There's something so enticing about the one thing you can't have. Up until now, that's been La Redoute's own sofa range, which hasn't been available to UK customers. But that's all changed, with the official release of La Redoute's own Pieta sofa. Better yet, it's currently 10% off and is expected to arrive in two weeks (well before Christmas).

It doesn't end there, either. The collection, named Les Irrésistables, is set to launch two more sofas later this yea,r and collectively, they embody the sought-after effortlessness and comfort of French design. Although undeniably modern and sleek, the Pieta sofa makes a definite nod to retro influences with its low profile and rounded edges, echoing this year's top sofa trends.

Suitable for both neutral rooms and more vibrant spaces alike, it comes in two colorways: a light shade of cream that feels clean and timeless, and a much richer, inky blue that nods to vibrant color palettes, which have seen plenty of love in 2025's trends.

La Redoute Intérieurs Pieta 3-Seater Velvet Sofa in Cream £849.99 at laredoute.co.uk Available in two colors, the Pieta sofa features a rounded form and a low, minimalist profile. La Redoute Intérieurs Pieta 3-Seater Velvet Sofa in Blue £849.99 at laredoute.co.uk The velvet cushions offer a sumptuous feel, perfect for the cozy winter evenings ahead.

Sophisticated yet still slightly playful, the Pieta sofa taps into some of the biggest 70s sofa trends, which are known for their rounded cushioning and low forms that avoid feeling too serious — a wonderful way to soften a living room and prevent it from feeling too formal.

But not only is the Pieta sofa stylish, it is also prized for its comfort levels and cozy appeal. Both the seat and back cushions are described as 'medium firmness,' while the velvet upholstery offers much-needed softness to balance.

The Pieta sofa in the shade 'Cream' lends a sense of timelessness to this playful and colorfully decorated living room. (Image credit: La Redoute Intérieurs)

“We’re thrilled to bring the first of our French-designed sofas to the UK, and the stylish yet comfortable Pieta is the perfect introduction to this new collection," says Sarah Link, marketing director at La Redoute. "We know our customers love pieces that combine style and substance, and this sofa truly delivers both."

It also marks an important step for La Redoute, as it continues to evolve its home offering in the UK, she adds. "We’ve seen how much people value investing in furniture that makes their space feel both personal and inviting, and these new designs have been created with exactly that in mind."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the yet-to-launch Odna and Nuria sofas from the collection, we can expect them to reflect a similar sense of style and comfort. Speaking about the sofa collection, Sarah says that each piece has "been created to complement modern living, combining durability, comfort, and that effortless French charm that our customers love.”

While we wait, here are some of our other favorite sofas available on La Redoute (though not La Redoute-branded).

SO'HOME Aretha Mid-Century Boucle Accent Sofa £679.99 at La Redoute Minimalist and a little bit Japandi, this would be great piece to style at the end of a bed or in a wide entryway or hallway. ÉDITÉ Merricks Soft Brushed 3 Seater Sofa £1529.99 at La Redoute Available in moss green or storm blue, this sofa is described as 'louche, loungey, and fabulously futuristic' — and fits with all the latest trends. ÉDITÉ Metis Sculptural Soft Brushed 3 Seater Sofa £1439.99 at La Redoute Low profile, smooth and curving, and finished with dark timber legs, this soft velvety chenille sofa would suit any modern living room.

Buying a sofa is an investment, so it's important to think carefully about how well it will fit into your living room. You should consider details like silhoutte, style, color (from a practicality and style perspective), as well as the common mistakes to avoid when buying a sofa.