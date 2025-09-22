This Color Forecaster Just Introduced Me to an Exciting Color Pairing I'd Never Considered for My Home Before

To be honest, I've never been a big fan of mint chocolate chip flavors — ice cream, chocolate bars... none of it. But mint green and chocolate brown as a color combination in the home? That's something I can get on board with. Specifically in the form of the newly released furniture range from MADE, which pairs mint table lamps with chocolate brown velvet armchairs. It's an unexpected combination that may just be enough to convert me.

For the brand's 15th anniversary, MADE has partnered with renowned color trend forecaster, Unique Style Platform, to develop a design-led palette that reimagines 15 of MADE's iconic pieces in bold new colorways. Inspired by the notion that memories are embedded within color, the collection explores the theory behind certain shades and how they influence the way we think, feel, and live.

Could mint and brown be the new rich color combination we're about to see in all the coolest homes? I spoke with the color forecaster behind the range to find out.

The two colors together feel contemporary, yet draw on retro-inspired colors for a familiar touch. Image credit: MADE Be bold in how you use and style this combination. Image credit: MADE

The eye-catching mint green and chocolate brown combination was born from a blend of contemporary trends and a drive to stay true to MADE's brand. Jane Kellock, creative director and founder of trend-forecasting company, USP, says, "We looked at the colors we'd predicted for AW25/26, and chose what we instinctively felt would work for MADE, bearing in mind their design handwriting and strong sense of color."

Deep chocolate browns and burgundies are very much in line with current interior design trends and even some of the latest color of the year predictions (see Graham & Browns Divine Damson, for example).

And there's something about brown and light blue together that is eye-catching and contemporary, but with a hint of nostalgia. Incorporating these colors onto furniture pieces like overstuffed chairs and high-gloss side tables captures that blend of modern and retro design.

For MADE and USP, "Using brown and deep berry tones as the basis for the combinations is a way to move on from grays and navy," says Jane. "We have seen a lot of grays and navy over the last few years, and we wanted to provide some refreshing alternatives that offer something new, but are still relatable."

Warm, cozy, and contemporary, this berry-brown-mint combination could be key to creating a welcoming home that is also bold, inspiring, and joyful.

MADE Jude Armchair in Chocolate Velvet £525 at made.com This overstuffed armchair is truly the star of the collection. This chocolate brown would make the perfect anchoring piece to then dot a few mint and blue decor around the space. MADE Lacy Side Table in Mint £169 at made.com High gloss is having a huge moment in interior design, and if you are looking for that one good thing to elevate your room, this just might be it. Too much color for you? There is a similar style in chocolate brown, too. MADE Tiana Lamp in Mint Green £60 at made.com This lamp was the piece that both stunned me and sold me on the mint and mocha/berry color combination. Burgundy and mint green is not a pairing you'd immediately expect to work, but they balance each other beautifully — especially in this unique shade shape.

Of course, decorating with color in 2025 and beyond encompasses way more than this, and there are other colors and pieces beyond just mint and chocolate that make this collection shine. Including the below.

MADE Terri Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set £35 at made.com Jane says, "The color combinations in the bedding, cushions and rugs help you plan how to use and style every piece in this collection." Not only to the colors work as duos, but combine them all for a colorful space that still feels warm and cozy. MADE Novara Swivel Accent Chair £375 at made.com "Considering how colors work on different surfaces, textures, and shapes was very crucial when choosing colors for this palette," says Jane. Use pieces like this salted caramel chair to underpin the palette before adding pops of softer blues and mint. MADE Piper Light in Cream £59 at made.com I love a statement table lamp. Anything that serves as an alternative to the big light while bringing maximum style is a win in my book. This futuristic cream lamp feels like a natural progression of the mushroom lamp.

With brown providing a grounding base and mint green slated to be one of the boldest accents for 2026, this collection from MADE teaches us to be a little bolder in the upcoming season.

"Always add your own individual, unique spin and don't overthink it," says Jane. "I'd like to think that this range will inspire people to experiment with bold, joyful colors."