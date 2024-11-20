How Our Interiors Team Decorates at Christmas — See Inside Our Homes, and Shop the Look (Including a DIY Christmas Village)

We all have different decorating styles in our homes — and decorating at Christmas is no exception. Whether you prefer to lean more traditional with your festive decor or you like to embrace a more playful style for the holidays, the magic is in the details.

At Livingetc, we know a thing or two about those details, and to help you with your Christmas decorating ideas, I persuaded the team to send me pictures of how they decorate their homes for Christmas — and my, what a wonderful selection of inspirational and eclectic styles they are.

Without further ado, here are eight at-home Christmas spaces from our interiors team to rouse your holiday creativity — including where to buy Christmas decorations that best match the style of each look.

Look 1 — Getting Creative With Gypsophila

Hugh Metcalf — Editor

"The theme for this year was tonal neutrals (I don't have kids so I don't have to feel bad about having a beige Christmas), and we decorated our tree and fireplace with bunches of gypsophilia, spray painted in an ombre color palette, with matching spraypainted baubles arranged in a gradient up the tree. For the mantelpiece decor, the gypsophilia was dried out, then spray painted and put into two rolls of chickenwire — so simple!"

You can buy dried gypsophila in bulk like these bunches from Amazon. And if you like the look of having a Christmas tree in a pot, we have a whole page dedicated to Christmas trees in pots!

These simple taper candles, which come in a set of 6 from West Elm, would work really well for this sort of festive scheme.

Shape Studies Tabletop Trees View at West Elm Price: $39-59 These hand-thrown ceramic tabletop Christmas tree decorations are super stylish and come in small ($39), medium ($49), and large ($59) sizes — they're a contemporary nod to Christmas and perfect for a neutral theme. Vickerman Ornament Assortment (20 Per Box) View at Walmart Price: $29.38 For a neutral ombre look sans spray paint, these shatterproof ornaments could be just what you're looking for. Measuring 2.75", they come in four different finishes — shiny, matte, glitter, and sequin — and hold a 4.9/5 star rating following 88 reviews, They will be sure to add a touch of stylish sparkle to your tree. Radiant Star Beaded Christmas Tree Topper View at Balsam Hill Price: $69.99, Was: $99.99 Not quite the same as Hugh's glorious tree topper, but this beaded beauty from Balsam Hill brings the same elegant vibes. It has a 5-star rating from 25 reviews and comes with a detachable pole stand and zip ties to secure topper to tree (this is necessary — I've had many a falling out with my tree trying to attach my topper!).

Look 2 — Jazzing Up Stockings

Sarah Spiteri — Global Brand Director

(Image credit: Sarah Spiteri)

“I think everyone leans a little more traditional when it comes to Christmas decor — it’s hard to resist the pull of nostalgia and cherished traditions. For me, my two Liberty nutcrackers have been a staple for over 15 years, and they’re always the first decorations I bring out each year. They feel timeless and grounding amidst any other changes I make. Stockings, on the other hand, are where I love to switch things up. These ones are from Anthropologie, but I’m equally smitten with Kit Kemp’s designs and the hand-quilted stockings from MoMA, created in Brooklyn by Krista Marie Young.”

For a similar color check stocking to the ones featured in Sarah's home, this Eva & Co Signature Antler Check Christmas Stocking from Target is a good option.

O-Toys Wooden Nutcracker Ornaments View at Amazon Price: $46.99 This set of four 12" wooden nutcracker ornaments can also be bought individually (for $19.99) and are the perfect fireplace addition for the holidays — or, indeed, they will work perfectly in any space you wish to decorate, adding traditional Christmas charm. Hand Knit Cable Christmas Ornament View at Etsy Price: $16.87, Was: $22.50 Also available in red, this handmade wool ornament is unique and would make a lovely partner for your stocking arrangement. It measures 4.5" and is made of shatterproof acrylic. Pair both colors together for a similar style to Sarah's. Krista Marie Young Hand-Quilted Christmas Stocking View at MoMA Design Store Price: $75 Sarah explained how she mixes up her stockings and that she is smitten with Krista Marie Young's hand-quilted designs, and this one is so fun! Made from cotton and with Krista's signature squiggle quilting and hand-pieced fabric patchwork, each piece is unique and will bring joyful color to your holiday home. (17" H x 7” W)

Look 3 — Leaning Into Cozy Decor

My Christmas Decor (Debbie Black — Managing Editor)

(Image credit: Debbie Black)

The snug is my favorite room in the house — precisely because it is just that: snug. I love being cozy, and this space, particularly in the winter months with the fire on, is coziness personified. My Christmas fireplace is all about twinkly lights — from the light-up mini ceramic houses to the pre-lit garland, the mantel becomes its own little winter scene that I like to mix up each year. Snuggled under a blanket with the flames flickering in the background, it always feels so magical this time of year.

Stoneware Village With LED Lights View at Wayfair Price: $48.99, Was: $57.99 This stoneware village has interior LED lights and features gold electroplated details — they will be sure to bring the magic to your festive decorating scheme. (3.5 inches L x 3.5 inches W x 6.25 inches H) 9ft. Snowy Bedford Pine Garland with LED Lights View at Wayfair Price: $44.99, Was: $88.99 This garland is slightly thicker than mine — but I'm here for it. Pre-lit and adorned with artificial berries, pinecones, and snow, it will instantly lift your mantel decor this Christmas. It has a 4.6-star rating from 468 reviews and is almost 50% off right now! 2 Piece Mango Wood Tree Accents Set View at Wayfair Price: $43,99, Was: $49.99 Full of festive charm, this set of hand-crafted mango wood Christmas tree decorations are simple, yet elegant and bring an element of nature into your scheme. (Trees measure 8"L x 1.5"W x 14.25"H, 6"L x 1.5"W x 10"H)

Look 5 — A DIY Christmas Village

My Christmas Village

(Image credit: Debbie Black)

I'm quite sure I like my DIY Christmas village more than my kids... I am obsessed with all things 'mini' and I love how I can make the village a little different every year. It was also a much smaller village when I first started, slowly adding a house or two each year, and I'm sure I will still buy more this year! My Christmas village actually sits within a cubby of my bookcase, and those "hills" are piles of books (the rest of the books get put away until the holiday season is over). I use (and reuse) cotton wool for the snow, but you can also buy an LED fake snow blanket, like this one from Amazon, to light up your scene a bit more.

Amazon's Christmas village selection also includes everything you need to create your very own Christmas village, just the way you want it. I've highlighted some options below to get you started.

Christmas Village Building View at Walmart Price: $39.99 I am obsessed with this bed and breakfast building by Moments in Time and want to add it to my collection stat! It has LED lights and a solid 4.7-star rating from 47 reviews. (8.5" H X 8.3" W X 5.5" D) 30pcs Mini Christmas Trees View at Walmart Price: $13.99, Was: $24.99 This set includes 30 sisal bottle brush trees of varying sizes with wooden bases and has a 4.5-star rating from 96 reviews — the perfect addition to your Christmas village. (5 sizes 2.3-5.2 inch Lantern Street Lamp, Set of 8 View at Amazon Price: $18.66, Was: $19.99 How sweet are these Lemax battery-operated gas lanterns? You'll need a power adaptor for these, too, like this 4.5V Power Adapter for Christmas accessories on Amazon — honestly, I'm going to need to expand my Christmas village over more shelves this year...

Though I won't lie, as much as I love my DIY Christmas village, I am pretty obsessed with Anthropologie's paper holiday village houses, too!

Look 5 — Thinking Outside the Box

Emma Bresilin — Interiors Editor

(Image credit: Emma Breislin)

"Okay, I have to admit something: I don't usually decorate for the holidays. But before you label me a Grinch, let me explain. My family lives all over the place, which means I'm usually traveling for the holidays, and never in my own home. Therefore, it's just never been a priority to decorate it. But, for the first year in my own place, it felt wrong not to do anything, so I did this. It took me 10 minutes, using a sculptural branch I found on the side of the road, some tinsel, and hot glue. I loved it, and kept it up well beyond New Year's Eve, too!"

These silver tinsel icicles from Walmart would be just the thing to recreate this festive styling idea — and don't forget a glue gun! This Gorilla Dual Temp Mini Hot Glue Gun Kit on Amazon is top-rated with a 4.7/5 star rating after over 38,000 reviews. And, of course, to display your snazzy branches, I've featured some similar decorative vases below.

Artisan Studio Handcrafted Ceramic Collection View at Pottery Barn Price: $46.99, Was: $79 (13.25"H) This brown, rustic vase is effortlessly stylish — each vase is sculpted and painted by hand, so no two pieces will be exactly the same. It's also watertight, so you could use it for fresh blooms once the festive season is over. Cognac Ceramic Vase by Drew Barrymore View at Walmart Price: $12.88 Another ceramic beauty, this time from the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection at Walmart. It has a 4.7/5 star rating from 36 reviews and will be sure to add a touch of sophisticated charm to your space (Christmas decorating or otherwise). Burgundy Red Matt Textured Vase View at Etsy Price: $25.41, Was: $31.76 In an on-trend burgundy hue, this matte textured, hand-painted glass vase would perfectly house your Christmas decor arrangement — while remaining a stylish item throughout the rest of the year.

Look 6 — Highlighting the Exterior

Lindsey Davis — Content Director, Ecommerce

(Image credit: Lindsey Davis)

"Despite living in a cottage I hate anything too twee — even in the holiday period — so I keep it simple with Christmas lights in my windows and around my porch. The upstairs sash features the Osby Star Trio from Lights4Fun, then I have a set of fairy lights suited for outdoor use (also from Lights4Fun) on the porch. In the bay window, I have a set of cookie cutter lights (no longer available, but an easy DIY using gingerbread cutters from Amazon). These are all battery powered so outlets are not an issue. Warm white is a must for me, but whatever you choose, make sure you get the same color temperature for each set for a unified look when choosing multiple sets of lights for your scheme."

For a similar star lighting set, these LED Christmas star decorations from Amazon would work nicely.

Vermont White Spruce Bordeaux Foliage View at Balsam Hill Price: $149, Was: $229 (32") Also available in 26" ($129) and 48" ($299) this beauty from Balsam Hall adorned with burgundy pomegranates is pre-lit with clear LED lights — set on a natural vine frame, it features primarily True Needle® foliage. What a way to greet your guests at the door. Fresh Grevillea & Baby Blue Eucalyptus View at Pottery Barn Price: $59 (16") Or if you prefer a fresh wreath, this one by Pottery Barn, made with grevillea and baby blue eucalyptus is a stunning alternative (I'm imagining the smell coming from the eucalyptus as I'm writing...). It's also available in 12" ($49.50) and 20" ($69). Triple Berry Live Wreath View at Williams Sonoma Price: $79.95 (12") This live wreath is filled with clusters of berries — pink pepperberries, white tallow berries, and blue juniper berries — surrounded by fir and seeded eucalyptus leaves. Handcrafted from a family-owned farm in California's Salinas Valley, this one is truly special.

Look 7 — Stylishly Using Leftover Ornaments

Amiya Baratan — News Writer

(Image credit: Amiya Baratan)

"Looking at this pretty picture, you might be wondering if our tree is bare and the answer is no. Having collected baubles across lots of holidays and the yearly visit aimed at adding to the collection, we have accumulated plenty of beautiful ornaments that often end up sitting in storage once there’s no more space left on the tree. But instead of leaving them forgotten (which is so not in tune with the festive spirit), we choose to display them unconventionally. In ornate bowls, stylish plates, shallow planters, and more, you’ll find shining glass baubles that subtly signify the onset of the festive season. These Christmassy decorations may come in whispers but they’re no less enamoring than the rest. This year, my aunt paired them with tapered candles and mini trees by the living room so guests could feel the festive joy waft over them within just a few minutes of being seated. And if you’re lucky enough to spot them catch the light, you’ll be witness to the magical reflections they gently cast."

Bottlebrush Tabletop Trees (Set of 6) View at West Elm Price: $49 These sisal and wood Christmas tabletop trees will bring an instant hit of festive fun to your indoor holiday decor, while also adding texture and depth with the varying heights. (5"diam. x 15"h (largest)) Fontes Oval Decorative Aluminum Bowl View at Wayfair Price: $60.99, Was: $192 I know this is a different style to the decorative bowl featured in Amiya's picture, but when I came across it, I couldn't not include it — oval and shinier though it may be, it would perfectly display your leftover ornaments, turning them into the most stylish centerpiece. With a 4.9 star rating after 19 reviews and at almost 70% off, I would run, not walk... 3 Piece Gold Christmas Tree Ornaments View at Wayfair Price: $75.99, Was: $84.99 Made of quality poly-stone, these Christmas tree ornaments will serve you well for years to come and will add elegance and style to any tabletop — or fireplace holiday arrangement. (Overall: 13.25'' H X 5.25'' W X 3'' D)

Look 8 — Embracing Natural Foliage

Olivia Wolfe — News Writer

(Image credit: Olivia Wolfe)

"This is actually a picture I took of my mom's table this past Christmas — she is a pro at all things decor-related, and her home is so, so beautifully decorated (it is where my love of interiors came from). My mom's name is Camille Wolfe. Here is a quote from her:"

"I love the holidays and spending time with my family, especially at the dinner table where we are together in conversation. That is why creating a festive tablescape is easily one of my favorite ways to decorate for the season. Blue and white is a staple in my dinnerware collection, and a fun touch to incorporate with the Spode Christmas china. Mixing the silver, Christmas china, and blue and white feels Christmassy while keeping some personal touches! I cut the Magnolia leaves from our yard and dotted them with some red branches for an easy centerpiece. I like to keep the centerpiece and silver candle holders up throughout the season, then set the plates and Christmas glassware up when it's time to host."

China Village Handmade Pot Planter View at Wayfair Price: $93.99, Was: $140 This terracotta handmade pot planter from China Village is a great way to display natural foliage for your Christmas table centerpiece. (7.5'' H X 6'' W X 14.5'' D) Hamptons Three Arm Silver Candelabra View at Amazon Price: $27.26 An alternative to the real deal, this three-arm candelabra is handcrafted of silver aluminum nickel and will fit any standard-size taper candle. An easy way to instantly add a dose of elegance to your tablescape. (10.25" H) Blue and White Vase Set of 3 View at Amazon Price: $19.28 More 'mini' things! So I'm obviously in love with this set of three blue and white porcelain, vintage style vases! These would pair perfectly with the China Village pot planter, too. (1.57"L x 1.57"W x 5.51"H)

I hope you enjoyed stepping into our festive homes and that you now have a few more ideas up your sleeve for your own Christmas decorating plans this year. For some more ideas, check out our piece on how to make your house more Christmassy.