The Stylish Person's Guide to Valentine's Day Gifts — Ideas That Enhance Decor and That You'd Actually Want to Give

With February 14th just around the corner, love is in the air, and our focus turns to roses and chocolates. It's Cupid’s holiday, and we're eager to find the perfect decor gift for our Valentine to cherish. However, navigating through the myriad of, shall we say, kitschy options can make finding something genuinely chic a challenge.

Luckily, gift-giving is my love language, and I'm here to share my expertise with you. Whether you're shopping for your husband, boyfriend or the special woman in your life, I've trawled the best home decor stores to find pieces people would actually be happy to receive. "I'd be pretty unhappy with to get anything that's covered in hearts, but good decor works all year round," says our editor Pip Rich. "A robe, a candle, some glassware - they all hint at romance while being stylish enough that you'd actually want them."

So shop my edit of gifts that suit a Valentine's spree, but don't feel limited to one.

Chic Valentine's Day Decor Gifts

Rather than adorning our spaces with heart-shaped cliches, Taos-based Interior designer Nicole Cullum suggests, “Think pink with artful candles, pink glassware, and a small vase of fresh flowers set upon a mirrored tray on your kitchen island or coffee table. Ranges of reds and pinks from deep burgundy, muted rose, to soft pastel blushes can all be mixed throughout your home for an overall romantic effect.”

HOW CAN I ADD A TOUCH OF ROMANCE TO MY HOME?

According to Nicole, infusing a touch of romance to your home is all about the details. In addition to finding the perfect gift from the list above, “Create small moments on tabletops and surfaces with a stack of books and your favorite candle. Lay open a favorite poem to share with your loved one, and use a small branch as a bookmark. String a DIY floral garland over your mantle. Toss a faux fur throw over the sofa for extra softness. Pepper your space with small bouquets of dried flowers tied with velvet bows. Adding delicate branches, flowers, and found pieces gives a whimsical, romantic feel to your Valentine decor.”

With this advice in mind, you're well on your way to spending a gorgeous day with your sweetheart.