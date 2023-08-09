The 12 best blue rugs that feel right at home in a luxe, modern space

The 12 best blue rugs all use this hue in different ways, but each one feels elevated and elegant. As chosen by the Livingetc team

DWR, Urban Outfitters, Pottery Barn & Wayfair blue rugs
(Image credit: DWR, Urban Outfitters, Pottery Barn & Wayfair)
1. Best Round Blue Rugs

2. Best Patterned Blue Rugs

3. Best Persian Blue Rugs

4. Best Outdoor Blue Rugs

Blue is the world’s favorite color for a reason. This oceanic color offers us a sea of calm and can be dialed up to electric tones for an exciting addition to schemes or emulsified with cream and white for a pastel-perfect finish. All of this applies of course to rugs too, blue makes for an easy and versatile choice for interior designers and DIY design enthusiasts. 

We’ve searched high and low to find the best rugs from the best home décor stores, sniffing out our favorite blues. From deep sapphire rugs to pristine powder blue, you'll find the lot here. 

Best Round Blue Rugs

Bloomingdales blue grey round rug
1. Grey-Blue Round Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 8'

Price: $1,279

This forever shade of grey-blue is a wonderful addition to polished and pared back interiors. You can use the round shape to create a moment for connection within a room too.

Ruggable pastel blue patterned rug
2. Pastel-Blue Round Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 6'

Price: $459

The pastel blue pattern that adorns this charming round rug was inspired by the famous costal resorts of Palm Beach. A great way of bringing light into your room without a window.

Bloomingdales blue grey round distressed rug
3. Distressed Blue Round Rug

Material: Polyester & Polypropylene

Size: 6'7" x 6'7"

Price: $1,100

Distressed detailing is the highlight of this Bloomingdales blue rug. Blending hues of grey and blue, this patterned rug is perfect for those seeking an elegant and textured floor piece that combines colors. 

Best Patterned Blue Rugs

DWR Blue Patterned Rug
1. Steps Patterned Blue Rug

Material: Cotton

Size: 6' x 9'

Price: $1,501.50

I love this blue patterned rug for it's unique and uber-contemporary step print. Maharam Design Studio created this multi-tonal design after seeing a water-color sketch of a napkin. It's nice to see that this pattern works whatever the scale. 

Urban Outfitters dark blue and teal rug with floral pattern
2. Intricate Patterned Blue Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 2'3" x 3'9"

Price: $70

A densely packed Persian rug pattern covers this dark teal rug from Urban Outfitters. Created in collaboration with the Rifle Paper Co., its easy to see the artistic touch in this rug, from its intricate florals to the jewel-like combination of colors.

Urban Outfitters blue geometric checkerboard rug
3. Warped Geometric Blue Rug

Material: Wool & Viscose

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $409

A checkerboard print is redefined in this playful pastel rug from Urban Outfitters. It would be right at home in modern maximalist interiors.

Best Persian Blue Rugs

Pottery Barn Persian Blue Rug
1. True Blue Persian Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 8'10" x 12'

Price: $599

A traditional Persian carpet and blue go hand-in-hand as proven by this Pottery Barn design. Use the central motif as an anchor for your living or dining scheme.

Wayfair blue persian rug
2. Cool Blue Persian Rug

Material: Polyester & Polypropylene

Size: 7'10" x 10'

Price: $199.99

Steel blue and cool gray make for a more moody and muted Persian rug in this Wayfair design. Introduce it to cool-toned neutrals for a seamless living, dining or bedroom interior.

Wayfair blue colored Persian rug
3. Colorful Blue Persian Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 7'10" x 10'3"

Price: $125.99

All of the tradition of a Persian rug is fused with a bright and reverent color palette. The result is an intricate display of vivid blues, pinks and reds that can bring energy to any room.

Best Outdoor Blue Rugs

DWR Blue Outdoor Rug
1. Waves Outdoor Rug

Material: Recycled PET

Size: 33" x 51"

Price: $450

The perfect entrance piece, this DWR blue rug features a series of swooping waves. Its recycled PET fibers form a durable and weather-resistant surface that will look good today and tomorrow. 

Wayfair Blue Exotic Outdoor Rug
2. Exotic Blue Outdoor Rug

Material: Polypropylene

Size: 5'3" x 7'3"

Price: $75

This stain-resistant outdoor rug reminds me of beaches and breezy palm trees. The refreshing use of blue to depict free-flowing branches guarantees an inviting outdoor space.

Urban Outfitters blue tile outdoor rug
3. Cobalt Tile Outdoor Rug

Material: Polyester

Size: 5' x 8'

Price: $189

Reminiscent of deep cobalt blue ink, this outdoor rug from Urban Outfitters features a striking tiles geometric pattern. The blue helps to create a captivating floor piece that can still work with other elements.

What colors go with blue rugs?

 

A primary color, blue tends to work with almost every shade. "A blue rug, whether it's a deep navy or a bright teal, is best incorporated alongside more subtle, neutral tones such as white, grey, or beige. This allows for the rug to make a statement and add an essence of tranquility to the room, as the color blue has the natural ability to do," says Christine Vroom of Christine Vroom Interiors. 

Alternatively, you can take a maximalist route when matching your blue rug. Contrasting with bold pops of fuchsia, green or yellow will play on the energy of deep blue shades like cobalt, ultramarine, or azure. You can also take inspiration from Chinoiserie or the Hamptons, where white and blue are an iconic combination. The crisp and reflective nature of white pairs beautifully with the warmth and depth of blue.

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

