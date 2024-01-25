The Stylish Person's Guide to Valentine's Day Gifts — Ideas That Enhance Decor and That You'd Actually Want to Give

Gifting giving is tricky, but these Valentine's Day picks are sure to spread the love. Featuring favorite brands like Diptyque and Le Crueset, show your person how much they mean to you

Valentine's decor gifts for 2024, chosen by a style editor.
(Image credit: Ssense; Rose Box NYC; Smythson; Anthropologie; Net-a-Porter; Leatherology; Brooklinen)
Jump to category:
Julia Demer
By Julia Demer
published

With February 14th just around the corner, love is in the air, and our focus turns to roses and chocolates. It's Cupid’s holiday, and we're eager to find the perfect decor gift for our Valentine to cherish. However, navigating through the myriad of, shall we say, kitschy options can make finding something genuinely chic a challenge.

Luckily, gift-giving is my love language, and I'm here to share my expertise with you. Whether you're shopping for your husband, boyfriend or the special woman in your life, I've trawled the best home decor stores to find pieces people would actually be happy to receive. "I'd be pretty unhappy with to get anything that's covered in hearts, but good decor works all year round," says our editor Pip Rich. "A robe, a candle, some glassware - they all hint at romance while being stylish enough that you'd actually want them." 

So shop my edit of gifts that suit a Valentine's spree, but don't feel limited to one.

Chic Valentine's Day Decor Gifts

Rather than adorning our spaces with heart-shaped cliches, Taos-based Interior designer Nicole Cullum suggests, “Think pink with artful candles, pink glassware, and a small vase of fresh flowers set upon a mirrored tray on your kitchen island or coffee table. Ranges of reds and pinks from deep burgundy, muted rose, to soft pastel blushes can all be mixed throughout your home for an overall romantic effect.”

Valentine's Day card.
Love Hearts Card

Price: $19

A unique take on the classic Valentine's Day heart, this card offers a chance to appreciate the queen in your life. Write a special message for them to cherish. 

Long lasting rose ball vase with mirror.
Modern Mini Half Ball with Sorbet Peach Rose

Price: $299

Was: $399

Each of these stunning rose bouquets by Rose Box NYC features 25-27 real preserved roses, made to last for the long haul. They come in a rainbow of color varieties from red to blue, but given this one's elegant 'Peach Fuzz' hue, it feels particularly apt for 2024.

Leather watch roll.
Single Travel Watch Roll

Price: $49

Perfect for the watch lover in your life, this stylish leather roll keeps their favorite timepiece safe at home and during travel. It comes in a variety of color options and has the option to customize with your lover's initials. 

Pink and white resin chess set.
Resin Chess Set

Price: $65

They say that love is like a game of chess. Keeping with the Valentine's Day theme, I've opted for this custom set in pink and white, though there are dozens of color combinations to choose from. Checkmate!

Crystal champagne flutes.
Waterford Elegance Set of 2 Fine Crystal Champagne Trumpet Flutes

Price: $115

Raise a toast to that special someone in your life with these exquisite crystal trumpet champagne flutes — and earn bonus points by pairing the set with a bottle of bubbly.

Coffee table book on love.
Love Songs: Photography and Intimacy

Price: $45.49

Was: $49.95

This book is a compilation of work by 16 photographers, likened by critics to a mixtape of songs gifted to a lover. This uniquely touching piece also looks great on a coffee table.

Pink ceramic mug.
Lola Mayeras Pink Bigloop Cup

Price: $45

Earthenware items have been riding the wave of popularity for their naturalistic charm, but what sets this cup apart is its oversized handle, adding a touch of whimsy. An ideal gift for tea lovers or, speaking from personal experience, avid coffee consumers.

Ami Paris beach towel.
AMI Paris Navy & White Ami de Cœur Beach Towel

Price: $131

Was: $195

The AMI Paris logo is eternally Valentine's Day coded. A luxury beach towel isn't something that we typically buy for ourselves, but is always appreciated. Its universally-loved navy and white design is the perfect pick for any Valentine on your list.

Gleaming Primrose mirror.
Gleaming Primrose Vanity Mirror

Price: $168

Show the special person in your life how beautiful they are with this tabletop version of this iconic Anthropologie mirror. Its ornate style makes a timeless statement that's sure to be cherished for ages.

Loewe home scent candle.
Loewe Home Scents

Price: $145

This sculptural candle by Loewe not only looks stunning but also smells divine. The red variant, featuring the brand’s iconic Tomato Leaves scent, is particularly striking. However, the style comes in various other colors and aromas to suit different preferences.

Sculptural serving bowl in pink and black.
Fazeek Pink Geo Bowl

Price: $155

Behold this show-stopping borosilicate serving bowl. Its sculptural three-part design, entirely hand-blown glass, transforms it into a functional piece of art. Whether used as a trinket bowl or an elegant serving vessel for decadent desserts, it adds a touch of sophistication.

Le Crueset heart cocotte shallot.
Le Creuset Mini Heart Cocotte Shallot

Price: $31.95

You've likely seen Le Creuset's heart-shaped cookware all over social media by now. For those who want a more subdued pick from the viral V-Day collection, consider this darling petite cocotte. Use it to bake desserts like souffles, crème brûlée, or even serving a romantic dinner for two.

Jewelry travel case.
Royce New York Leather Compact Jewelry Case

Price: $135

Crafted from pebbled leather and lined with suede, this practical gift exudes luxury. Perfect for the jewelry connoisseur, it ensures their most precious treasures remain secure on-the-go.

Silk Brooklinen sleep set.
Mulberry Silk Bundle

From: $63.58

Was: $88

In case (no pun intended) you're not already aware of the benefits of a silk pillowcase, rest assured that they are essential for protecting both skin and hair. Gift the magic of beauty sleep with this bundle from Brooklinen.

Blush pink coupe set.
Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Coupe, Set of 6

Price: $205

This blush pink champagne coupe set might be fit for Valentine's Day, but its timeless hue also makes for an elegant year-round tablescape addition. Give to the host with the most in your life. 

Scented candle set.
Diptyque Valentine's Day Baies and Roses Candle Duo

Price: $156

Okay — I know I said that there wouldn't be any overt Valentine motifs on this list, but I'm letting this one slide because it's Diptyque. The ideal gift for any fan of the luxury fragrance brand, this duo forms an adorable heart. Plus, it's a little gift for you, too. 

Plush striped robe.
Super-Plush Robe in Striped Midnight Navy

Price: $119

Stylish and ultra-plush, this robe is just what the doctor ordered. Ideal for him or her, this unisex style is recommended to size up for a more relaxed fit, ensuring comfort and style.

Leather valet tray.
Square Valet Tray in Black Croc

Price: $70

This stunning square valet tray is the perfect size for holding your watch, jewelry, keys — all the pretty little things. Pick your choice of monogram to make it extra special.

Mini iron candelabra.
Gohar World Mini Wrought Iron Candelabra

Price: $190

Candelabras are so romantic, and this one, meant to resemble ironwork from the city of Cairo, is sure to set the mood. Light during your nightly dinners as a couple — it's a gift of ambience that keeps on giving!

Pink and black decanter.
Bilboquet Wine Carafe & Decanter

Price: $85

This playful twist on a classic wine decanter is the perfect gift for the partner who seemingly has everything. Heat and cold resistant, it suits any beverage preference, making it a versatile and thoughtful present.

Jonathan Adler playing cards.
Jonathan Adler Arcade Lacquer Card Set

Price: $49

Was: $98

Cards aren't everyone's thing, but if they're up your partner's alley, this colosseum inspired set by Jonathan Adler is decidedly chic. Not only does this make a fun couple's game, but its decorative box doubles as tabletop decor.

HOW CAN I ADD A TOUCH OF ROMANCE TO MY HOME?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

According to Nicole, infusing a touch of romance to your home is all about the details. In addition to finding the perfect gift from the list above, “Create small moments on tabletops and surfaces with a stack of books and your favorite candle. Lay open a favorite poem to share with your loved one, and use a small branch as a bookmark. String a DIY floral garland over your mantle. Toss a faux fur throw over the sofa for extra softness. Pepper your space with small bouquets of dried flowers tied with velvet bows. Adding delicate branches, flowers, and found pieces gives a whimsical, romantic feel to your Valentine decor.”

With this advice in mind, you're well on your way to spending a gorgeous day with your sweetheart.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest