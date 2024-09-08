Which Type of Bathroom Tile Is Easiest to Clean? Advice to Make You Space as Low Maintenance as Possible

Where once the basic subway tile ruled supreme, we're seeing some great innovation in the types of tile used in a bathroom. However, many of the ideas coming through leave a little to be desired when it comes to practicality.

For many, how easy they are to clean is a top priority choosing between bathroom tile ideas . Yes, they completely transform the look and feel of a room, but for a space that's got to deal with a lot, functionality is key.

It's easy to use how easy a tile is to clean to inform your decision, but you'll need to consider factors such as the finish, color, and type of tile. The right bathroom tile will make all the difference in keeping your bathroom clean and low-maintenance.

Which tile finish is easiest to clean?

(Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

“If you're looking for tiles that are easy to clean, glazed ceramic or porcelain tiles are your best bet,” says Vanessa Terra Bossart, professional home cleaner and owner of Green Terra Cleaning . “The glaze on these tiles acts like a protective shield, so dirt and stains don’t stick to them. Polished tiles, like those shiny marble or granite ones, are also easy to clean, but they can show smudges more visibly, so you might find yourself wiping them down a bit more often.”

On the other hand, tiles with a textured or matte finish might look cool, but they can be a bit more work to clean since dirt tends to cling to those rough surfaces, so it's best to avoid these if you want to keep the cleaning as painless as possible.

What types of tile are difficult to clean?

(Image credit: Trevor Smith. Design: Tandem Design Interiors)

Some tiles, such as terracotta tiles, natural stone, and raw concrete tiles, can be relatively difficult to keep clean as they are very porous and have to be sealed on a regular basis. This characteristic means that the tiles can soak in water and soap scum, which can lead to the stains forming and potentially mold.

Textured tiles are another culprit; their grooves and ridges love to hold onto grime, making cleaning them a bit of a chore. Also remember to clean the grout between the tiles. If you’ve got oversized grouting lines, a bathroom trend we've spotted emerging, they can be tricky to keep looking clean, especially if the grout is light-colored or hasn’t been sealed properly.

What color tile will look cleaner for longer?

(Image credit: Christian Harder. Design: ASH NYC)

When it comes to keeping that clean look, medium to dark shades are good tile and grout color combinations . Colors like charcoal, dark gray, or even deep browns can hide dirt and dust pretty well. Tiles with patterns or speckles are also great at camouflaging messes, so you won’t be scrubbing them as often.

Neutral tones like beige or light gray are good middle-ground options, but be aware that really light tiles, like white, will show every speck of dirt.

What’s the best method to clean tricky bathroom tiles?

When it comes to how often you should clean your bathroom , the tiles could use daily maintenance. If you can get into the habit of wiping down the tiles after showers, it’ll help prevent soap scum and water spots from building up. Keeping the bathroom well-ventilated also helps reduce moisture, which can lead to mold or mildew.

“For routine cleaning, a simple mix of warm water and a bit of dish soap works great. Just spray it on, let it sit for a minute, and wipe it off with a cloth or sponge,” says Shawn Grant, owner of Clear Facility Services . “If you prefer something natural, a mix of water and white vinegar is good too, but avoid using it on natural stone tiles as it can damage them.”

On tougher spots, you can make a paste with baking soda and water, apply it to the stain, and scrub gently with a soft brush. If you’ve got a lot of stubborn grime or mildew, a steam cleaner can be a lifesaver.

And don’t forget about the grout. Sealing the grout will help keep it from staining, and for any discoloration, a grout cleaner or a mix of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda can work wonders. Just scrub it with a toothbrush or a grout brush such as the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber with Multi-Purpose & Grout Head from Amazon , and rinse it well afterward.

What tile grout doesn't get dirty?

Epoxy grout such as Starlike EVO Epoxy Grout from Walmart is stain resistant and water resistant because it isn't porous like cement grout, meaning it lasts a lot longer. Being so resistant, epoxy grout is the number one choice for both indoor and outdoor settings.

When cleaning any type of bathroom tile, it’s important to stay away from abrasive cleaners as they can seriously scratch your tiles and grout. Once you have finished cleaning your tiles, always rinse them well to remove any residue cleaner, this can tend to be quite sticky and can in fact attract more dirt and grime to your bathroom floor. By picking the right tiles and keeping up with some simple cleaning habits, your bathroom will stay looking fresh and clean without too much hassle.