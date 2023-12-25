What's the Next Zellige Tile? The Trendy Choices Bathroom Designers Are Looking to For 2024
Planning a bathroom renovation but not sure what tiles to go for? We’ve asked the experts what trends we expect to see in the new year
Tiles are a key feature of any bathroom design and are a great way of adding texture, colour and pattern to your space. Tiling an entire bathroom is a commitment and you want to choose a tile design that you love and aren’t going to get bored of. Zellige tiles had a real moment in 2023 because of their irregular and handcrafted nature that resulted in an undone rustic look but what tiles are going to be big in 2024?
We consulted the experts to see what style of bathroom tile ideas are going to be at the top of interior designers wish list next year.
1. Embossed tiles
Flat matte tiles definitely had their time to shine but arguably they can look quite dull and flat in some bathrooms. Choosing a tile with texture and that feels more tactile is going to be a popular alternative for 2024. California based interior designer Sarah Barnard explains that ‘embossed ceramic tiles offer endless texture possibilities, from delicate floral motifs to geometric forms. I love using embossed tiles paired with dramatic natural stone slabs’.
Using embossed tiles on the walls and oversized stone slabs on the floor creates a wonderful contrast, especially if you choose two tile designs that boast the same color palette but have a distinct difference in texture. This results in a cohesive bathroom design with lots of visual interest.
2. Three-dimensional clay tiles
Natural materials are synonymous with contemporary bathroom designs. To create a relaxing space that feels soothing and calming goes hand in hand with feeling close to nature. Sarah Barnard claims that ‘natural materials are ideal for bathroom remodelling projects because they help ground us with a visual connection to the natural world. One of my favorites is three-dimensional clay tiles with a smoked finish that results in a silvery sheen’.
Three-dimensional tiles are extremely tactile and add a noticeable extra layer to bathroom wall ideas. This statement design will evoke images of luxury hotel rooms and spas. So, if this is the look you want to create then 3D clay tiles may be the perfect style for you.
3. Square grid tiles
Simple, grid style tiles provide a clean and contemporary look. Offering the opposite effect to 3D or textured tiles, square grid tiles are totally flat featuring lots of grout lines.
A fuss-free white grid tile contrasted with black grout creates a bold contrasting look that is reminiscent of trendy restaurants or cafes in bustling Manhattan. Or, if you’re a fan of color then the simplicity of this tile design lends itself perfectly to a vibrant pop of sunshine yellow, red or green.
This bathroom tile trend may be simple, but being bold with colors of both tile and grout can make for a brilliant statement.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.
-
-
5 Ways to Add a Pantry to Even the Smallest of Kitchens — "A Little Creativity Adds So Much Storage"
Designers know how to add a pantry to a small kitchen - and they don't involve getting rid of something else to make room. The secrets to extra storage
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
These Are the 6 Best Feng Shui Tips We Learned in 2023 That We'll be Taking into the New Year
Follow these principles to help promote harmony inside your home in 2024
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
These Bathroom Colors Were Once Considered "Ugly" — Now They're Having a Renaissance in Modern Homes
Interior designers are choosing bathrooms in a unconventional array of colors - here they tell us why
By Portia Carroll Last updated
-
5 Colors Interior Designers Want to See You Use More in Your Home in 2024 - 'They're So Underutilized'
These interior designers' favorite shades touch on some of the biggest color trends of next year – and they're all part of a drive to go bold
By Ellen Finch Published
-
This wall color is what designers are choosing for 2024 for rooms that look more expensive
We've compiled a few of our favorite ideas that showcase the enduring appeal of one of this season's most-coveted colors
By Tessa Pearson Published
-
6 lighting ideas for minimalist homes that look incredible and make spaces feel so much less cluttered
Lighting may be the 'jewelry' of the home, but sometimes, for a more minimalist look, you need to take one piece off
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
Is brass on the way out? These are the 4 bathroom hardware trends designers are taking forward into 2024
Bathroom hardware trends come and go, but these are the main four trends that will be making waves as we approach 2024
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
We're calling it - dark, wall-to-wall carpet is the surprising flooring trend that we'll see making a comeback in 2024
Designers are turning to elegant, dark and moody carpet colors to elevate spaces and make them feel more extravagant
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
'It's the best way to make a home joyful' - this paint trend is the perfect idea to introduce color thoughtfully
Brightly painted door frames are the secret to a happier and more joyous home, we ask the experts how to get the look
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
5 window treatment trends that people with always-fashionable homes are choosing for 2024
The biggest window treatment trends that prove your windows offer more than just a view
By Oonagh Turner Published