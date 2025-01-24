5 Things People With Low Energy Bills Always Design Into Their Homes That Make Rooms More Beautiful, Too

Designing a home is an exciting process from start to finish, but it can also be extremely stressful. If you’re currently in the thick of designing your home, either by yourself or in collaboration with an interior designer, you may want to consider your project's carbon footprint.

There are many design choices you can commit to that will save you money each month. From maximizing natural light to utilizing plants around the home — you might be surprised by the chic yet effective energy-saving tips you can use.

To learn more, we spoke to experts who shared ways to save energy that will benefit your home and wallet.

1. Install Energy Efficient Windows

Important energy-saving features such as windows and doors are usually decided before renovation — with the help of an architect and a structural engineer if necessary. Finding sustainable and energy-saving solutions, such as window treatments, will help you save on your energy bills.

Robin Olascoaga, principal designer at RMBO Studio, says, "Dual or triple pane glass windows will improve energy efficiency in your home by keeping your space cooler in the summer months and warmer in winter."

Robin continues: "Replacing windows is an investment, but one that will show you big returns in the long run, both in energy bill cost savings and higher resale value of your home."

Robin Olascoaga Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal Designer With two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, including 14 years producing elevated weddings, social gatherings and lifestyle branded events, Robin has built a strong foundation in creating extraordinary environments that serve people well, build connection and that leave indelible positive impressions.

2. Maximize Natural Light

One of the best smart design choices you can make to save on your energy bills is to maximize the natural light that’s available in your home; this includes the living room, entryway, and different spots around your space.

Anna Vasiltsova, founder of Anna Design, suggests "adding skylights to bring in natural sunlight, which reduces the need for artificial lighting during the day. Skylights also create beautiful shadow patterns, adding character to your space."

Robin goes on to explain, "In the Northern Hemisphere, south-facing windows will maximize sunlight in your home, reducing the need for artificial lighting during the daytime. In colder climates, south-facing windows can also provide passive solar heating and reduce the need to run your heater."

"When possible, I like to orient home offices and playrooms in areas with southern exposure so as to maximize natural light during the daytime, when those spaces will be most used," Robin adds.

Anna Vasiltsova Social Links Navigation Head designer and founder Anna Vasiltsova’s approach toward interior design has been heavily inspired by the cities she has lived in. From the historical elegance of European architecture to the minimalist yet sophisticated aesthetics of Asian design, Anna has absorbed a wealth of diverse influences.

3. Utilize Plants Around the Home

A great design addition that won’t break the bank is to utilize plants to reduce your energy bills. There are range of indoor flowering plants need little to no sunlight or even cold-tolerant indoor plants — ideal for those frosty days. "Install a green wall or vertical garden indoors to provide insulation. The plants create a barrier that helps maintain a consistent indoor temperature," says Anna.

She goes on to say, "Use dense clusters of plants near cooler zones. The collective mass of plants can act as a temperature buffer. Place plants with broad leaves near windows or sunlit areas to act as natural shades, reducing heat penetration."

Rubber Tree View at The Sill Price: $59 This lush rubber plant arrives in a 5" wide nursery grow pot and measures between 10"-15". It comes in a gorgeous avocado color and in 4 different planter types. Braided Benjamina Ficus Tree View at Fast Growing Trees Price: $78.95 This Braided Benjamina Ficus Tree from Fast Growing Trees is available in 4 different sizes and can thrive beautifully in full to partial sunlight. Snake Plant Laurentii View at The Sill Price: $199 This stunning Feng Shui plant comes in 3 sizes, planters and colors. It arrives in a nursery grow that can seamlessly fit into your homes décor.

4. Use Window Coverings

Are new windows not an option for you right now? Try and rethink your window treatments and coverings to see if you can make them any more energy efficient.

"In lieu of installing new energy efficient windows, which are costly, window coverings strategically placed in southern exposure windows can be a lifesaver in the warmer months," explains Robin. "My favorite option is a light-filtering Roman shade, which allows natural light in but protects from hot sunlight baking a room."

Want to add this designer's favorite to your home? This Belgian Flax Cordless Light Filtering Roman Shade from Home Depot will do the job, or this Roman Shade for Windows from Amazon.

5. Opt for Smart Lighting Controls

A design element that can really help keep your energy bills down is incorporating smart lighting throughout your home. "Smart lighting controls are a great asset to any sustainable home. Use dimmers, motion sensors or timers to reduce the use of unnecessary lighting," says Anna.

Work with an interior designer to plan out a smart lighting system throughout your home which can be controlled by your smartphone. This way, you’ll be able to have full control over your lighting through a touch of a button or a screen and won’t be wasting any energy.

FAQS

What runs your electric bill up the most?

The process of heating and cooling your home is what is going to affect your energy bill the most. This will include lighting, water heating and large appliances such as dishwashers and tumble driers.

"Energy savings come from energy-efficient appliances and lowering the thermostat. Washing in cold water is not just great for your energy bill but it’s great for the environment as well," explains Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing.