kind you'd find in Kelly's residential work — soothes. Kelly shares that she approached the project's palette by thinking about emotions. She wanted to utilize shades that would feel calming — not only for the animals, but for their owners, as well as the veterinary staff.
"Soft creams and pink hues create a warm atmosphere in the reception area, while the terrazzo adds textural depth that reinforces the calming ambiance," she says. "As you move through the spaces, the colors transition subtly, defining different functional areas while maintaining a beautiful visual rhythm."
Of course, materials were an important consideration in Kelly's design process. "The material selections required a balance between clinical functionality and comfort," she shares. "Everything needed to be extremely durable while still bringing warmth and soul to the space."
To accomplish that goal, Kelly worked with a combination of inlaid stone, wood, and plaster — all of which brought a feeling of comfort to the hospital. Custom terrazzo was used on the floors, and in certain areas of the hospital, even extends up the walls.
"It's durable, simple to maintain, and adds a subtle sense of movement to the space," she says.
The lighting scheme was also an important consideration for Kelly and her team. Brightly lit spaces are a necessary requirement for vets as they conduct examinations and medical procedures, but can be unsettling to patients. Thus, Kelly needed to find a solution to properly (and comfortingly) light each room.
"We ended up designing these layered lighting scenarios that could shift between clinical precision and soft, soothing environments, depending on what was needed in the moment," Kelly explains.
The convenience and ease of a shift from stronger lighting to a softer, more subtle light demonstrates Kelly's attentiveness and consideration for not only the needs of the vets, but the comfort of the animals and their owners.
Unsurprisingly, stepping into the world of healthcare design presented its own unique of challenges for the designer, who relished the opportunity.
"The medical requirements became this amazing creative challenge rather than a limitation," she remarks. While some might view medical equipment and healthcare requirements as a constraint, Kelly says they simply fueled her creativity.
And in the end, The King Animal Hospital project became, in a way, personal for Kelly, who has pets of her own. "I wanted to create a space where anxiety just melts away," she says.
With the success of this hospital, Kelly and the vets at King Animal Hospital prove that healthcare facilities don't need to be scary, daunting spaces. They can be beautiful, design-oriented, and highly functional, too.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
I Can't Believe The Exact Rug I've Been Eyeing From the Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Collab is on Sale Right Now
It's got an eye-catching pattern and soft wool finish. But the best part? It's almost 50% off right now
By Devin Toolen
-
I’m a Landscape Designer — These Are the Biggest Mistakes in Gardens I See People Making
Landscape designer Katherine Aul Cervoni digs up all the worst mistakes she's seen time and time again
By Maya Glantz