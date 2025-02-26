How to Declutter a Dining Room — So You Can Actually Eat Meals at the Table Like You're Supposed to
No appetite for a dining room filled with clutter? These 6 tips will help you clear up this space in no time at all
If you don't use your dining room every day, it can become your home's biggest offender for clutter build-up. Piles of folded laundry destined for the closet, important letters you haven't filed away, opened parcels that you haven't found space for yet —those are just a few things that sit on my dining room table that aren't meant to be there. So what's the secret to decluttering a dining room?
When you think of decluttering a home, the dining room might not be the first space that comes to mind. However, considering its role in entertaining guests and hosting meals, this task should definitely make it to your to-do list.
Wondering where to begin? Well, the experts have given us the lowdown on how to easily cut clutter from this room. And all it takes are these six simple steps.
1. Start with a Clear Vision
Cara Palmer, founder of Organize Every Room, tells us that before removing even a single item from your dining room, you should first envision how you want to use this room.
"Is it strictly for formal dining, or does it double as a workspace or homework station?" she probes. "Understanding the room's primary and secondary functions helps guide your decluttering decisions."
So at the start of your dining room decluttering journey, Cara recommends taking photos of the space from different angles to help you see it objectively. This seemingly simple step will provide clarity on how to move ahead.
Cara Palmer is the founder of OrganizeEveryRoom.com and a home organization expert who specializes in creating functional, sustainable storage solutions. Her organization strategies are regularly featured in leading publications, including Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, Homes and Gardens, The Spruce, Taste of Home, and Livingetc.
2. Relocate Non-Dining Items First
If you're not careful, your dining room can become a catch-all for an assortment of items that simply don't belong.
For instance, let's say you spend some time tapping into your artistic side and your craft supplies get piled to the side. Or perhaps you take a work call from your dining table and paperwork ends up sitting stacked for longer than it should.
"I find it important to focus on your goal of returning every room in your space to its stated intention," says decluttering expert Ben Soreff. "The dining room should be a place that only serves that function. So set aside the time to sort, review, and distribute the misplaced items."
And if you're looking for an expert-approved technique to help you with this step, we can't recommend the library cart method enough.
Ben Soreff is a partner at House to Home Organizing. He is originally from Portland, Maine and used to work in film & TV Production. Ben graduated from Skidmore College and has experience with Level 5 Hoarders.
3. Evaluate Your Tabletop and Decorative Items
According to Cara, dining tables often accumulate decorative objects that can make the space feel cluttered. And while we love a good table-bound centerpiece, there is a thin line between dressing and overdressing to the point of disruption.
"Remove everything from the table and sideboard surfaces, then selectively return only items that enhance the room's function and aesthetic," says Cara. "A good rule of thumb is to limit decorative groupings to three items maximum, varying in height for visual interest while maintaining simplicity."
And if you enjoy the minimal aesthetic that comes with a bare table, you can always opt for a chic hanging centerpiece instead.
4. Streamline Your Serveware
As far as dining room storage goes, Cara points out that these units typically tend to host serving dishes, platters, and special-occasion items. However, she explains that it's important to be honest about which pieces you actually use.
"Seasonal dinnerware and glasses can quickly overwhelm dining room storage. If you have multiple sets, consider keeping just one complete set that brings you joy and works for most occasions," she notes. "Also consider implementing the 'one in, one out' rule aka the mailbox decluttering method for future acquisitions."
If you have a vast collection of serveware that holds sentimental value, you can always stow them away in a hosting closet for easy reach.
5. Address Your Table Furnishings
If you're like us and you have a weak spot for adorable table-dressing accessories, then it's fair to say that you probably have an impressive selection to pick from.
However, the one (dare we say) downside to a beautiful collection of table linens is that it can quickly contribute to the clutter in your dining room. This can be especially detrimental if you're working with a small apartment dining room.
"Sorting through tablecloths, runners, placemats, and cloth napkins is an important part of decluttering your dining room," says Cara. "Keep only those you genuinely use and love. Don't forget to donate outdated linens and recycle stained and torn furnishings."
6. Make a Habit of Surface Scanning
Whether you're decluttering your kitchen or clearing your living room, the key to ensuring that your home is consistently in order is maintenance. So Cara recommends developing the habit of doing a quick 'surface scan' after meals and entertaining.
"This two-minute practice involves clearing all horizontal surfaces of anything that doesn't belong in the dining room," she explains. "Make it a family ritual to return the dining room to its decluttered state before bedtime."
By running your sight over your dining room every now and then and quickly sorting through the space in real time, you can reduce the need for decluttering sessions and enjoy the room to the fullest.
Price: £7.99
Format: Paperback
If you appreciate a step-by-step approach to tackling the clutter in your home, Mind Over Clutter by Nicola Lewis will make a great addition to your library.
Price: £8.74
Format: Hardcover
Enlisting large amounts of time to declutter a space is not a one-size-fits-all technique. So if you prefer to clear clutter in bursts, the 10-Minute Declutter is the perfect read for you.
FAQs
What Should I Remove First When Decluttering?
When decluttering a dining room, Cara tells us that the best first move is to immediately remove 'transit items'. "This includes belongings that are passing through or temporarily stored in the dining room but don't truly belong there," she explains. "Think paper items like mail, magazines, work documents, electronic devices and their accessories, items from other rooms, unfinished projects and seasonal decorations from past holidays."
By removing these non-dining items first, Cara finds that you'' notice an immediate improvement to the visual appearance of the space. "Addressing these obvious misplacements first is psychologically rewarding, creating momentum for making more nuanced decisions about dining-specific items," she notes.
"Once you have cleared the obvious non-dining items, assess the dining-specific items that have accumulated beyond what you need or use. This two-phase approach makes the process less overwhelming and more systematic."
As far as the dining room goes, we'd wager that it's one of the more important spaces to maintain. Whether you're hosting your friends or cherishing meals with loved ones, it's meant to be a convivial space for all to convene. And clutter gets in the way of just that.
So by keeping yourself accountable in the present and penciling in some time to declutter your dining room now, you can ensure that this space is guest-ready and dine-friendly.
So happy decluttering and bon appetit!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Lone Fox’s Latest DIY? Reviving a 17th-Century Classic — Inside Drew Michael Scott’s Collab With Joon Loloi
Verdure tapestries once hung on castle walls — now, thanks to Drew, they’re rolling out under your feet
By Julia Demer Published
-
10 Vintage IKEA Pieces That Have Become Valuable Cult Favorites
If you ever spy one of these IKEA classics hidden in the back of a secondhand store or estate sale — buy it
By Virginia Chamlee Published
-
This Tiny Brass Fixing Will Fix Your Small Entryway Woes — It's Extra Storage Made Discreet and Stylish
If you have a small closet and need a helping hand (or hook), trust that this chic Amazon buy will put your organizational woes to rest
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
"I'm a Houseplant Expert — Here's How I Stay On Top of My Plant Care Schedule to Keep Them Looking Healthy"
With over 20 houseplants to take care of, this expert has mastered her routine and is happy to share her secrets
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Which Are the Best Houseplants for Releasing Oxygen? 7 Picks That Will Bring a Sense of Freshness to Your Home
Breathe new life into your home with indoor plants that will 'cleanse' your space at the same time
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Turns Out, All the Best Hosts Have 'Hosting Closets' — 5 Ways I'm Building My Own for When Guests Drop by
Be it spontaneous guests or planned parties, these tips for keeping your hosting closet organized will be a lifesaver in any case
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
The Flower of the Moment? This Glossy-Headed Plant Is the Unexpected Pick That Feels 'Artistic' and 'Edgy'
You might know anthurium best as a Christmas plant, but there are all different types, many of which have become the new darling of the most exciting floral designers
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
It's the Year of the Wood Snake — Here’s What You Should Be Doing at Home to Harness Feng Shui
What's the vibe for 2025? Wood elements, serpentine crystals, and fire energy, say our Feng Shui experts
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Good Organizers Swear By the 'Library Cart Method' for Keeping Your Home Tidy — So How Does It Work?
A rolling cart a day keeps the organization at bay
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
All Bonsai Trees Are Beautiful, but Each Type Has Its Own Distinct Charm —These Are 6 of Our Favorites
The art of bonsai creates elegant natural landscapes that will uplift your space
By Sarah Wilson Published