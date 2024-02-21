These Are the 4 Best Interior Design Stores in NYC, According to Our Style Editor

I'm a New Yorker who shops for a living, and let me tell you, it's both a blessing and a curse in a city known for its top-notch shopping scene. Amidst its luxury fashion and vintage gems, what continually strikes me are the incredible design stores scattered across the city. There's this eclectic energy, this vibrant spirit, that's perfectly captured in their collections. New York City interiors have an indescribable charm that captivates the world, and the design stores here offer everything you need to bring that vibe home.

Among the best home decor stores, one such gem is ABC Carpet & Home, a true New York City institution with over 125 years of history. According to Suki LaBarre, Vice President of Merchandising & E-commerce at ABC, the store aims to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with a carefully curated collection of furniture, rugs, and more from around the globe. “Our goal is to serve as a source of inspiration for designers and customers alike in the New York area and beyond," she explains. It's a sentiment shared by many of the city's best design stores: they're all about bringing unique interior design ideas to life.

As Frank Sinatra famously said, "If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere." So when it comes to interior design stores in the Big Apple, it's hard to go wrong because they all offer something special. But as someone who lives and breathes shopping, I like to think I have a good eye for the best of the best. In the following roundup, I'll be sharing more about ABC Carpet & Home and my other favorite NYC design stores that truly stand out. And the best part? You don't have to be in the city to enjoy them — all of these stores have websites, bringing a taste of New York City style right to your doorstep. Happy shopping!

The Best Interior Design Stores in NYC

ABC Carpet & Home

From its origins as a humble pushcart business selling carpets on Manhattan's Lower East Side, ABC Carpet & Home has flourished into a flagship location at 888 Broadway since the 1980s. According to LaBarre, the store's core mission remains unchanged: "selling handmade rugs and broadloom carpet." Celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2022, ABC continues to help “shoppers bring magic home through a unique in-store experience and one of the largest and most diverse rug and home collections in the world,” explains the Vice President. Located in Union Square, ABC collaborates with local artisans globally, honoring their work and supporting their communities. While renowned for its world-class assortment of carpets — including swoon worthy vintage varieties — don’t think that’s all they have in store. A mere glance at ABC’s flagship and you’ll be met with a dazzling array of inventive goods from furniture to their expanding collection of home decor, abcDNA.

ABC Carpet & Home: 888 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

MOMA Design Store

The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) boasts one of the most impressive collections of contemporary paintings and sculptures in the world. Its inaugural exhibition was in 1929, and just three short years later pioneered the world's first curatorial department dedicated to architecture and design. Situated in what many refer to as the center of the world, the MOMA was quick to recognize design's broader cultural influence. Naturally, its design store, reflecting this ethos, offers unique and imaginative pieces with surprising functionality. Each item must meet eight strict criteria to be carried in the store, ensuring an accurate representation of design movements and designers. From colorful 'chicken' baskets to decorative Yayoi Kusama pumpkins, visit MOMA Design Store for museum-worthy pieces that infuse everyday life with art and novelty.

MOMA Design Store: 44 W. 53rd St., Manhattan, NY, 10019

Mondri Vase View at MOMA Design Store Price: $100 Inspired by the artwork of the Netherland’s de Stijl movement, this design from MOMA Design Store beautifully merges art and function. Three vases in one, it allows for a variety of floral arrangements, making it a captivating addition to any space. Yoshitomo Nara Miss Margaret Skateboard Triptych View at MOMA Design Store Price: $600 This skateboard wall art trio is a reproduction of Yoshitomo Nara’s Miss Margaret (2016), adding a playful and intriguing touch to any living room or entryway with its blend of childlike innocence and adult-like demeanor. Alessi Michael Graves 9093 Kettle (Large) View at MOMA Design Store Price: $215 A polished stainless steel kettle remains a striking but timeless choice. Revived from a 1985 design by Postmodernist designer Michael Graves, this modern kitchen idea features a charming bird-shaped whistle, adding a delightful contrast to an otherwise sleek construction.

Coming Soon

Nestled in the dynamic Lower East Side, Coming Soon combines a furniture design store with a gift shop, offering a must-visit destination for the creatively inclined and trend-driven. With founders Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria bringing backgrounds in fine art and high-end design, it's no wonder that the store boasts a thoughtfully eclectic assortment of contemporary home decor items. Guaranteed to infuse personality into any space, the store's dynamic and ever-changing collection promises moments of 'oohs' and 'ahhs' and instant inspiration.

Coming Soon: 53 Canal St, New York, NY 10002

Maison Balzac Manhattan Glass View at Coming Soon Price: $68 Nothing screams ‘New York’ like a martini. Complete with its own decorative cherry, this glass ensures every pour is as festive as ever, making it a delightful addition to any cocktail hour or a thoughtful gift option. Fish Design by Gaetano Pesce Medusa Vessel in Cherry View at Coming Soon Price: $650 The Gaetano Pesce designed vase is simply enchanting. Its sculptural and cascading form, resembling Murano glass yet remarkably pliable, is complemented by its on-trend dark cherry hue, making it a captivating focal point in any space. Coming Soon Chef Gift Set View at Coming Soon Price: $125 Was: $140 This chopping block comes with its own mini-me, featuring a lively black and white speckled pattern contrasted by a sleek bright yellow handle, adding a playful and vibrant touch to any kitchen.

Love House NYC

Love House stands out as the newest gem on this list. While its inception dates back only to late 2018, its swift rise to prominence in New York and beyond underscores the quality of its diverse and thoughtful selections. Offering a blend of emerging talents and established designers alongside timeless vintage pieces, Love House is the go-to destination for discovering that awe-inspiring item to elevate your space indefinitely. Keep in mind, however, that appointments are required to visit the store, emphasizing its commitment to bespoke, one-of-a-kind interior design experiences. Unsure where to begin? The team at Love House will gladly assist you in finding your perfect piece. Although I've only visited once, the beauty and meticulous curation of its offerings continue to captivate my thoughts — there's certainly a reason behind its name, "Love House."

Love House: 214 Sullivan St Ste 2D New York, NY 10012

Appointments: info@lovehouseny.com