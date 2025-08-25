As a Former 'Skincare Analyst', I’d Never Wash My Face With the Water in London — But This £100 ‘Skincare Filter’ for Bathroom Faucets Could Change My Mind
This might just be the one thing that should prelude your daily skincare routine to set the foundation for healthier living
I'm not a fussy girl. That is, until it comes to my skincare. I am so particular about what I use on my skin, from makeup to oils, creams, serums, and now water. If you have sensitive skin, like me, you know that hard water is an enemy to the barrier and beyond.
So I've been looking into accessories that can filter the water in my bathroom. And while shower filters are slowly becoming a household norm, I've now found a way to take it to the next level with faucet filters. And as a Livingetc writer, you won't catch me straying from bathroom faucet trends, so you can rest assured that this recommendation doesn't falter in the style department, either.
We filter the water we drink and shower with. And now, it's time for our sinks to catch up and get with the programme. Enter, Filterbaby Skincare Filter 2.0!
Firstly, let me start by saying that prior to my role here at Livingetc as a home wellness writer, I was a beauty and skincare analyst. So trust me when I say that I've sampled, researched, and studied many an ingredient and many a consequence of poor wellness routines.
Unfortunately, the water we wash our skin with tends to accumulate dissolved minerals that can negatively affect our wellness routines. And this is why shower trends have influenced brands like Filterbaby to push the bar and develop skincare filters that sit at the end of your faucet and clean the water that flows through.
Filterbaby's Skincare Filter 2.0 has been clinically tested and dermatologist-approved, and what makes it special is its advanced filtration system. The brand's faucet filters are designed to remove 9.9% of chlorine, chloramine, and microscopic contaminants — all the invisible nasties you don't want anywhere near your skin. This, in turn, protects the skin barrier and reduces post-wash irritation.
Aside from being just one of many pretty bathroom accessories, Filterbaby's functionality is what draws me in. Claiming to remove mineral particles as small as 0.000001 mm, including metals and microplastics, you can put your hard water worries to rest.
Not to mention, the faucet is crafted to be user-friendly. So you can install it in under five minutes and make use of the in-built toggle to switch from filtered to tap as you please. Plus, the brand also runs a lifetime warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
And once you fit your Skincare Filter 2.0 into your bathroom, all you need to do is then switch out the filter for a Skincare Filter 2.0 Replacement Cartridge every two to three months. This is vital to keeping the water level up, since this is the home of the activated carbon fiber filter that's made in Japan.
Functionality aside, let's be real, there are some far from pretty shower and faucet filters out there, and this is a welcome, sleek change to the typical eyesores we know and avoid.
Now that your shower room and bathroom are fitted, filtered, and ready to go, I recommend going back a step to make sure your space features hygienic bathroom design for a holistically healthy home.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.