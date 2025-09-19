Don't Leave Your Wellness Routine at Home — I Tried Out a Travel-Friendly Filtered Shower Head, and Here's What I Think About It

I used to think I was escaping hard water on vacation, only to come out of a momentarily calming hotel bath to find my hair slightly frizzier and my skin a little more irritated. And while I do have a shower filter at home, I'd never thought of taking it with me on holiday until now.

When I first came across Curo Skin filters, I figured it was just another wellness-inspired type of shower head. However, when I came eye-to-eye with claims of it being travel-friendly and even having its own portable vanity case, it's safe to say I was impressed.

So, I decided to test the brand out for myself. And spoiler alert, I will be making room for this in my suitcase the next time I'm away from home.

Curo Skin Vanity Case £45 at curoskin.co.uk Color: Dusk Gray Curo Skin's Vanity Case, paired with its Shower Head Filter, will help you prioritize skin and hair health in style on holiday.

If, like me, you have sensitive skin, then you know the trouble of coming in contact with hard water. And nowadays, it seems impossible to escape harsh water quality, even when you're on holiday.

Which is why Curo Skin's on-the-go shower filter had me thinking of why I'd never considered bringing this modern bathroom essential with me whenever I'm away from home.

After using this shower room add-on for around two weeks, there are three things that stood out to me. Firstly, its design. If you're going purely off form, these sleek shower heads will not take away from the overall aesthetic of your space. And it comes in brushed gold, cool chrome, and stylish black finish, lending your home a spa-like feel while keeping up with shower trends.

Next, its function. Crafted with a sustainable filter made from recycled cloth, it features a four-stage filtration system that removes chlorine, metals, and other irritating chemicals from your shower. This, in turn, helps with reducing skin irritation and improving moisture retention, making it perfect for anyone with sensitive skin.

And thirdly, its portability. What truly drew me to Curo Skin's shower filter is the genius idea behind making it travel-friendly. Its vanity case comes with a compartment for the shower head, a pocket for extra filters, and room for a scrub or a sponge.

Plus, the shower head itself is fairly compact in size and lightweight, too. So, you won't have to worry about foregoing too much suitcase space in the name of clear shower water. All in all, it's a stylish and inexpensive shower upgrade to consider in your wellness era.

