Spanifornia: the trend that combines Spanish style with SoCal cool
This escapist movement merges the best of the Med with the Golden State – and experts love its rustic aesthetic
Once in a while, a collaboration comes around that is so perfect, we have to ask ourselves, 'why did this not exist before?' This is the case with Spanifornia – a new interior design trend that combines Spain's je ne sais quoi with California cool.
Spanifornia allows you to indulge in rustic terracotta, rough-hewn textiles, and tropical houseplants that bring Mojave to Madrid.
This modern decorating idea will reset our scheme for the sunny seasons ahead – and we have to ask – what took you so long, Spanifornia? Now we have this look in our lives; we never want to let it go.
What is Spanifornia?
'The best way to describe Spanifornia is the perfect balance between new and old. Warm wood tones mixed with milky whites and gently patterned textiles,' says Rio Barrett, a Ventura-based designer and Founder of House of Rio Design Co.
According to the Californian native, Spanifornia is having a moment because people crave a 'soulful design; that breaks away from mass-produced conventions. 'It pushes us back into the antique shops and out of the big box stores,' she says.
'When you fall in love with a piece, that love is forever with it. It really does transfer. After all, Spanifornia is based on the idea of romance. Our love for timeless design and the California coast makes Spanifornia one of our favorites.'
Why is Spanifornia trending?
This celebration of sunshine is transportive. It's a movement that will elevate your scheme – come rain or shine – and bring the allure of a faraway shore to your home. What's not to love?
'There is a real holiday glamour to this look, offering the kind of excitement you get walking into a wonderfully polished hotel lobby somewhere hot,' says Livingetc's Editor in Chief, Pip Rich.
'Gleaming floors, interesting art, and ornate yet comfortable furniture you feel you could sit back in with a bellini. Who wouldn't want that look all year round?'
How to bring Spanifornia into your home
To best incorporate the look, Rio recommends pairing classic Spanish pots with perfectly placed greenery. For a bohemian feel, you can also invest in a hand-woven rug that will elevate your modern living room ideas – and stand the test of time.
Alternatively, to make a lasting first impression, Pip recommends introducing a chaise longue or daybed to your entryway. 'A piece that feels wonderful to sit on and kick off your shoes the moment you come home.'
No airplane ticket? No problem. Long live Spanifornia.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc's Homes titles. She has a background in national newspapers in the UK and has experience in fashion and travel journalism, which she previously practised whilst living in Paris and New York City. Her adoration for these fashion capitals means she particularly loves writing about contemporary styles and trends for Livingetc.
-
-
How to make a small living room look bigger – 15 tips to maximize your space
Wondering how to make a small living room look bigger? We’ve got the tips to visually expand your small-but-perfectly-formed space
By Becks Shepherd • Published
-
9 expert tips for soundproofing a room – how to sort acoustics while losing nothing of the aesthetics
Soundproofing a room is just as important as the decor if you want to create a happy space to live. Here's how the experts suggest you reduce the noise in your home
By Hugh Metcalf • Published