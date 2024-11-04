A New Interior Color, “Hyper Green” is Here — And if It's Good Enough for Gucci, You've Got Our Attention
If there’s one color that has always drenched the corridor of time, it’s green. New iterations of this tone take cognizance every few years and now there’s a fresh one on the horizon
Gucci said it and now it’s gospel. Their Spring 2024 runway highlighted a rather unique, fresh, and might I say, sharp green encased in casual grandeur, making two facts quite clear: green will always be omnipresent in design, and a fresh shade of pop green is about to transverse fashion and land firmly in our interiors. The lemony stand-out green color trend spells a bold yet refined vision for interior design; it has a bit of eccentricity yet still feels sophisticated. And we’re calling it “hyper green”.
So, what’s the fuss, and why is this tone special? For one, it’s associated with creativity and a confident aesthetic. It’s modern, crisp, and instantly eye-catching — you can’t not have an opinion on it! While it does have an upbeat look (especially when used as an accent tone) for a more sophisticated look, perhaps a fully drenched small room in “hyper green” could do the trick. It feels individualistic, like it’s making a strong statement; but it is still liveable, and not just a passing phase.
Interestingly, this color has several ways with it. You can consider adding more colors that go with green to create statement combinations that won’t be forgotten easily. Or you can work out ways to make it feel warmer. Much like other tones such as olive green, sage green (or dare I say even "Brat" green) that took over our homes in the past few years, the moment right now is on Hyper Green. Here's how experts recommend using it.
Firstly, what is "Hyper Green"?
Striking, distinct, and head-turning, the slightly citrusy Hyper Green is the color of the moment. Sure, it is nature-inspired but it has a lot more punch to it; like a modern, slicker, and more “woke” version of the leafy green. Its timing is perfect too.
As many homeowners are open to being more experimental with their spaces, and are initiating fresher color stories in their homes, this off-beat, cool shade of green couldn’t have come at a better time. Green room ideas are always a safe bet, but this green also comes with a powerful identity.
“Bold greens evoke the lushness of nature and modernity,” explains Burcu Garnier, founder of Color Atelier. “This vibrant hue creates a striking contrast against neutral backgrounds, making spaces feel fresher and more alive. Bold greens are also invigorating and can enhance mood, making them appealing for spaces designed for relaxation and rejuvenation.”
“As per color theory, these types of greens have had a strong show in decorating, creating dramatic yet characterful rooms,” adds Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball. “Because of the nature (and nurture) of the green family, these bright tones have good psychological associations such as calming and relaxation. They have a strong affinity when paired with many other colors, never appearing too challenging or constrained to disrupt the bigger picture of bringing all the room elements together cohesively.”
How do you use "Hyper Green" in interiors?
There are several possibilities with this hue. Experts aren’t averse to using this green paint color across walls and ceiling, but do suggest adding a white trim to balance out the brightness of the tone. For a jewel box effect, and for that extra drama, go for a semi-gloss or gloss paint finish. Also, this shade would work great in a woody room for that added warmth and sophistication.
That apart, you can use hyper green as an accent tone to add to any bedroom or green living room ideas; perhaps on an artwork, a throw, a row of pillows, lamps, or even on a resin coffee table designed in this tone.
Hyper Green will translate wonderfully on prints too — think pillow covers or wallpapers. You could also use this tone as a color connector in your home. Adding a bit of Hyper Green to each room creates continuity and flow throughout the home, making it feel considered.
Shop "Hyper Green" Accents
Other greens that have dominated interiors trends
For a decade, many versions of greens have enthralled us. Green, after all, has an enduring appeal in interior design “and it stems from its inherent connection to nature, psychological associations with tranquillity and balance, and remarkable versatility that seamlessly integrates with diverse aesthetic styles and color palettes," explains Cara Woodhouse, of Cara Woodhouse Interiors.
“Olive green became popular during the 1960s and 1970s, often associated with military aesthetics and counterculture,” shares Burcu. “Its earthy tone made it appealing for fashion and home decor, reflecting a desire for natural and muted palettes.” For many years in fact, olive green bedrooms and kitchens were the norm, as the tone added a serenity and warmth to spaces.
Then came mint green. “In the early 2000s Mint Green’s light, pastel shade became popular, associated with retro and vintage styles,” shares Paula Taylor, head stylist & trend specialist at Graham & Brown. “Its cheerful vibe and freshness made it popular in kitchens and bathrooms, appealing to those looking for a light-hearted touch.
“Sage green saw a resurgence in the 2010s, driven by trends toward wellness and mindfulness,” adds Burcu. “This soft, muted green is often associated with tranquillity and nature, making it a favorite in interior design, especially in spaces aiming for a calm, serene atmosphere.” Around the same time the rich and luxurious, Emerald Green gathered much love too. “Its association with opulence and elegance made it a favorite for statement pieces and sophisticated interiors, often reflecting a desire for boldness and individuality particularly with feature walls,” says Paula.
And more recently, “the electric color of Brat Green like Graham & Brown’s Matcha Tea, created by a tech company made a splash in the digital space; although it is a challenging color to use in interiors and is possibly not for everyone. This is a color that has been created to disrupt the senses so may be best to use as an accent. It has a slightly retro 70’s feel about it which brings joy and lifts the spirits.”
And now, it’s the turn for Hyper Green — a smart, bold, and distinct green that’s parading the runway and fashion world, and is trickling into interiors with confidence. So, do you think this green is for you?
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari started her career at The Address (The Times of India), a tabloid on interiors and art. She wrote profiles of Indian artists, designers, and architects, and covered inspiring houses and commercial properties. After four years, she moved to ELLE DECOR as a senior features writer, where she contributed to the magazine and website, and also worked alongside the events team on India Design ID — the brand’s 10-day, annual design show. She wrote across topics: from designer interviews, and house tours, to new product launches, shopping pages, and reviews. After three years, she was hired as the senior editor at Houzz. The website content focused on practical advice on decorating the home and making design feel more approachable. She created fresh series on budget buys, design hacks, and DIYs, all backed with expert advice. Equipped with sizable knowledge of the industry and with a good network, she moved to Architectural Digest (Conde Nast) as the digital editor. The publication's focus was on high-end design, and her content highlighted A-listers, starchitects, and high-concept products, all customized for an audience that loves and invests in luxury. After a two year stint, she moved to the UK, and was hired at Livingetc. Currently, as the design editor, her focus is on kitchens and bathrooms and she covers exciting before/after projects, writes expert pieces on decor, color, and occasionally reviews exciting travel destinations.
-
-
How to Plan Your Living Room Lighting to Take Your Space From Bright and Breezy to Warm and Cozy at the Flick of a Switch
Living room lighting has to work pretty hard, taking your space from energetic and sociable to one that induces a sense of coziness and warmth — here's how
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
We Know You Want One, But Do You Really *Need* a Kitchen Island? Chances Are You Don't — Here's How to Make the Call
It's a popular design decision (and for good reason), but if you're trying to squeeze an island in where there's no space, it may be time to rethink your choices
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
11 Green Room Ideas That Will Always Feel Fresh, No Matter the Season or Space
Freshen up tired interiors with this calming, balmy color that can both harmonize, and stand out
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
Style Pulse SS25 — Livingetc’s Trend Report for the Year to Come
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
Of All the Predictions for 2025, This "Sexy" Shade of Red Is the Color Interiors People Will Actually Use
Oxblood is set to be 2025's big decorating trend — a warmer version of burgundy and a more grown up take on red. Designer Anne McDonald explains her love for the shade to our executive editor Pip Rich
By Pip Rich Published
-
The Future "It" Furniture Designs for 2025 All Share This 80s-Inspired Detail That Feels so Fresh
When it comes to dining tables, coffee tables, benches and more, designers are playing a balancing act with unusual forms and materials
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
Less Stuffy, Less Formal — How the Big Seating Trends for 2025 All Point in This Uber-Comfortable Direction
Put your feet up, as homes go all in on deep, communal couches, window seats and nooks that make for the dream hang-out spaces
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
Is Copper Back for 2025? Here's All the Ways We’re Falling Back in Love with the Fall-Coded Metallic Finish
One day it's cancelled, the next it's cool again. This cozy season has us swooning over a surprising new finish — and it doesn't have to be a big deal
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
"Tufted Trims" Is the Latest Decor Trend Living Rent-Free in Our Heads — And It's Perfect for Fall
What better way to snuggle into your space for the cozy season than by softening hard edges with a fuzzy faux-fur trim?
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Are We Falling Out of Love With Waterfall Edges? Design Experts Suggest They're "Overused" and Going Out of Style — Here's Why
For many, waterfall countertops are a 'go-to' design choice in the kitchen, but perhaps that's exactly why they're falling out of favor?
By Olivia Wolfe Published