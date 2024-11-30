How to Remove Stains from Upholstery — A Foolproof Method to Ensure Your Furniture Is Refreshed in Time for Hosting Season

We hate to break it to you, but you can't avoid stains forever. One way or another, no matter how careful you are or how strict your house rules may be, the possibility of a stain is always looming. And rather than living and hosting in fear of damaging your upholstery, we find it's best to accept it and move forward. After all, the adage goes, "Prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

By arming yourself with the knowledge of how to clean a sofa and treat stains as soon as they occur, you can rest easy knowing you'll be adept at aiding your fabrics like a pro. And when we say pro, we mean it. So we reached out to a cleaning expert to have them walk us through the best practice for stained upholstery and they came through with a guide that's laid out step by step.

Besides having this treasure trove of information to go off of, we hope to banish the stress of clean-up that may follow you around. Especially with the holiday season in full swing, you shouldn't have to stay couch-side and guard it with your life. Adopt these stain-removal tricks instead.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Paul Fletcher)

When it comes to things people with amazing-smelling couches do, the most essential tip of them all is regular cleaning. But aside from that, you'll notice that most of the sofas you've admired are 100% stain-free.

Now, before we get into the process of ridding your upholstery of any blemishes, you must gather all the tools you'll need along the way.

TOOLS

• Distilled white vinegar, like this Harris All Purpose Household Cleaning Vinegar from Amazon.

• Baking soda. We recommend this Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda from Walmart.

• Eco-friendly dish soap. This Seventh Generation Free & Clear Liquid Dish Soap from Target is a great option.

• Warm water

• Microfiber cloths, like this pack of AIDEA White Microfiber Soft Absorbent Cleaning Cloths from Amazon.

• A soft-bristled brush, like this Household Cleaning Soft-Bristle Stain Removing Brush from Walmart.

• Spray bottle. This Everspring Glass Reusable Spray Bottle from Target is well-rated and nicely priced.

How to Remove Stains from Upholstery

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Regardless of whether you're cleaning bouclé fabric or tending to a velvet sofa, some basic guidelines are worth paying attention to when dealing with stains.

Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning, tells us that this is her go-to guide to take care of all of your stubborn stain problems.

Step 1 - Blot the Stain: "Start by blotting as much of the stain as possible with a clean, dry cloth," she says. "Avoid rubbing as this could further spread the stain."

Step 2 - Create a Cleaning Solution: To create the cleaning solution, she tells us to grab a spray bottle and mix in two cups of warm water, one tablespoon of white vinegar, and a few drops of eco-friendly dish soap.

Step 3 - Apply the Solution: "Next, spray the solution directly onto the stain, ensuring the area is damp but not saturated," she advises. "Then let it sit for five to ten minutes."

Step 4 - Blot Again: Vanessa recommends following through by using a damp microfiber cloth to gently blot the area and lift the stain.

Step 5 - Baking Soda for Odors: "Sprinkle baking soda over the area and let it sit for 15 minutes," she says. "This should absorb any remaining moisture and odors."

Step 6 - Vacuum the Residue: Last but not least, once dry, she tells us to conclude the cleaning process by vacuuming up the baking soda from your upholstery.

And that's all it takes to get your upholstery looking as good as it did pre-stain. Just be sure to act quickly as time is the most crucial factor to consider when it comes to discoloration.

The longer you let the stain sit and seep into the fabric fibers, the tougher it'll be to get it out. But if you swiftly move into action, it's as easy as this six-step clean-up mission sounds.

Now you can let your guard down and allow your guests to drink their red wine on your couch. And if you don't, we certainly won't hold it against you.

FAQs

What's the Best DIY Stain Remover For Upholstery?

(Image credit: Rohit Bhoite)

For general stains, Vanessa finds that a mix of baking soda and white vinegar creates a gentle yet effective paste. She recommends applying it to the stain, letting it fizz for five minutes, and blotting with a damp cloth soon after.

"These natural ingredients are safe for your upholstery and kind to the environment, making them an excellent choice for sustainable cleaning," she says. "Always test a small, hidden area first to ensure compatibility with your fabric."