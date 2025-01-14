IKEA's Recycled Paper Lamp Reminds Me of Mario Bellini's Iconic Ceramic Table Lamp — But For a Fraction of the Price
Good lighting should score on both form and function. And when you find all that at an affordable price — don't hesitate
Fabulous lighting is a non-negotiable in any well-designed room. And in my opinion, the funkier and more unique it is, the better. By now we all know the best way to combat the harsh, clinical shine of the "big light" is with softer, more indirect table and floor lamps — and I just found a style that's reminiscent of an elegant, high-end design, but for a fraction of the price tag.
Yes, I'm talking about IKEA's new BÄCKNATE lighting collection, if you can believe it. Crafted from recycled paper carefully folded into an exquisite structural silhouette, the $24.99 design works as both mood lighting and a piece of art. And I can't help but think of one of my favorite iconic table lamp designs by Mario Bellini (below) when I look at it.
Available as both a table lamp, pendant lamp, and pendant lamp shade, the organic shape of the Scandinavian retailer's new lighting range mimics forms found in the natural world — but looks light as air, and way more than its sub $25 price tag.
Price: $2,200
While crafted from ceramic rather than paper, Mario Bellini's table lamp shares a similar weightless, paper-like quality that looks like it's floating through the air.
Price: $24.99
And then there is IKEA's BÄCKNATE light, with its recycled paper fabrication that gives an airy, almost ethereal look, while still grabbing the attention of anyone in the room.
Already this year, we've seen a resurgence in retro-inspired lighting and more generally, accent lighting that makes a statement. Maybe, like me, you have been inspired by restaurant-style lighting trends or the refined silk pendant light trend. Whatever your latest obsession, one thing is clear: these organically-shaped lights are a hit in the interior design world, and the perfect way to refresh your room's mood lighting.
The curse of spending my days scrolling through pages of interior designer's latest projects is that I often fall in love with pieces that I regrettably will probably never own, so finding something that gives the same feel, but for way less, is a win in my book.
And it turns out IKEA isn't the only one with table lamps and pendants that channel this iconic design. Below are a few other pendant and table lamps I've come across that capture the same look and feel — one that's effortlessly elegant.
More Stylish Ways to Shop the Look
Price: $135.99
Pendant have easily become one of my favorite lighting trends when it comes to making a soft statement in a space. This chandelier from Wayfair has a petal-like shape that helps introduces a soft, nature-inspired motif into your room.
Price: $145.79
This hanging, acrylic pendant captures the same organic structure while also playing on the ruffle design trend right now. This light comes in a few different sizes as well, so you can find one that fits perfectly in your space.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
Positive Space in Interior Design — A Masterclass on What It Means and How to Use It Like a Professional
Understand the concept of positive space and you can ensure interiors are well balanced and have the perfect ambiance
By Sarah Warwick Published
-
4 Everyday Items You Can Clean With Olive Oil — According to a Cleaning Expert
Who said olive oil should be limited to just cooking? Why not take the leap and do something different by cleaning things around your home
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
Meet LINDÅKRA: IKEA's Clever New Sofa That's Also a Chaise, a Bed, and Storage Nook
Sitting, sleeping, stylish, and with an added bit of storage snuck in for good measure — these days, sofas are way more than just sofas
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I've Just Spotted IKEA's Next Big Viral Sell-Out Lamp and it's Only $12.99 — *Adds to Basket*
If you are a fan of the mushroom lamps, Swedish minimalism and moody lighting, don't miss this fabulous find
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Flameless Christmas Candles? Yes Please! — We've Found One That Will Add an Eye-Catching Glow to Your Home
These festive tree-shaped candles are as good as the real thing but without all of the fuss
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Short on Space? IKEA's Soon-to-Sell-Out $20 Wall-Hung Christmas Tree is What You Need
Getting a giant tree into some people's spaces would be, well...a Christmas miracle. But that doesn't mean you have to go without — here's IKEA's solution
By Olivia Wolfe Published