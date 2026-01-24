Ruggable Just Dropped a Collaboration With Fabric House Scalamandré, and If You've Been Wondering How to Elevate Animal Print, This Is the Answer
A designer-looking rug that you can also stick in the washing machine? Done deal
In 2026, frivolity and eclecticism have never felt more present in our homes. Think layered patterns, eras, and aesthetics that clash on paper but can actually work when you bring them together in real life. One motif I’m spotting everywhere is animal print, and while it's easy to get wrong, the new Ruggable x Scalamandré rug collaboration does it oh-so right.
Blending eye-catching patterns with natural, grounding tones, decorating with animal print has the ability to act almost like a neutral in a space — cow, leopard, and zebra print is something you see in nature, after all. That said, it can also quite easily come across as gimmicky, even tacky, so discernment is key when introducing new pieces, and starting from the ground up is often a safe bet.
And that's exactly why this collection of rugs, designed in collaboration with premium American fabric house Scalamandré, caught my eye. Drawing from the heritage brand’s archive, and combined with Ruggable's washable convenience, the four reimagined animalia-inspired prints feel elevated yet confidently playful — and far more expensive than they actually are (starting from just £119).
Tiger stripes are timeless, as Scalamandré’s Tigre Gold design proves. First introduced back in the 1960s, it has remained a cornerstone of the brand’s archive, originally rendered in silk and later in viscose. The design is reimagined by Ruggable as a soft-touch tufted rug that adds visual interest while still feeling classic and neutral. I can see it working hard in a kitchen, settling comfortably into a living room, or offering a subtle, cheeky wink in the bedroom.
The Zebra design has an inherent whimsy that is gently tempered by a rich sea-green backdrop. Originally hand-drawn to wallpaper NYC restaurant Gino’s of Capri in the 40s, the motif feels newly grounded here — proof that these are patterns designed for real, everyday living. It may be less showstopping, but it’s still really playful and makes a statement, with the geometric zig-zag border retaining the visual interest, too.
Scalamandré’s Leaping Cheetah design is one of my favorites. Playful yet polished, big cats bound across a sandy desert, neatly framed by a geometric border. Scalamandré’s executive VP of design, Lorraine Lang, wanted the Ruggable collection to "reflect both versatility and timeless design" through "a balance of vibrant color, softer neutrals, and bold pattern." Timeless is right: both the Leaping Cheetah and Zebra patterns date back to 1945, and are two of Scalamandré's most beloved and recognizable designs.
You’d never guess Ruggable’s soft-to-the-touch tufted rugs are machine washable when they look this expensive. The Panthera Tan & Rust Rug nods to Scalamandré’s animal-print legacy, drawing on one of the house’s most iconic yet also subtlest designs; a great starting point for animal print. The typically extroverted leopard print pattern is gently muted and grounded with an elegant concentric border of rust, tan, and charcoal.
Set against an inky black backdrop, these golden zebras leap in formation with a distinctly Egyptological feel. The pointed arrows are sharpened by the high-contrast palette, while a wiggly flax and brown border neatly frames the animated scene. It leans confidently into dark academia yet remains surprisingly versatile — these are all neutral tones, after all. Pop it in the entryway for an immediate conversation starter.
Ruggable's vice president of design, Maria O’Brien, says one of the brand’s guiding principles is "creating beautiful designs that enhance your home and are easy to live with", adding, "life can be chaotic (in the best ways), and your home should still feel like a sanctuary." That philosophy is neatly embodied in this Panthera rendition, which is expressive enough to spark joy, yet restrained enough to feel effortlessly at home. A wash of blue lifts and lightens the space but still feels grounded thanks to a border of sea-green, sky-blue, beige, and khaki.
Maria wanted this collection to appeal especially to parents. "We wanted these rugs to prove that your child’s joy and your own design vision can absolutely coexist," she says. As an adult, I’m happy to admit this one sparks plenty of joy for me too, thanks to its whimsical zebras galloping in neat formation. It’s playful but not childish, working just as well in a playroom as it would commanding attention in the middle of a living room. And no fretting about spills, muddy shoes, or felt tip pens — just machine wash cold, and it’s as good as new.
Leaping Cheetah also comes in this earthy olive green hue, which relocates our big cats from the desert to the forest. Framed by a tonal geometric border in a lighter olive, it offers a moodier take on the playful design. I can see it bringing a subtle dose of whimsy to a book-lined, dark-academia-leaning living room. As with the rest of the Ruggable collection, it looks far pricier than it is, is fully machine washable, and comes in a range of shapes and sizes.
Here, the zebras prance into a sea of blue. They are locked in by an intricate geometric border of triangles and zig-zags, layered in varied scales and tonal blues. Again, this is a whimsical (but not juvenile) design that would look just as comfortable in a child’s bedroom as it would anchoring a grown-up living room, flanked by leather sofas.
As Ruggable’s Maria O’Brien and Scalamandré’s Lorraine Lang outline, the Ruggable x Scalamandré rug collection strikes the balance between playful and practical, offering a polished take on the animal print trend cropping up everywhere at the moment. Expressed on Ruggable’s hardworking rugs, you get an iconic design and so much versatility at a lower price point than you’d think.
And this is just one of Ruggable’s stellar collaborations of late. If you’re more drawn to modern heritage, you might prefer Ruggable’s latest Morris & Co. rug collection, which reinterprets William Morris’ timeless botanical motifs for messy modern life.
Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.