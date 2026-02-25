While rattan feels rustic and relaxed, and aluminium oozes chic contemporary vibes, there's something oh-so elegant (and vaguely Parisian) about powder-coated steel garden seating. Typically complete with traditional curved metalwork and styled with deep-set cushions, steel outdoor sofa sets are already proving popular in 2026 —particularly for those of us who like to make our outdoor living spaces feel like a sophisticated extension of our homes.

So, it's no surprise to me that this gorgeous John Lewis Solara Metal 2-Seater Garden Sofa is already trending — despite only recently being released, and the weather still proving far from spring. With its robust, weather-resistant powder-coated steel frame, smooth, refined metalwork, and deeply comfortable seat and backrest cushions, it's a piece that's clearly been created with indoor-outdoor living in mind, and looks like something you'd easily find at high-end garden furniture brands or the likes of Soho Home.

"The inclusion of bolster cushions with piped-edge detailing was a deliberate design choice — blurring the lines between interior luxury and outdoor functionality," explains Jason Wilary-Attew, John Lewis' director of home.

John Lewis Solara Metal 2-Seater Garden Sofa in Black £399 at John Lewis With its robust powder-coated steel frame and traditional metalwork with curved detailing, the stunning Solara garden sofa looks timeless and is up to the task of seeing you through plenty of summers to come. Designed to be just as comfortable and sophisticated as your indoor sofa, it's complete with beautifully piped trim (a big sofa trend right now) and back cushions — as well as matching bolster cushions, for an additional splash of luxury. Arriving fully assembled, it'll offer an instant upgrade to any outdoor living space for a really reasonable price.





But the even better news is that this two-seater sofa is just one of quite a few new Solara garden furniture pieces — there are also lounge chairs, a bistro set, and coffee tables if you want to complete the look. (And why wouldn't you?)

When it comes to styling, "The beauty of the Solara range lies in its striking architectural frames," Jason explains. "Each piece of furniture is finished in a timeless black that provides a sharp, sophisticated silhouette — but is then beautifully softened by the indulgence of deeply cushioned seating."

"Purpose-built to navigate the nuances of the British climate, we've paired robust steel framework with shower-resistant cushion fabrics to ensure that each piece is as resilient as it is elegant," he adds.

Like the sound of furnishing your outdoor living room with powder-coated steel furniture topped with deep cushions? Below, I've shared some other pieces from the collection, along with some similar styles from other retailers when this one inevitably sells out (you've been warned). My best advice? Don't wait for summer — shop now.

John Lewis Solara Metal Garden Lounge Chair, Set of 2 £450 at John Lewis Perfect for pairing with the two-seater sofa, these Solara lounge chairs are ideal for bringing the cozy vibes of relaxing on an armchair into your garden. They're made with the same powder-coated steel frame as the rest of the range, and the shower-resistant cushions are perfect for sinking into after a long day. John Lewis Solara Metal 2-Seater Garden Bistro Table & Chairs Set £299 at John Lewis Don't have the space for a sofa? This charming bistro set is ideal for al fresco breakfast dates. It comes with two robust dining chairs boasting curved and circular metalwork designs and seat cushions. Plus, the tabletop features mosaic ceramic tiles for that little Parisian touch. John Lewis Solara Metal Rectangular Garden Coffee Table £199 at John Lewis To really tap into the living room vibes, why not center your Solara lounge chairs and two-seater sofa around this gorgeous, matching coffee table? Like the bistro table, it also comes with a mosaic tile top — giving it a far more intentional feel than your typical garden table.

Shop Similar Styles

Neptune Cheltenham 2 Seater Sofa With Cushions £950 at Neptune This sofa pays homage to traditional Regency-era metalwork with its scrolled arms and an arched backrest, but comes furnished with playful green striped cushions for a playful and contemporary pop of color. And as you'd expect, the galvanized steel frame is well-suited to wain, wind, and colder temperatures. Oka Prod Rametto Garden Armchair in Ebony/Brown £1,295 at oka.com Definitely on the more luxe side, OKA's Rametto Garden Armchair leans a little more contemporary, while still enjoying the romantic flair of traditional metalwork. With ball feet and plump Sunbrella fabric cushions, it makes lounging outside look very good. Plus, there's also a Rametto Garden Sofa and Rametto Dining Chair to match. Soho Home Fawn Outdoor Armchair in Linen Sage £1,895 at Soho Home And, of course, you can't go past Soho Home's outdoor range. This armchair looks instantly inviting, with its slightly tilted backrest maximizing relaxation. The deep and plump cushions look gorgeous with their sage upholstery and off-white piping, too. And wait until you see the stunning wave-patterned backrest.

There are rules when buying outdoor furniture that designers will always follow — it's not quite as flexible as indoors, and mistakes can be costly. After all, we can never fully rely on British weather. Ultimately, you want waterproof outdoor furniture, and that's where stylish steel designs like these really shine.

Want more inspiration like this? Subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter to have it delivered straight into your inbox.