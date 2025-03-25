Should You Buy an IKEA Kitchen? Here's What a Professional Designer Thinks of This Budget Kitchen Brand

"Should I buy an IKEA kitchen?" This is a question I've also asked myself during my small kitchen renovation journey. The renovation process is important, and of course, it takes time. It's essential to consider what brands are available and whether they fit your budget. And yes, for a while, IKEA was on my list.

IKEA is the Swedish powerhouse for all things furniture and home essentials. I mean, it's a place you can't help but love. But what about IKEA's kitchens? Are they really worth the investment, and can they withstand the test of time?

To find out if these flatpack kitchens are worth it, I spoke to an interior designer and kitchen expert to get the lowdown on all things IKEA. Here's what they had to say about it.

Are IKEA Kitchens Worth It?

While browsing the IKEA website, you can choose from a few options — you can even select the style you want, from modern kitchens to traditional and shaker-style kitchens. IKEA's online kitchen planner allows you to play around with the styles and colors until you're satisfied with a layout that works for you and your home.

The brand also has four base designs you can choose from — this includes:

METOD: This is IKEA's flagship product.

ENHET: This is a budget-friendly option with many designs available.

KNOXHULT: A minimal and clean design choice for bigger kitchens.

SUNNERSTA: A mini kitchen for all your small kitchen idea needs.

But is it really worth the investment? Interior designer and kitchen expert Tommy Kebbson, from Kebbson & Co, tells us: "An IKEA kitchen can be a great option if affordability and simple installation are key for you. It’s also a great option if you are looking for easy planning, as you can find most of your kitchen needs in one place, as well as online planning tools and experts in-store."

However, Tommy says as affordable as it may be, the quality may not be the best out in the market. "The quality is not always the highest, so it may not last as long as other options, which for us is one of the biggest drivers," explains Tommy. "Although it’s off the peg, IKEA has a fantastic range of unit options to fit your space. I would tread carefully if your home is unusually arranged."

Tommy says it all depends on your needs whether an IKEA kitchen is right for you, but he adds: "There is nothing inherently wrong with going with this option, you just need to know what your needs are. But we personally don't believe the units are always the most important part. Mixing up an Ikea kitchen with a porcelain worktop, like a Neolith slab, would be a really clever way of achieving a fairly lux look."

What Are the Pros and Cons of IKEA Kitchens?

As loved as IKEA may be, there are a few pros and cons to consider when it comes to its kitchens.

The Pros:

Affordable: "IKEA kitchens are generally a lot more affordable than other options, such as a private designer or more expensive materials," says Tommy.

Simple to Install: Easy to use and Install, Tommy says, "This is great for someone who wants a quick and easy installation, especially if they are installing their kitchen themselves."

Great customer service: "Because you are buying an entire, or most, of your kitchen from a well-recognized home and furniture store, you have the peace of mind of customer service in case something goes wrong," explains Tommy. "You will also have more chance of finding replacements or replicas from the same place as well."

The Cons:

Less flexibility: Compared to customized kitchen plans, Tommy says you have less flexibility and personal customization. "This can also lead to many people having the same kitchens, or aspects in their kitchen."

Prone to wear and tear: "IKEA cabinets are usually made with particleboard, and while generally quite sturdy, they are more prone to wear and tear over time in comparison to more expensive woods or materials," the expert adds.

Limited finish and color options: Lastly, Tommy tells us that: "IKEA kitchens are great for quickly being able to pick everything you need in one place. However, this also means that there tend to be limited finish and color options." He says this can be fine for many people, "but it may mean you can’t find everything you need in one place. That being said, I'm aware of a few companies that exist purely to vamp up IKEA products."

IKEA kitchens are still a great investment if you're looking to save money, so ensure you do your research before you commit!

How Much Does an IKEA Kitchen Cost on Average?

How much does a kitchen cost from IKEA, then? The price depends on the size, style, and finish you choose. So, when choosing your kitchen, you have to think about exactly what you want.

"It completely depends on the size of your kitchen, what exactly you are getting installed, the finish, as well as so many other factors, explains Tommy. "However, it is estimated that an IKEA kitchen generally runs anywhere between £5,000 and £30,000."

"Again, this is generally speaking, as costs can differ greatly between add-ons, sizing, and different aspects of the kitchen itself," Tommy adds.

FAQs

How Do IKEA kitchens Compare to Other Kitchen Makers?

"IKEA kitchens can be a great option for those wanting a budget-friendly, easily installed kitchen; however, in comparison to other kitchen makers, you have fewer customization options, generally speaking," says Tommy.

If you're looking for bespoke, IKEA is probably not the best option for you.

Ash McCullough, Lead Designer, Blakes London tells us: "A custom-designed kitchen offers more than just aesthetic appeal; it ensures optimal functionality tailored to your space. Off-the-shelf kitchens come in fixed sizes, which inevitably means there will be compromises in style and practicality. A custom kitchen, however, is crafted to fit your home's proportions, which immediately provides harmony and cohesiveness to the space upon which you can then build the rest of the design."

With a custom kitchen, Ash says "awkward spaces and unique layouts become opportunities for clever, space-maximising solutions, like hidden breakfast stations under stairs, or tall units that sit flush with ceilings. And guiding you through the process is an expert designer who will help you optimise your space and budget to maximise both to your specific needs."

Ash continues: "It's important to distinguish between custom and bespoke. Many 'bespoke' kitchens are simply minor tweaks to standard designs, offering little more than a premium price. A truly custom kitchen is tailored entirely to your vision and budget, starting with a blank canvas to create a space that fits you perfectly."

With a wide range of kitchen brands to choose from, we know that finding the right one that fits your space takes time, research, and, of course, investment. So, it's important to take your time when renovating your space.

Take note of how much a new kitchen costs, too. Trust us — this will make your renovation journey a whole lot easier.