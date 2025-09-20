This Clever Tap 'Insert' Fixes the Problem of Water Staining Around the Sink on Your Wood Countertops

I love my wooden countertops, I really do. I love the rich warmth it brings into my space, the way it pairs with other materials, and even the act of oiling it down every so often. The one thing I don't enjoy, however, is the water-marked section that resides around my sink.

You see, something happens when your gorgeous wooden counters meet your kitchen sink ideas, and water-stained wood was not on my dream kitchen mood board. So, I was on the hunt for a solution to this issue. But, I didn't want just a quick-fix; the right solution had to have an aesthetic value, as well as a practical one, something surprisingly hard to find.

So, imagine my delight when I discovered these clever marble tap inserts that kitchen brand deVOL use a lot in its projects. Not only have they effectively removed the risk of rotting wood around my kitchen sink, they've also added a sweet but simple, luxurious touch to my space. Win-win.

What Are Tap Inserts?

Opting for a natural stone with similar tones to your countertop can create an even more seamless finish. (Image credit: deVOL)

While these may sound mysterious, their function is so simple, you'll be shocked they aren't already in every modern kitchen. Explaining the design, Helen Parker from deVOL says, "A tap insert is a piece of marble that fits neatly behind your sink with circular hole cutouts for taps, rinsers, etc."

These are one of those small, easily forgotten kitchen additions that can make a surprisingly significant impact on both the look and feel of your overall design. "It is rectangular and fits behind your sink and neatly stops at the edges of the sink," she continues.

The primary function of these inserts is to protect the counters surrounding your sink, a handy addition for kitchens with butcher-block countertops.

"The wooden worktop is then fitted around this insert just far enough away for direct water to be affected. A tap insert should be the same thickness as your worktop, the length of a sink, and around 150mm deep," explains Helen.

Following these measurements will ensure your insert will seamlessly slot in with your countertops, allowing for a sleek finish.

Why Do You Need Them?

The porosity of your countertops will determine whether or not a tap insert will be useful for you. (Image credit: deVOL)

If you have wood countertops, you're likely already familiar with the issues this handy fixture solves.

If you aren't, however, Helen offers an explanation: "These inserts are used in conjunction with wooden or porous worktops. They allow you to enjoy having wooden worktops around your sink without the worry of your wood gradually staining and rotting over time, due to its proximity to the taps and washing cloths, etc."

As beautiful as wood countertops can be, they aren't exactly a low-maintenance kitchen countertop, and the constant stress of upkeep can quickly detract from their lovely rustic farmhouse kitchen look.

"Taps through wood is not a good recipe for the longevity of your kitchen worktops, wood tends to go black over time if it is constantly damp, and although it can be sanded back and oiled, it is a laborious task and definitely not a hassle-free, maintenance-free option," Helen says.

These inserts help alleviate that stress, protecting your counters from the water exposure that leads to rotting and premature aging.

Where to Use Sink Inserts

A tap insert would also be a helpful addition in wooden bathrooms or cloakrooms. (Image credit: deVOL)

Plus, you'll be glad to know, it's not just kitchens that can benefit from this neat little design addition. Pretty much any room with a sink is a strong candidate for these inserts.

With such an unfussy, pared-back design, you won't even have to worry about them fitting your specific design style either. "I think a marble insert could be used in any style of kitchen, scullery, or cloakroom. It is such a simple, practical solution, and although it looks very smart, the idea is really for practicality," says Helen.

The concept relies on the sink insert material being well-suited for water exposure, so even if this marble isn't the right fit for your kitchen, you can still get involved with this style. And as Helen explains, "We make inserts in granite and also copper, any material that withstands water well would be suitable, maybe slate or travertine. Limestone may be a little too porous, so stick to a solid surface stone or metal."

With a marble tap insert in tow, nothing is standing between you and your dream countertop. Or, if you want to take it one step further, why not go for a full wood-drenched kitchen? I love the cozy, mid-century feel they give off.