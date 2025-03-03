9 Things You Can Do to Organize Your Dining Room That Will Make the Whole Space Work So Much Better

Whether you have your hosting hat on or you're sharing a casual meal with family, curating a charming dining atmosphere is a concept that's meant to be an evergreen presence in a dining room.

One of the most common culprits to sabotage the ambiance in this space happens to be haphazard storage and mountains of clutter. So once you have crossed decluttering your dining room off your to-do list, a thorough organization is all that's standing between you and a restaurant-style dining room.

Here's how experts transform dining rooms from untidy catch-alls to cozy entertainment-ready spaces.

1. Create a Functional Storage System

Start off strong by identifying the storage system that makes your space work in your favor. (Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Studio Sven)

According to professional home organizer Di Ter Avest a well-organized dining room, with a functional storage system in place, can make you feel more in control and less stressed.

"Consider a buffet, sideboard, or hutch to store tableware, linens, and serving dishes," she says. "Use drawer dividers for napkin rings and utensils, and baskets to corral smaller items like candles and coasters."

She assures that this system will not only keep your dining room tidy but also make it easier to find what you need when you need it.

2. Incorporate a Bar Cart

No large dining room is complete without a bar cart ready and at the waiting. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Arabella Drake, organization expert and co-founder of Ankersen Drake, tells us that one of the best dining room storage buys to enlist help from is the humble bar cart.

"A stylish bar cart provides functional storage for glassware, bottles, and cocktail essentials," she notes. "While also keeping them easily accessible and movable for entertaining."

While perusing bar carts, remember to pick a piece of furniture that is sturdy and chic, with ample space for systematic storage.

3. Keep Your Table Clear (Except for a Styled Centerpiece)

If there's any room that deserves a minimalist approach, it's the dining room. (Image credit: HDP Photography. Design: NC Design & Architecture)

"It's tempting to let the dining table become a drop zone, but keeping it clear makes a huge difference," says Di. "A 'no clutter' rule can significantly improve the visual appeal of your dining room."

She finds that a simple, stylish dining table centerpiece, like a vase with fresh flowers or a bowl of fruit, makes the table feel inviting without adding clutter.

So if you're organizing your dining room, try to keep your table space clear of any excessive décor — no matter how cute,

4. Designate a Spot for Special Occasion Items

Your Easter napkins, Thanksgiving dishes, and Christmas linens need a space all their own. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten)

If you're wondering what to put in a small dining room besides a table, a designated space for special occasion items should be your top priority.

"Your fancy dishes, seasonal table decor, or serving pieces you only use occasionally, should be stored up high or in a less accessible cabinet," says Di.

"For instance, your fine china, holiday-themed table settings, or large serving platters could be stored in these areas. Keep everyday items within easy reach so you're not constantly shuffling things around."

5. Introduce Decorative Storage That Blends In

Don't settle for clunky design-lacking storage — no way, no how. (Image credit: Nicole England. Design: Studio Minosa)

Di rightly points out that nowadays dining rooms tend to double as a multipurpose space, like a homework station or makeshift work-from-home space.

As a solution for small space dwellers, she recommends using decorative storage to keep things looking polished. "Lidded baskets, stylish cabinets, or hidden drawers in your buffet can keep supplies tucked away while maintaining a cohesive look," she adds.

And you can always administer a hosting closet for spontaneous guests and last-minute get-togethers.

6. Organize Inventory by Labelling Storage

Keeping an inventory of your dining room supplies is the trick up your sleeve any good host would envy. (Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Tantalus Studio)

When it comes to classic dining room organization tips that will forever remain trusty and efficient, labeling inventory is at the top of the list.

"Store and label tableware, napkins, and serving essentials with both the item name and quantity," says Arabella. "This makes it easy to see at a glance what’s available, ensuring you choose options that match the number of guests."

No longer will you have a dinner table clad in mismatched serveware or suffer the consequence of reaching into your dining room buffet only to come up one cutlery set short.

7. Utilize Open Shelving for Chic Displays

After all, there's no harm in letting your guests admire your impressive collection of serveware. (Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: En Masse Architecture & Design)

While it's best to keep most of your dining room items stowed away and out of sight, Arabella points out that there are some exceptions to this rule.

"I recommend storing your favorite glassware, dinnerware, and accessories in a stylish cabinet or on open shelves," she says. "This will flawlessly add character while keeping your dining items perfectly accessible."

While styling your dining room shelving, consider this storage real estate as precious space and only showcase items that can double as décor. Think beautiful china, colorful glassware, and any funky dinnerware that adds to the allure of the space.

8. Give Every Item a Home

No dish goes unorganized — that's a mantra that's worth getting behind. (Image credit: HDP Photography. Design: NC Design & Architecture)

"One of the best ways to maintain an organized dining room is to make sure everything has a designated spot," says Di — and she's absolutely spot on.

"When something has a place in your dining room, it becomes much easier to put it away," she says. "And that simply means that you'll have less clutter piling up over time."

The last thing you want is small heaps of random items strewn about your dining room, ruining the restaurant-style ambiance you worked so hard to curate.

9. Make it Easy to Set the Table

Organize with the aim of setting your table without an ounce of stress in sight. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Suzanna Hunt Architect)

Although we love a design-focused space, it's equally important to streamline this room for the service it aims to provide — dining. And the first step to prepare for a meal is setting the table.

"A well-organized dining room should make setting the table a breeze, even for the kids," says Di. "Keep placemats, napkins, and silverware in a nearby drawer or sideboard."

She tells us that this simple setup will make meals much more enjoyable and a lot less stressful, allowing you to focus on the company and the food.

FAQs

What Should You Store in a Dining Room?

"I find that no dining room is complete without everyday essentials like Tableware, cutlery, and napkins. Plus, you can't forget serving pieces like platters, bowls, and serving utensils for entertaining," says Arabella.

She also recommends housing linens like tablecloths, runners, placemats, and glassware including wine glasses, tumblers, and specialty drinkware in this space. And if you have the luxury of space, she suggests storing décor and seasonal items like candles, centerpieces, and occasional-use tableware in your dining room as well.

Dining room organized? Check. Now, all that's left to do is adopt simple measures to keep this space in check. For instance, Arabella recommends using the 'one in, one out rule', also known as the mailbox method.

"You can also store smartly by keeping frequently used items in easy-to-access spots and seasonal pieces tucked away," she says. "And scheduling daily and weekly resets like quick tidy-ups after meals and a weekly refresh to maintain the space effortlessly."

That way you'll have an immaculate dining space that will make any meal feel hearty and home-chic.