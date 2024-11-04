A New Interior Color, “Hyper Green” is Here — And if It's Good Enough for Gucci, You've Got Our Attention

Gucci said it and now it’s gospel. Their Spring 2024 runway highlighted a rather unique, fresh, and might I say, sharp green encased in casual grandeur, making two facts quite clear: green will always be omnipresent in design, and a fresh shade of pop green is about to transverse fashion and land firmly in our interiors. The lemony stand-out green color trend spells a bold yet refined vision for interior design; it has a bit of eccentricity yet still feels sophisticated. And we’re calling it “hyper green”.

So, what’s the fuss, and why is this tone special? For one, it’s associated with creativity and a confident aesthetic. It’s modern, crisp, and instantly eye-catching — you can’t not have an opinion on it! While it does have an upbeat look (especially when used as an accent tone) for a more sophisticated look, perhaps a fully drenched small room in “hyper green” could do the trick. It feels individualistic, like it’s making a strong statement; but it is still liveable, and not just a passing phase.

Interestingly, this color has several ways with it. You can consider adding more colors that go with green to create statement combinations that won’t be forgotten easily. Or you can work out ways to make it feel warmer. Much like other tones such as olive green, sage green (or dare I say even "Brat" green) that took over our homes in the past few years, the moment right now is on Hyper Green. Here's how experts recommend using it.

Firstly, what is "Hyper Green"?

Striking, distinct, and head-turning, the slightly citrusy Hyper Green is the color of the moment. Sure, it is nature-inspired but it has a lot more punch to it; like a modern, slicker, and more “woke” version of the leafy green. Its timing is perfect too.

As many homeowners are open to being more experimental with their spaces, and are initiating fresher color stories in their homes, this off-beat, cool shade of green couldn’t have come at a better time. Green room ideas are always a safe bet, but this green also comes with a powerful identity.

“Bold greens evoke the lushness of nature and modernity,” explains Burcu Garnier, founder of Color Atelier. “This vibrant hue creates a striking contrast against neutral backgrounds, making spaces feel fresher and more alive. Bold greens are also invigorating and can enhance mood, making them appealing for spaces designed for relaxation and rejuvenation.”

“As per color theory, these types of greens have had a strong show in decorating, creating dramatic yet characterful rooms,” adds Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball. “Because of the nature (and nurture) of the green family, these bright tones have good psychological associations such as calming and relaxation. They have a strong affinity when paired with many other colors, never appearing too challenging or constrained to disrupt the bigger picture of bringing all the room elements together cohesively.”

How do you use "Hyper Green" in interiors?

(Image credit: Simon Bevan. Design: Ben Pentreath)

There are several possibilities with this hue. Experts aren’t averse to using this green paint color across walls and ceiling, but do suggest adding a white trim to balance out the brightness of the tone. For a jewel box effect, and for that extra drama, go for a semi-gloss or gloss paint finish. Also, this shade would work great in a woody room for that added warmth and sophistication.

That apart, you can use hyper green as an accent tone to add to any bedroom or green living room ideas; perhaps on an artwork, a throw, a row of pillows, lamps, or even on a resin coffee table designed in this tone.

Hyper Green will translate wonderfully on prints too — think pillow covers or wallpapers. You could also use this tone as a color connector in your home. Adding a bit of Hyper Green to each room creates continuity and flow throughout the home, making it feel considered.

Other greens that have dominated interiors trends

(Image credit: SAISON/COMPIEGNE/PETION, Design: Studio Castille)

For a decade, many versions of greens have enthralled us. Green, after all, has an enduring appeal in interior design “and it stems from its inherent connection to nature, psychological associations with tranquillity and balance, and remarkable versatility that seamlessly integrates with diverse aesthetic styles and color palettes," explains Cara Woodhouse, of Cara Woodhouse Interiors.

“Olive green became popular during the 1960s and 1970s, often associated with military aesthetics and counterculture,” shares Burcu. “Its earthy tone made it appealing for fashion and home decor, reflecting a desire for natural and muted palettes.” For many years in fact, olive green bedrooms and kitchens were the norm, as the tone added a serenity and warmth to spaces.

(Image credit: Joe Schmelzer. Design: Mercantile & Merchant / Ryan Perella)

Then came mint green. “In the early 2000s Mint Green’s light, pastel shade became popular, associated with retro and vintage styles,” shares Paula Taylor, head stylist & trend specialist at Graham & Brown. “Its cheerful vibe and freshness made it popular in kitchens and bathrooms, appealing to those looking for a light-hearted touch.

“Sage green saw a resurgence in the 2010s, driven by trends toward wellness and mindfulness,” adds Burcu. “This soft, muted green is often associated with tranquillity and nature, making it a favorite in interior design, especially in spaces aiming for a calm, serene atmosphere.” Around the same time the rich and luxurious, Emerald Green gathered much love too. “Its association with opulence and elegance made it a favorite for statement pieces and sophisticated interiors, often reflecting a desire for boldness and individuality particularly with feature walls,” says Paula.

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography. Design: Studio Gum)

And more recently, “the electric color of Brat Green like Graham & Brown’s Matcha Tea, created by a tech company made a splash in the digital space; although it is a challenging color to use in interiors and is possibly not for everyone. This is a color that has been created to disrupt the senses so may be best to use as an accent. It has a slightly retro 70’s feel about it which brings joy and lifts the spirits.”

And now, it’s the turn for Hyper Green — a smart, bold, and distinct green that’s parading the runway and fashion world, and is trickling into interiors with confidence. So, do you think this green is for you?