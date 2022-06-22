Bedroom flooring ideas – 10 new design trends to add both comfort and style

Out of all the floors in your home, your bedroom floors are quite possibly the most important choice you'll make. The best bedroom flooring ideas need to get that all-important balance between looking great and also feeling lovely and adding warmth underfoot. We know all the trends right now lean towards hard surfaces, clean lines, and keeping things minimal, but if you're going to embrace softness and comfort anywhere, the bedroom is the place to do it.

So what are the options? Well, they are endless really and range from classic wool carpet to more unusual options like tile (don't knock it till you've seen it), so choosing the perfect bedroom flooring is mostly about your style and how you use your space. Is your bedroom not a particularly high-traffic area and do you want that really soft luxurious feel underfoot? Or would you rather stick with the classic hardwood/rug combo? Do you want your flooring to bring in color and pattern, or more to just sit quietly in the background?

Whatever your vibe, we've pulled together plenty of modern bedroom ideas to get you inspired.

The best bedroom flooring ideas for every style

1. Embrace luxurious carpet in a bedroom

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Carpet may not be the...coolest form of flooring but we've seen it making a comeback for sure. And if you are going to embrace the resurgence anywhere it's got to be the bedroom. You know that feeling when you stay in a lovely hotel, the softness, sinking feeling underfoot? Recreate that in your own space with a lush, wool carpet.

'In any interior scheme, neutral colors and the comforting texture of carpet brings a feeling of softness and calm. These are best suited to rooms where you spend a lot of time, such as a bedroom or living room, where relaxing is key to creating a happy space.' explains Jodie Hatton, Design Manager at Brintons (opens in new tab).

'The texture of the carpet is also key to preventing the overall neutral scheme from looking flat. Where an alternative flooring like wood or tiles might make a room feel stark and bare, a soft woven wool carpet, layered with accessories in cashmere, mohair, and linen will all work to soften a look to create an inviting space.'

And as this bedroom proves, a bedroom carpet can be just as subtle and simple as its ever-popular hardwood counterpart. Choose a neutral hue, say cream, beige, or a light warm grey that will suit any style and can be the backdrop for any color scheme too.

2. Pick the perfect size and position for a bedroom rug

(Image credit: Chris Snook)

If you aren't quite there with wall-to-wall carpet, then a rug is a must to add softness to a hard floor. And the positioning of that rug is key if you want it to perform what ultimately a rug is there to do – provide comfort and warmth.

'A bedroom rug is primarily there for your feet when you get out of bed in the morning. For that reason, I don’t hold with one at the end of the bed – you’ve already had to walk on the cold floor to reach it and it’s not even pretending to be useful. It is purely for decoration and a good interior design scheme is one that marries décor with practicality.' explains Kate Watson-Smyth (A.K.A Mad About The House (opens in new tab)).

'Ideally, I would choose a rug large enough to go under the bed with at least 60cm spare all round – especially if you have a bed on legs that you can see underneath. If the budget won’t stretch that far then two smaller rugs on either side works just as well.'

'Another tip on large rugs – if it feels like a waste of pattern to have a rug that will mostly be covered up, buy a large piece of carpet (patterned or plain) and have the edges hemmed in a contrasting color. This will look like a rug but can save you hundreds of pounds.'

3. Consider an inlaid rug for practicality

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Carpet inlay is something relatively new to us, but it makes total sense if you want the look of a hardwood floor and a large area rug. Plus you have the added benefit of everything sitting flush – nice and neat and no trips.

'One of our clients was keen on a timber floor and a large area rug for their main bedroom. Rugs can really help anchor the space and bring other elements of the design together, but in a large room, as was the case with our client, investing in a large rug in addition to the timber floor underneath could be an expensive option.' explains James Arkoulis, Creative Director of Howark Design (opens in new tab).

'We came up with the idea of an inlaid rug with a timber border running to the edges of the room - as well as being a cost-effective option it meant that the rug and timber were flush so there was no risk of tripping on the rug's edge!'

4. Opt for subtle texture with natural materials

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

These kinds of very minimalist, natural fiber carpets like jute and sisal seem to be the way to do bedroom carpets right now. It's almost like throwing down a huge rug, a similar look just with the benefit of it going wall-to-wall. It's clean, it's chic and it's comfortable underfoot.

As Julian Downes, founder of Fibre (opens in new tab) (a company that specialized in natural fiber carpets) explains, 'Sisal creates a textural statement on a bedroom floor and can be chosen in a variety of patterns from boucle, and chunky loop weaves to more geometric chevrons and linear designs. Where a neutral, Scandi look is desired, sisal creates a point of interest which feels tactile, while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic.'

Due to the low pile of these natural fiber options, we'd recommend layering with a soft rug too for extra warmth – something like sheepskin would really work and add to that Scandi bedroom vibe.

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

If you have been blessed with beautiful wooden floorboards, rather than cover them with carpet or large rugs, make them more of a feature (and hide any imperfections) with paint. Go bold with a bright hue or opt for the always-on-trend Scandi look of white floorboards, or add some real depth with a deep, soft matte black.

'Painted floorboards can be a really cost-effective way of updating a space. A painted floor can hide many sins, particularly if you’ve got a bit of a mix of floorboards and don’t want to replace everything, as is often the case in period properties.' explains Andrew Griffiths, founder of A New Day (opens in new tab).

'One thing to consider is that if you’re seeking a flawless finish, and are annoyed by imperfections or scuffs and scrapes, then a painted floor probably isn’t for you. Their imperfections are part of the look and the charm, and the lighter you go the more you’ll see this.'

'What color you paint them is only limited by your imagination, but a good place to start is recognizing whether you like a light, bright and fresh bedroom, or prefer a slightly moodier, cozier space to escape to. Both can be beautiful, it’s all about the feel of the space and what’s going to best help you wind down of an evening and then get you up in the morning in the best mood.'

6. Do something different with tile

(Image credit: Howark Design)

Tile? In a bedroom? Sure, it's not the most common bedroom flooring option, but it can totally work. We love a tile in a kitchen or bathroom, so we are all for bringing them into our softer, more lived-in rooms too. So let's reconsider tiles in the bedroom please.

There are plenty of practical benefits, like how well they work with underfloor heating and how easy they are to maintain and keep clean. But there are also now so many styles to choose from that can add warmth, texture, and pattern to a bedroom. Tiles fit especially well with a rustic, Mediterranean style as seen in this space, but really tiles are just as versatile as wood or LVT and you can pick whatever colors, patterns, and shapes suit your vibe. Marble effect, wood effect, ceramic patterned tiles a lovely textured terracotta. We have convinced ourselves now.

7. Add to a rich color palette with dark flooring

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan)

Light, bright, minimalist bedrooms have their place, but really what we all want from a sleep space is to feel cocooned. You want it to be the coziest room in the house, and often the easiest way to create that is to opt for a dark, rich, warm bedroom color scheme and that starts with the floor.

'When choosing flooring for a bedroom, consider how the room should feel.' explains designer Marie Flanigan (opens in new tab). 'I love to create a calm mood in any bedroom and that typically includes a gorgeous wood floor and stunning area rug underfoot. For this room, the homeowners wanted colors inspired by nature. To complement the mineral-colored palette a darker wood was the perfect touch of richness in the space.'

8. Work with what you've got

(Image credit: Sophie Lloyd)

Flooring can be a lovely way to subtly blend styles in a bedroom, especially if you want to add a slightly rustic touch to a minimalist bedroom. Keep the space contemporary and neutral, and let the floor and all the warmth and texture.

'The main idea for this project was all about contrasts between contemporary and ancient.' explains designer Caroline Andréoni (opens in new tab). 'We wanted to keep the exceptional signs of the Haussmannian architecture (high ceiling, wooden floor, molding, ect…) and warmed it up with contemporary furniture and decoration. The wooden floor always gives the bedroom more coziness. And we decided to add a more modern touch with the geometrical wallpaper and lighting.'

If you don't have original flooring to work with, you can recreate really similar looks with reclaimed wood and there are plenty of engineered wood options that have that worn vibe too.

9. Enhance the tones of natural wooden flooring

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Pale, white-washed wooden flooring is everywhere in the world of interior design trends but this charming attic bedroom definitely makes a case for deeper, richer wooden flooring. And we are loving the myriad of tones going on here, again a very subtle way to add pattern to a room without it being the dominant feature.

Note the width of the boards too. The narrowness almost creates a striped effect that definitely does this small bedroom some favors, guiding the eye down the room and creating the allusion of a longer space.

10. Choose engineered wood flooring for an affordable option

(Image credit: Irene Gunter)

Engineered wood flooring is a great option for bedroom flooring – more affordable and low maintenance than a solid hardwood but you still get all the natural texture. There are so many styles to choose from too, and they can of course be lain in different formats. Herringbone designs are a huge trend right now and, as this bedroom designed by Gunter & Co. (opens in new tab) proves, can add a lovely subtle pattern to any style space.

'Some of our clients come from overseas and prefer wooden flooring in their bedroom because that’s what they have at home. My ‘go-to’ is always natural materials, such as the engineered oak in a herringbone design seen in this basement bedroom in Belgravia.' explains founder Irene Gunter.

'When clients choose wooden flooring for their bedroom, we usually recommend under-floor heating and some perfectly placed rugs because of the British climate!'

Is carpet or hardwood best in a bedroom?

This depends on the look you are after and how you use the space too. If the bedroom is a really high-traffic space in your home, say a kid's bedroom, carpet might not be the best flooring option, and they can be tricky to clean, so hardwood would be a clear winner. You can always throw down a rug for comfort. Equally hardwood (or hardwood look a likes) lends itself well to more minimalist or rustic styles and you know it's a classic look that's never going to date and can adapt if your tastes change too. And if you are considering underfloor heating hardwood flooring works best.

Ah but carpets. Nothing beats the squishy feel of a carpet in a bedroom. And as we've said if you're going for carpet anywhere in your house the bedroom is the place to do it. Carpet will add extra warmth, it reduces noise and it's often cheaper than hardwood options.

Which color flooring is best for a bedroom?

‘A neutral color palette is best suited to rooms you spend a lot of time in, such as a bedroom or living room, where relaxing tones are key to creating a happy space. Neutrals are versatile with the ability to provide a platform and set the scene.' explains Lisa Conway, Marketing Manager at Brintons (opens in new tab).

'The texture of the carpet is key to preventing a neutral scheme from looking dull. An alternative flooring like wood or tiles can make a room feel stark and bare, whereas a soft woven wool carpet, layered with accessories in cashmere, mohair and linen will all work to soften a look and create an inviting scheme.’