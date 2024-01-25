The Stylish Person's Guide to Valentine's Day Gifts — Ideas That Enhance Decor and That You'd Actually Want to Give
Gifting giving is tricky, but these Valentine's Day picks are sure to spread the love. Featuring favorite brands like Diptyque and Le Crueset, show your person how much they mean to you
With February 14th just around the corner, love is in the air, and our focus turns to roses and chocolates. It's Cupid’s holiday, and we're eager to find the perfect decor gift for our Valentine to cherish. However, navigating through the myriad of, shall we say, kitschy options can make finding something genuinely chic a challenge.
Luckily, gift-giving is my love language, and I'm here to share my expertise with you. Whether you're shopping for your husband, boyfriend or the special woman in your life, I've trawled the best home decor stores to find pieces people would actually be happy to receive. "I'd be pretty unhappy with to get anything that's covered in hearts, but good decor works all year round," says our editor Pip Rich. "A robe, a candle, some glassware - they all hint at romance while being stylish enough that you'd actually want them."
So shop my edit of gifts that suit a Valentine's spree, but don't feel limited to one.
Chic Valentine's Day Decor Gifts
Rather than adorning our spaces with heart-shaped cliches, Taos-based Interior designer Nicole Cullum suggests, “Think pink with artful candles, pink glassware, and a small vase of fresh flowers set upon a mirrored tray on your kitchen island or coffee table. Ranges of reds and pinks from deep burgundy, muted rose, to soft pastel blushes can all be mixed throughout your home for an overall romantic effect.”
Price: $19
A unique take on the classic Valentine's Day heart, this card offers a chance to appreciate the queen in your life. Write a special message for them to cherish.
Price: $299
Was: $399
Each of these stunning rose bouquets by Rose Box NYC features 25-27 real preserved roses, made to last for the long haul. They come in a rainbow of color varieties from red to blue, but given this one's elegant 'Peach Fuzz' hue, it feels particularly apt for 2024.
Price: $49
Perfect for the watch lover in your life, this stylish leather roll keeps their favorite timepiece safe at home and during travel. It comes in a variety of color options and has the option to customize with your lover's initials.
Price: $65
They say that love is like a game of chess. Keeping with the Valentine's Day theme, I've opted for this custom set in pink and white, though there are dozens of color combinations to choose from. Checkmate!
Price: $115
Raise a toast to that special someone in your life with these exquisite crystal trumpet champagne flutes — and earn bonus points by pairing the set with a bottle of bubbly.
Price: $45.49
Was: $49.95
This book is a compilation of work by 16 photographers, likened by critics to a mixtape of songs gifted to a lover. This uniquely touching piece also looks great on a coffee table.
Price: $45
Earthenware items have been riding the wave of popularity for their naturalistic charm, but what sets this cup apart is its oversized handle, adding a touch of whimsy. An ideal gift for tea lovers or, speaking from personal experience, avid coffee consumers.
Price: $131
Was: $195
The AMI Paris logo is eternally Valentine's Day coded. A luxury beach towel isn't something that we typically buy for ourselves, but is always appreciated. Its universally-loved navy and white design is the perfect pick for any Valentine on your list.
Price: $168
Show the special person in your life how beautiful they are with this tabletop version of this iconic Anthropologie mirror. Its ornate style makes a timeless statement that's sure to be cherished for ages.
Price: $145
This sculptural candle by Loewe not only looks stunning but also smells divine. The red variant, featuring the brand’s iconic Tomato Leaves scent, is particularly striking. However, the style comes in various other colors and aromas to suit different preferences.
Price: $155
Behold this show-stopping borosilicate serving bowl. Its sculptural three-part design, entirely hand-blown glass, transforms it into a functional piece of art. Whether used as a trinket bowl or an elegant serving vessel for decadent desserts, it adds a touch of sophistication.
Price: $31.95
You've likely seen Le Creuset's heart-shaped cookware all over social media by now. For those who want a more subdued pick from the viral V-Day collection, consider this darling petite cocotte. Use it to bake desserts like souffles, crème brûlée, or even serving a romantic dinner for two.
Price: $135
Crafted from pebbled leather and lined with suede, this practical gift exudes luxury. Perfect for the jewelry connoisseur, it ensures their most precious treasures remain secure on-the-go.
From: $63.58
Was: $88
In case (no pun intended) you're not already aware of the benefits of a silk pillowcase, rest assured that they are essential for protecting both skin and hair. Gift the magic of beauty sleep with this bundle from Brooklinen.
Price: $205
This blush pink champagne coupe set might be fit for Valentine's Day, but its timeless hue also makes for an elegant year-round tablescape addition. Give to the host with the most in your life.
Price: $156
Okay — I know I said that there wouldn't be any overt Valentine motifs on this list, but I'm letting this one slide because it's Diptyque. The ideal gift for any fan of the luxury fragrance brand, this duo forms an adorable heart. Plus, it's a little gift for you, too.
Price: $119
Stylish and ultra-plush, this robe is just what the doctor ordered. Ideal for him or her, this unisex style is recommended to size up for a more relaxed fit, ensuring comfort and style.
Price: $70
This stunning square valet tray is the perfect size for holding your watch, jewelry, keys — all the pretty little things. Pick your choice of monogram to make it extra special.
Price: $190
Candelabras are so romantic, and this one, meant to resemble ironwork from the city of Cairo, is sure to set the mood. Light during your nightly dinners as a couple — it's a gift of ambience that keeps on giving!
Price: $85
This playful twist on a classic wine decanter is the perfect gift for the partner who seemingly has everything. Heat and cold resistant, it suits any beverage preference, making it a versatile and thoughtful present.
HOW CAN I ADD A TOUCH OF ROMANCE TO MY HOME?
According to Nicole, infusing a touch of romance to your home is all about the details. In addition to finding the perfect gift from the list above, “Create small moments on tabletops and surfaces with a stack of books and your favorite candle. Lay open a favorite poem to share with your loved one, and use a small branch as a bookmark. String a DIY floral garland over your mantle. Toss a faux fur throw over the sofa for extra softness. Pepper your space with small bouquets of dried flowers tied with velvet bows. Adding delicate branches, flowers, and found pieces gives a whimsical, romantic feel to your Valentine decor.”
With this advice in mind, you're well on your way to spending a gorgeous day with your sweetheart.
