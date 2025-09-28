Wait, I've Just Found This Cool 'Hanging' Wreath That's Giving Minimalist Christmas Vibes for Less Than £40 — So, Actually, Don't Wait

Yes, Christmas is still a way off yet, but the reality is, great Christmas decor can't wait — blink and you miss it, the way Christmas decor is going out of stock earlier and earlier these days.

So, I have been doing some early festive decor hunting to see what stylish pieces are on the market, and that's when I came across nkuku's Natesa Hanging Wreath — a stunning metal Christmas wreath serving a minimalist Christmas dream.

Elegant, delicate, and handcrafted, this is the kind of piece that has me totally rethinking my Christmas wreath ideas. And for £35? I don't think it's going to be "hanging" around (sorry) in stock for long...

nkuku Natesa Hanging Wreath - Brass £35 at nkuku When I first came across this stunning metal Christmas wreath, I did not think it was made of iron — the fact that it is makes it an even more excellent find, as it will be far more durable than its natural vine counterparts. Each piece of iron is hand-cut, shaped, and finished with a durable powder coating to prevent rusting — also making it suitable for covered outdoor spaces. Available in both large and small options, this statement piece will bring a chic decorative layer to your Christmas table decor ideas. And if you ever want to mix up your styling, you could add some foliage, like eucalyptus, or a set of string lights, like these Jsdoin Fairy Lights on Amazon.

Up close and personal with the iron detailing — minimalist Christmas decor at its finest. (Image credit: nkuku)

I had never thought of having a horizontal hanging wreath before, but it really is a wonderful Christmas table centerpiece idea, and one which I am very keen to try out.

Our editor, Hugh Metcalf, is a fan of a hanging wreath and the design possibilities they bring: "I love these horizontal wreaths as a way to add a bit of festive coziness to a scheme, especially over a dining table where you've opted away from an overhead pendant.

"They bring down the ceiling height, make the dining table feel grounded, and the whole affair a lot more intimate. But you don't have to just limit it to a dining table — my mum has one she always puts up in her living room in the center of the room, and it makes for such a pretty focal point when you enter at Christmas time."

I like the idea of being able to mix it up as well — where you put it, and how you style it — depending on the decor theme you're going for. Keep the wreath as it is for minimalist vibes, or go all gung-ho with foliage, lights, decorations, the works, for a maximalist Christmas of dreams.

If you need a little inspiration, designer Katie Shute shares her trade-secret Christmas wreath decorating tips for styling the best-looking Christmas wreath.

All it takes is a few key pieces of decor to set the mood for the festive season. Image credit: nkuku The large version of the Natesa Hanging Wreath features an extra layer of adjoining circles. Image credit: nkuku

Complete the Look

nkuku Irda Glass Small Tealight - Smoke Brown - Small (set of 3) £25 at nkuku Also available in Dark Emerald and Clear options, the Irda Glass Tealights set will give your table a delicate, warm glow. nkuku Kalai Ceramic Organic Shape Vase - Small £60 at nkuku Add some texture to your table with this organic shaped vase — keep it simple, as styled with the hanging wreath, or add some festive foliage to your display. nkuku Javanee Candle Holder - Antique Brass £30 at nkuku With small, medium and large varieties, the Antique Brass Javanee Candle Holders are a great way to add depth and a layered warm glow to your tablescape.

Alternative Nkuku Christmas Wreaths

If you're not completely sold on the horizontal hanging wreath style, but like the idea of having a more minimalist, metal Christmas wreath, nkuku has a whole selection of iron and brass wreaths, of which I have included my favorites below.

Now that you've started your Christmas shopping, don't miss out on Anthropologie's Christmas Houses, which are known to sell out super early — there's also a sneak peek of one of my Christmas village displays, plus some tips for building your own.