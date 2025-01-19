How to Throw a Moving Party — And Actually Make It Fun for Your Friends

"Hey, would you like to come spend all day helping me pack my life into boxes for free?" You might not ask a lot of your friends and family, but this is not a lot of people's idea of a good time. Still, sometimes, you just can't move house without a little help — and that's where throwing a moving party comes in.

Moving to a new home can often be stressful, so surrounding yourself with loved ones might be just the support network you need. By inviting friends and family to help with the transition, you can tackle the hard work together while creating a positive, shared experience... well, hopefully.

Similar to some of the other moving tips we've featured, a moving party is meant to be both practical and fun. Instead of hiring professional movers or completing the move alone, let's turn it into a moment — a reason for celebration.

However, there's a difference between saying you're throwing a moving party, and actually throwing one — so lure your friends into helping under false pretenses at your peril. The question really is: what actually is a moving party? And how do I throw a good one? We asked professional organizers, who know a thing or two about packing up a house properly, how they'd host a successful soiree.

What Is a Moving Party?

In short, a moving party is a hybrid of a social gathering and a moving day effort. It’s an opportunity to enlist the help of friends and family with the physical tasks of packing, organizing, or even unpacking in exchange for food, fun, and good company. Rather than approaching moving day as a chore, a moving party reimagines it as a collaborative event.

"A moving party isn’t just about getting the job done faster — it’s about making a potentially stressful experience more enjoyable," says Nikki Bell, organizing professional at Just Us Organizing. "People bond over shared work, and it’s a great way to turn an overwhelming day into something celebratory."

Moving parties can also be tailored to your specific needs. Some people host a packing party decluttering session before moving day, where guests help wrap and label belongings. Others opt for unpacking parties after the move, making the new house feel like home faster. Regardless of the format, the idea is to combine work with fun.

Nikki Bell Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Nikki Bell is a professional organizer and Just Us Organizing, a US based organizing and cleaning company.

How to Host a Moving Party Like a Pro

If you're moving during winter and want to host a fun little get-together with friends and family, here's how you can do just that.

Step 1. Plan the Details:

"Start by choosing a date and time for your moving party," recommends Nikki. "Consider the scope of the work: Is this a pre-move packing party or an unpacking celebration? Decide which tasks you’ll need help with and how many people you’ll need."

Send out invitations early—whether via text, email, or a dedicated event page—and be specific about what’s expected. For example, let attendees know if they’ll need to bring sturdy shoes or gloves.

Step 2. Create a Game Plan:

Before your guests arrive, organize tasks into manageable chunks. Assign roles based on people’s strengths or preferences: someone detail-oriented can handle labeling boxes, while a strong friend might focus on lifting furniture. Providing a clear agenda helps avoid confusion and keeps everyone on track.

Step 3. Stock Up on Supplies:

Make sure you have plenty of moving supplies, such as boxes, packing tape, and markers. Having extra tools like box cutters or dollies can also speed up the process. Place these materials in accessible spots, so people can grab what they need without interrupting the flow of work.

Step 4. Set the Mood:

"A playlist can go a long way in keeping energy levels high," recommends Gayle Walke r , Marie Kondo organizer at Life Doula. "Curate a mix of upbeat tunes to play in the background, or let someone take over as DJ."

Decorating the space—even with just balloons or a festive sign—can make the event feel less like a chore and more like a celebration.

Step 5. Provide Food and Drinks:

Gayle suggests that you need to keep your helpers fueled with snacks, drinks, and maybe even a pizza delivery or barbecue. "This not only shows your appreciation but also provides natural breaks for everyone to rest and socialize," says Gayle. "Don’t forget to accommodate dietary restrictions where possible."

Step 6. Make It Fun:

Incorporate games or challenges to keep things lively. For example, offer prizes for the best-packed box or the person who carries the most items. You could even create a “time capsule” by asking guests to write down favorite memories from your old place to take with you to your new home.

Remember that even with the best planning, things can go off-script. Be adaptable, and remember that the ultimate goal is to make a moving day less stressful and more enjoyable. Don't sweat if someone can’t make it or certain tasks take longer than expected.

Gayle Walker Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer at Life Doula Inc More than an organizer, I transform homes so busy professionals like you have capacity to focus on what matters most! Let's reimagine the customized support you need to live your most brilliant life!

Hosting a moving party is an excellent way to reframe a potentially stressful moving day into an opportunity for celebration. Whether it’s packing up cherished memories or settling into a new space, a moving party lets you share the experience with the people who matter most.

So the next time moving day looms, don’t dread it — host it! With the right approach, it might just become one of your favorite memories in the journey to your new home.