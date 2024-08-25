This Trending "Understated" Kitchen Hood Will Make Your Space Feel Minimalist and Serene
Designers are choosing plastered-in hoods to create a built-in look that's far more calm and less fussy
People who love to cook, or spend a lot of time doing so, know the necessity of functional appliances like kitchen hoods. On the other hand, anyone who is spending a lot of time in their kitchen knows the craving for a cooking space that optimizes visual aesthetic as well.
The best modern kitchen designs will serve a harmonious balance of practicality and beauty. Usually, this marriage comes through choosing stylish design elements that will elevate your space, and one trend popping up in kitchens that we love is the incorporation of plaster kitchen hoods.
This minimalist extractor hood idea builds your appliance in so that it blends seamlessly into the wall. Instead of catching your eye as a huge hunk of metal, it leaves an aesthetic impression by blending into the design of the room. It's a far more minimalist ,understated look and, better yet, it can be a relatively easy DIY project.
Arizona Interior designer and founder of Homesmith Design, Brittny Smith, features several variations of a plaster kitchen hood in her modern kitchen ideas. "A plaster kitchen hood is more than just a statement piece, it's a striking focal point that transforms a utilitarian space into a work of art," she says. "In the world of architecture and design, it is a piece that will draw striking attention into your kitchen, much like an art masterpiece."
While we love the minimalist kitchen aesthetic that this trend creates, it extends beyond aesthetics, too. "Beyond its visual impact, a plaster hood is also highly functional, integrating seamlessly with your kitchen's venting system," adds Brittny. "Not only does plaster offer an elegant aesthetic, but it is very easy to clean and maintain."
Encasing your kitchen hood with plaster might sound like a costly renovation, but you don't necessarily need to call in an expert if you're confident with a bit of DIY. Livingetc's Editor Hugh Metcalf is a bit of a plaster hood enthusiast himself, having recently built one in his own kitchen. He says that creating one yourself is actually relatively easy. "You will just need to build a frame to house an integrated cooker hood and fix it in place before cladding with timber board and plastering," he says. "That way, you will be able to get the ducting and power supply connected."
Styling these hoods into your kitchen is as flawless as the design itself. Hugh says that the plaster look is perfect for small kitchen ideas. "The plastered-in hood look is less obtrusive in a space than some other options," he says. "In a small kitchen, keeping your sightlines more open can make the space feel much bigger."
This is exactly why we are seeing trends that gravitate towards more open shelving over top-heavy upper cabinets but, as Hugh points out, a cooker hood is a necessity. "This just makes it not such a dominating element, so that other design elements, such as your cabinets, can do the aesthetic heavy lifting," he explains.
An appliance that takes up so much space, and visually falls right in your eyeline, should be disguised if possible, as this kitchen trend aims to do. "Practicality is king when it comes to styling kitchens," says Brittny, who truly believes that less is more. "If it does not serve a purpose, it does not belong."
To complete the look, try styling your kitchen decor to match the color and clean sophistication of the hood. "I always like to include a tray or pedestal next to the range that corrals decorative salt/pepper mills, bowls of garlic and carafes of oils and vinegars," says Brittny. Put simply, the goal is to match the effortless style that this cooker hood upgrade brings to the space.
Kitchen Decor
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc.
-
-
