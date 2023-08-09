The 12 best blue rugs that feel right at home in a luxe, modern space
The 12 best blue rugs all use this hue in different ways, but each one feels elevated and elegant. As chosen by the Livingetc team
Blue is the world’s favorite color for a reason. This oceanic color offers us a sea of calm and can be dialed up to electric tones for an exciting addition to schemes or emulsified with cream and white for a pastel-perfect finish. All of this applies of course to rugs too, blue makes for an easy and versatile choice for interior designers and DIY design enthusiasts.
We’ve searched high and low to find the best rugs from the best home décor stores, sniffing out our favorite blues. From deep sapphire rugs to pristine powder blue, you'll find the lot here.
Best Round Blue Rugs
Material: Polyester
Size: 8'
Price: $1,279
This forever shade of grey-blue is a wonderful addition to polished and pared back interiors. You can use the round shape to create a moment for connection within a room too.
Material: Polyester
Size: 6'
Price: $459
The pastel blue pattern that adorns this charming round rug was inspired by the famous costal resorts of Palm Beach. A great way of bringing light into your room without a window.
Material: Polyester & Polypropylene
Size: 6'7" x 6'7"
Price: $1,100
Distressed detailing is the highlight of this Bloomingdales blue rug. Blending hues of grey and blue, this patterned rug is perfect for those seeking an elegant and textured floor piece that combines colors.
Best Patterned Blue Rugs
Material: Cotton
Size: 6' x 9'
Price: $1,501.50
I love this blue patterned rug for it's unique and uber-contemporary step print. Maharam Design Studio created this multi-tonal design after seeing a water-color sketch of a napkin. It's nice to see that this pattern works whatever the scale.
Material: Polyester
Size: 2'3" x 3'9"
Price: $70
A densely packed Persian rug pattern covers this dark teal rug from Urban Outfitters. Created in collaboration with the Rifle Paper Co., its easy to see the artistic touch in this rug, from its intricate florals to the jewel-like combination of colors.
Best Persian Blue Rugs
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 8'10" x 12'
Price: $599
A traditional Persian carpet and blue go hand-in-hand as proven by this Pottery Barn design. Use the central motif as an anchor for your living or dining scheme.
Material: Polyester & Polypropylene
Size: 7'10" x 10'
Price: $199.99
Steel blue and cool gray make for a more moody and muted Persian rug in this Wayfair design. Introduce it to cool-toned neutrals for a seamless living, dining or bedroom interior.
Best Outdoor Blue Rugs
Material: Recycled PET
Size: 33" x 51"
Price: $450
The perfect entrance piece, this DWR blue rug features a series of swooping waves. Its recycled PET fibers form a durable and weather-resistant surface that will look good today and tomorrow.
Material: Polypropylene
Size: 5'3" x 7'3"
Price: $75
This stain-resistant outdoor rug reminds me of beaches and breezy palm trees. The refreshing use of blue to depict free-flowing branches guarantees an inviting outdoor space.
What colors go with blue rugs?
A primary color, blue tends to work with almost every shade. "A blue rug, whether it's a deep navy or a bright teal, is best incorporated alongside more subtle, neutral tones such as white, grey, or beige. This allows for the rug to make a statement and add an essence of tranquility to the room, as the color blue has the natural ability to do," says Christine Vroom of Christine Vroom Interiors.
Alternatively, you can take a maximalist route when matching your blue rug. Contrasting with bold pops of fuchsia, green or yellow will play on the energy of deep blue shades like cobalt, ultramarine, or azure. You can also take inspiration from Chinoiserie or the Hamptons, where white and blue are an iconic combination. The crisp and reflective nature of white pairs beautifully with the warmth and depth of blue.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
