The 12 best blue rugs that feel right at home in a luxe, modern space

Blue is the world’s favorite color for a reason. This oceanic color offers us a sea of calm and can be dialed up to electric tones for an exciting addition to schemes or emulsified with cream and white for a pastel-perfect finish. All of this applies of course to rugs too, blue makes for an easy and versatile choice for interior designers and DIY design enthusiasts.

We’ve searched high and low to find the best rugs from the best home décor stores, sniffing out our favorite blues. From deep sapphire rugs to pristine powder blue, you'll find the lot here.

Best Round Blue Rugs

1. Grey-Blue Round Rug View at Bloomingdales Material: Polyester Size: 8' Price: $1,279 This forever shade of grey-blue is a wonderful addition to polished and pared back interiors. You can use the round shape to create a moment for connection within a room too. 2. Pastel-Blue Round Rug View at Ruggable Material: Polyester Size: 6' Price: $459 The pastel blue pattern that adorns this charming round rug was inspired by the famous costal resorts of Palm Beach. A great way of bringing light into your room without a window. 3. Distressed Blue Round Rug View at Bloomingdales Material: Polyester & Polypropylene Size: 6'7" x 6'7" Price: $1,100 Distressed detailing is the highlight of this Bloomingdales blue rug. Blending hues of grey and blue, this patterned rug is perfect for those seeking an elegant and textured floor piece that combines colors.

Best Patterned Blue Rugs

1. Steps Patterned Blue Rug View at DWR Material: Cotton Size: 6' x 9' Price: $1,501.50 I love this blue patterned rug for it's unique and uber-contemporary step print. Maharam Design Studio created this multi-tonal design after seeing a water-color sketch of a napkin. It's nice to see that this pattern works whatever the scale. 2. Intricate Patterned Blue Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Polyester Size: 2'3" x 3'9" Price: $70 A densely packed Persian rug pattern covers this dark teal rug from Urban Outfitters. Created in collaboration with the Rifle Paper Co., its easy to see the artistic touch in this rug, from its intricate florals to the jewel-like combination of colors. 3. Warped Geometric Blue Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Wool & Viscose Size: 5' x 8' Price: $409 A checkerboard print is redefined in this playful pastel rug from Urban Outfitters. It would be right at home in modern maximalist interiors.

Best Persian Blue Rugs

1. True Blue Persian Rug View at Pottery Barn Material: Polypropylene Size: 8'10" x 12' Price: $599 A traditional Persian carpet and blue go hand-in-hand as proven by this Pottery Barn design. Use the central motif as an anchor for your living or dining scheme. 2. Cool Blue Persian Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polyester & Polypropylene Size: 7'10" x 10' Price: $199.99 Steel blue and cool gray make for a more moody and muted Persian rug in this Wayfair design. Introduce it to cool-toned neutrals for a seamless living, dining or bedroom interior. 3. Colorful Blue Persian Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 7'10" x 10'3" Price: $125.99 All of the tradition of a Persian rug is fused with a bright and reverent color palette. The result is an intricate display of vivid blues, pinks and reds that can bring energy to any room.

Best Outdoor Blue Rugs

1. Waves Outdoor Rug View at DWR Material: Recycled PET Size: 33" x 51" Price: $450 The perfect entrance piece, this DWR blue rug features a series of swooping waves. Its recycled PET fibers form a durable and weather-resistant surface that will look good today and tomorrow. 2. Exotic Blue Outdoor Rug View at Wayfair Material: Polypropylene Size: 5'3" x 7'3" Price: $75 This stain-resistant outdoor rug reminds me of beaches and breezy palm trees. The refreshing use of blue to depict free-flowing branches guarantees an inviting outdoor space. 3. Cobalt Tile Outdoor Rug View at Urban Outfitters Material: Polyester Size: 5' x 8' Price: $189 Reminiscent of deep cobalt blue ink, this outdoor rug from Urban Outfitters features a striking tiles geometric pattern. The blue helps to create a captivating floor piece that can still work with other elements.