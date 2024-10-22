Witches’ Stairs Are a Centuries-Old Trend That Still Works a Trick (and Treat) in Small Spaces

As the spooky season creeps even closer to its solstice, my mind is drawn to all things Halloween. Right now, there is a centuries-old interior design feature on my radar that's name conjures thoughts of witches, ghosts, and ghouls — but its purpose is not as haunting as it sounds.

Witches' stairs are a clever staircase idea that utilizes a steeper alternate-tread design (almost like a ladder) that makes them work magic in smaller hallways and spaces. While today they have quite little to do with witches, their origins and concept spark a storied design debate.

So, what exactly are witches' stairs'? How did they get their name? And what is their purpose? I've spoken to the experts, and below, I've shared everything I've learned about this staircase design that's both a trick to get used to and a treat on the eyes.

What are Witches' Stairs?

Wondering why this staggered staircase design is referred to as witches' stairs? "Folklore has it witches can’t descend them because they cannot see their feet and will not know they are stepping on the non-step side and will fall," says Prasanna Lachagari, the design director of SDI Architecture and co-founder of SDI India.

The design became infamous from its 17th-century origins in Massachusetts during the Salem witch trials, but these days it's more commonly used in cottage and loft style homes — typically spaces that don't have heaps of room to dedicate to staircases.

Despite their fantastical name, witches' stairs have a predominantly practical function. The basic design of this interior design trend is a series of alternating treads, where you switch steps from left to right as you ascend or descend the staircase. Their pattern caters to a slim design style making them a good choice for houses where space is at a premium.

Graham Ford, architect and director at Graham Ford Architects, explains that "because of their design, the stairs can be built steeper (and narrower) making them a decent option for those people operating within a tight space. They are normally hidden behind a panel or joinery so no one knows they are there — they have an element of intrigue and mystery to them, like a secret passage to a hidden space."

Witches' Stair Storage Ideas

If you've opted for witches' stairs in your home, chances are you're tight on space. Thankfully, when they're not in use, there are plenty of clever ways to maximize storage with witches' stairs (or any staircase, really) including using these stair baskets.

Where Witches' Stairs Work Best

There are a few different styles of witches' stairs to consider, depending on the space you're working with. Generally, they're used as a designer trick to maximize small spaces. For instance, vertical ladders make it hard to carry items up and down where even a steep stair can at least free up one of your hands. And let's face it — they look better than a fixed ladder on the wall.

With this space-saving solution in mind, the best places to incorporate witches' stairs would be in areas like lofts, private home offices, artist studios, sleeping areas, and vacation cottages.

They're a great small living room layout idea, and would also work magic in renovations where adding a full staircase would require major works just to access a small area.

"An interesting way to use them is also when you have a vertical home with basically one room per floor — think of a funky cottage in the woods and we all know witches love living in the woods so what better place to use them?" says Prasanna.

Styling up the climb with small plant pots and bookshelves is the most fashionable way to get the most out of this look, while double as clever storage ideas for small spaces.

When working with such a bewitching design, there is one warning that Graham says you need to be wary of. "Be careful about making use of them as they do not always meet the required building code," he says. "Ultimately it depends on where and how they are going to be used."

In saying that, witches' stairs can be quite an interesting design feature within themselves, although they can take some time getting used to climbing them. Despite its spooky name, this staircase design is quite a stylish choice for lofts and small spaces. Giving life and originality to the more practical and mundane parts of our homes is a fun way to add character to spaces.