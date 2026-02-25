This Garden Furniture Set from John Lewis Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is (and Yes, It's Already Selling)

Durable and good looking? This powder-coated steel sofa will make a worthwhile addition to any sophisticated outdoor living area

john lewis Solara Metal 2-Seater Garden Sofa
While rattan feels rustic and relaxed, and aluminium oozes chic contemporary vibes, there's something oh-so elegant (and vaguely Parisian) about powder-coated steel garden seating. Typically complete with traditional curved metalwork and styled with deep-set cushions, steel outdoor sofa sets are already proving popular in 2026 —particularly for those of us who like to make our outdoor living spaces feel like a sophisticated extension of our homes.

So, it's no surprise to me that this gorgeous John Lewis Solara Metal 2-Seater Garden Sofa is already trending — despite only recently being released, and the weather still proving far from spring. With its robust, weather-resistant powder-coated steel frame, smooth, refined metalwork, and deeply comfortable seat and backrest cushions, it's a piece that's clearly been created with indoor-outdoor living in mind, and looks like something you'd easily find at high-end garden furniture brands or the likes of Soho Home.

"The inclusion of bolster cushions with piped-edge detailing was a deliberate design choice — blurring the lines between interior luxury and outdoor functionality," explains Jason Wilary-Attew, John Lewis' director of home.

But the even better news is that this two-seater sofa is just one of quite a few new Solara garden furniture pieces — there are also lounge chairs, a bistro set, and coffee tables if you want to complete the look. (And why wouldn't you?)

When it comes to styling, "The beauty of the Solara range lies in its striking architectural frames," Jason explains. "Each piece of furniture is finished in a timeless black that provides a sharp, sophisticated silhouette — but is then beautifully softened by the indulgence of deeply cushioned seating."

"Purpose-built to navigate the nuances of the British climate, we've paired robust steel framework with shower-resistant cushion fabrics to ensure that each piece is as resilient as it is elegant," he adds.

Like the sound of furnishing your outdoor living room with powder-coated steel furniture topped with deep cushions? Below, I've shared some other pieces from the collection, along with some similar styles from other retailers when this one inevitably sells out (you've been warned). My best advice? Don't wait for summer — shop now.

There are rules when buying outdoor furniture that designers will always follow — it's not quite as flexible as indoors, and mistakes can be costly. After all, we can never fully rely on British weather. Ultimately, you want waterproof outdoor furniture, and that's where stylish steel designs like these really shine.

