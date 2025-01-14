IKEA's Recycled Paper Lamp Reminds Me of Mario Bellini's Iconic Ceramic Table Lamp — But For a Fraction of the Price

Fabulous lighting is a non-negotiable in any well-designed room. And in my opinion, the funkier and more unique it is, the better. By now we all know the best way to combat the harsh, clinical shine of the "big light" is with softer, more indirect table and floor lamps — and I just found a style that's reminiscent of an elegant, high-end design, but for a fraction of the price tag.

Yes, I'm talking about IKEA's new BÄCKNATE lighting collection, if you can believe it. Crafted from recycled paper carefully folded into an exquisite structural silhouette, the $24.99 design works as both mood lighting and a piece of art. And I can't help but think of one of my favorite iconic table lamp designs by Mario Bellini (below) when I look at it.

Available as both a table lamp, pendant lamp, and pendant lamp shade, the organic shape of the Scandinavian retailer's new lighting range mimics forms found in the natural world — but looks light as air, and way more than its sub $25 price tag.

Mario Bellini Ceramic Table Lamp Area 50 by Artemide View at 1st Dibs Price: $2,200 While crafted from ceramic rather than paper, Mario Bellini's table lamp shares a similar weightless, paper-like quality that looks like it's floating through the air.

BÄCKNATE Table Lamp in White View at IKEA Price: $24.99 And then there is IKEA's BÄCKNATE light, with its recycled paper fabrication that gives an airy, almost ethereal look, while still grabbing the attention of anyone in the room.

Already this year, we've seen a resurgence in retro-inspired lighting and more generally, accent lighting that makes a statement. Maybe, like me, you have been inspired by restaurant-style lighting trends or the refined silk pendant light trend. Whatever your latest obsession, one thing is clear: these organically-shaped lights are a hit in the interior design world, and the perfect way to refresh your room's mood lighting.

The curse of spending my days scrolling through pages of interior designer's latest projects is that I often fall in love with pieces that I regrettably will probably never own, so finding something that gives the same feel, but for way less, is a win in my book.

And it turns out IKEA isn't the only one with table lamps and pendants that channel this iconic design. Below are a few other pendant and table lamps I've come across that capture the same look and feel — one that's effortlessly elegant.

More Stylish Ways to Shop the Look

Anmar 2 - Light Dimmable Novelty Chandelier View at Wayfair Price: $135.99 Pendant have easily become one of my favorite lighting trends when it comes to making a soft statement in a space. This chandelier from Wayfair has a petal-like shape that helps introduces a soft, nature-inspired motif into your room. Atmospheric Fashion Ceiling Lamp View at Amazon Price: $145.79 This hanging, acrylic pendant captures the same organic structure while also playing on the ruffle design trend right now. This light comes in a few different sizes as well, so you can find one that fits perfectly in your space. Carmina Table Lamp in White View at 2Modern Price: from $139 This floor lamp from 2Modern will brighten up an underused corner and is such a unique accent to upgrade a cozy reading nook. Though you may find yourself staring at your beautiful new lamp rather than the pages of your book!

