Wait, I've Just Found This Cool 'Hanging' Wreath That's Giving Minimalist Christmas Vibes for Less Than £40 — So, Actually, Don't Wait

Who says wreaths need to be flat against a wall or door anyway? nkuku's hanging metal Christmas wreath has me planning my festive table setup already

alcove shelving with ornaments and presents wrapped in plain brown wrapping paper with part of a table in view with a platter of food a bottle of wine and some blurred twinkling lights setting the minimalist Christmas scene
(Image credit: nkuku)
Yes, Christmas is still a way off yet, but the reality is, great Christmas decor can't wait — blink and you miss it, the way Christmas decor is going out of stock earlier and earlier these days.

So, I have been doing some early festive decor hunting to see what stylish pieces are on the market, and that's when I came across nkuku's Natesa Hanging Wreath — a stunning metal Christmas wreath serving a minimalist Christmas dream.

Elegant, delicate, and handcrafted, this is the kind of piece that has me totally rethinking my Christmas wreath ideas. And for £35? I don't think it's going to be "hanging" around (sorry) in stock for long...

nkuku Natesa Hanging Wreath

Up close and personal with the iron detailing — minimalist Christmas decor at its finest.

(Image credit: nkuku)

I had never thought of having a horizontal hanging wreath before, but it really is a wonderful Christmas table centerpiece idea, and one which I am very keen to try out.

Our editor, Hugh Metcalf, is a fan of a hanging wreath and the design possibilities they bring: "I love these horizontal wreaths as a way to add a bit of festive coziness to a scheme, especially over a dining table where you've opted away from an overhead pendant.

"They bring down the ceiling height, make the dining table feel grounded, and the whole affair a lot more intimate. But you don't have to just limit it to a dining table — my mum has one she always puts up in her living room in the center of the room, and it makes for such a pretty focal point when you enter at Christmas time."

I like the idea of being able to mix it up as well — where you put it, and how you style it — depending on the decor theme you're going for. Keep the wreath as it is for minimalist vibes, or go all gung-ho with foliage, lights, decorations, the works, for a maximalist Christmas of dreams.

If you need a little inspiration, designer Katie Shute shares her trade-secret Christmas wreath decorating tips for styling the best-looking Christmas wreath.

nkuku Natesa Hanging Wreath
All it takes is a few key pieces of decor to set the mood for the festive season.
Image credit: nkuku
nkuku Natesa Hanging Wreath
The large version of the Natesa Hanging Wreath features an extra layer of adjoining circles.
Image credit: nkuku

If you're not completely sold on the horizontal hanging wreath style, but like the idea of having a more minimalist, metal Christmas wreath, nkuku has a whole selection of iron and brass wreaths, of which I have included my favorites below.

