These Michael Aram Candles Are Like a Work of Art — I Spent 45 Minutes in Store Finding the Best Fragrances
Aside from a captivating olfactory experience, Michael Aram candles offer a tasteful addition to your home decor through their decorative lids
Don't get me wrong — I love the fresh scent of a burning candle. But what if a candle could do more than smell really good? I, for one, am all ears (or should I say noses?). Luxury home brand Michael Aram set out to make candles that do just that. When not in use, they act as decorative objects that can enhance the look of any room in your home.
The Michael Aram brand is all about emphasizing the beauty and craftsmanship of everyday objects. As a skilled designer specializing in intricate metalwork, Michael infuses his sense of artistry into each object he creates. As the brand has grown, the core values stay the same — each handmade object honors traditional craftsmanship and reflects the beauty of the natural world.
On a recent trip to Saks, I had the absolute delight of stumbling upon the Michael Aram display — showcasing all sorts of decorative objects from plates to picture frames, and, my favorite, candles. Naturally, I spent nearly 45 minutes smelling each candle, walking away, only to return for another sniff. And let me tell you — these scents are captivating. Not only that, they're designed with the same meticulous detail as other Michael Aram décor. So when not in use, these candles look like a piece of art.
In my opinion, the best candles can't just smell good. They need to look good, too. And Michael Aram candles do both, effortlessly. Below, find six of my favorites, from the earthy notes of Butterfly Ginko to the citrus scent of Anemone — all complete with a decorative lid that makes these candles that much more alluring.
Price: $56.25, Was: $75
This candle evokes the sweet and floral scent of a magnolia flower and is reinforced with hints of jasmine, honey, and musk. All together, this candle smells like a fresh afternoon in the summertime, and it can make your home smell just as good. Aside from its evocative scent, this candle can double as floral décor with its stunning metal cap that resembles a magnolia flower.
Price: $56.25, Was: $75
The design of this candle was inspired by the beauty of the "Butterfly Ginko" tree. On its lid, are white-painted leaves that seemingly take flight off a gold twig, as would a butterfly off a branch. As for the scent, which is equally as captivating, this candle mixes notes of grapefruit, black pepper, vetiver, and cedarwood — all of which combine for a grounding, earthy scent.
Price: $56.25, Was: $75
As one of my favorite scents from the brand, Michael Aram's Calla Lily candle features notes of orange blossom, calla lily, and lotus, with hints of pomelo, linden, and musk. It's a strong and powerful scent, but it doesn't smell overbearing. Rather, the prominence of the orange blossom creates a freshness that can make any space feel crisp and clean.
Price: $56.25, Was: $75
Anemone is another one of my favorite Michael Aram candle scents. Aside from the stunning gold stem and petals, this candle draws you in with its alluring scent. It features notes of blood orange and plum, as well as hints of sandalwood and musk. The citrusy tang of the blood orange smells quite strong, but is tastefully balanced out with the earthy notes of sandalwood and musk. All together, Anemone is a delightful scent that can make a room come to life.
Price: $56.25, Was: $75
I love the sweet freshness of this Pomegranate candle. Of course, the scent of pomegranate is prominent, but the scent profile is complemented with notes of orange peel, jasmine, and patchouli. All together, the candle is subtle, luxurious, and calming. Plus, like the other candles, the lid is complete with a metal pomegranate which reflects Michael Aram's artistry and craftsmanship.
Price: $56.25, Was: $75
Cherry blossoms are an iconic flower. They're a prominent feature of Japanese gardens, and can make a space bloom with color and vibrancy. Michael Aram captured their beauty in the form of a candle — through its scent and its design. This candle exudes notes of iris petal, fresh fig, and lily of the valley, as well as hints of jasmine blossom and green moss. Together, this candle blends sweet and earthy freshness for an alluring fragrance.
Scented candles will certainly make any room of your home smell amazing, and if you like reed diffusers, too, you might like our roundup of the best reed diffusers.
