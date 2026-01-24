In 2026, frivolity and eclecticism have never felt more present in our homes. Think layered patterns, eras, and aesthetics that clash on paper but can actually work when you bring them together in real life. One motif I’m spotting everywhere is animal print, and while it's easy to get wrong, the new Ruggable x Scalamandré rug collaboration does it oh-so right.

Blending eye-catching patterns with natural, grounding tones, decorating with animal print has the ability to act almost like a neutral in a space — cow, leopard, and zebra print is something you see in nature, after all. That said, it can also quite easily come across as gimmicky, even tacky, so discernment is key when introducing new pieces, and starting from the ground up is often a safe bet.

And that's exactly why this collection of rugs, designed in collaboration with premium American fabric house Scalamandré, caught my eye. Drawing from the heritage brand’s archive, and combined with Ruggable's washable convenience, the four reimagined animalia-inspired prints feel elevated yet confidently playful — and far more expensive than they actually are (starting from just £119).

As Ruggable’s Maria O’Brien and Scalamandré’s Lorraine Lang outline, the Ruggable x Scalamandré rug collection strikes the balance between playful and practical, offering a polished take on the animal print trend cropping up everywhere at the moment. Expressed on Ruggable’s hardworking rugs, you get an iconic design and so much versatility at a lower price point than you’d think.

And this is just one of Ruggable’s stellar collaborations of late. If you’re more drawn to modern heritage, you might prefer Ruggable’s latest Morris & Co. rug collection, which reinterprets William Morris’ timeless botanical motifs for messy modern life.